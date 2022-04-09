Rickie Lamie's 93rd minute goal for Motherwell changed the shape of the Scottish Premiership top six

After a day of twists, turns and late bedlam, Dundee United, Ross County and Motherwell prevailed in the seven-team scrap for three places in the Scottish Premiership top six.

Joining Celtic, Rangers and Hearts in the top half, they will now play a pivotal part in the title race and have the carrot of the Europa Conference League to aim for.

Fourth place will definitely secure entry to that competition. And after condemning their Edinburgh rivals Hibernian to the bottom six, should Hearts beat them again at Hampden next week then whoever finishes fifth will also be able to look out their passport.

Whether you love or hate the split, it provided a day of drama. BBC Scotland takes a look back at how the top and bottom half of the table was shaped.

Hibs' dream start

Many sides had one eye on how Shaun Maloney's Hibs would fare against their capital rivals at Tynecastle. A win for Hibs and they were in the top six regardless of what happened elsewhere. Lose or draw and they were vulnerable.

But within five minutes Drey Wright had squeezed a deflected effort past Craig Gordon. The Hibs end erupted. A place in the top six was theirs to lose.

Wright had another shot deflected wide and Elias Melkersen twice threatened to double their lead. It was all going well for the men from Leith, so well in fact they were sitting fourth.

Drey Wright (centre) gave Hibs an early lead at Tynecastle

Goalkeeper blunder & Halliday silences cheers

Further up the east coast, Ian Lawlor made a derby-day mistake to hand Dundee United the lead against their city rivals.

Then in West Lothian, Livingston's Odin Bailey poked the ball under Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly and the hosts leapfrogged their visitors.

Now they were joining Dundee United and Hibs in the top six, as Aberdeen and Ross County had BBC Sportsound pundit Willie Miller pleading for something to happen at Pittodrie.

Hibs' dominance began to wane at Tynecastle. Ellis Simms and Nathaniel Atkinson had missed big chances for Hearts, but every time it fell to Andy Halliday in front of goal he blasted it over. Hibs fans mockingly chanting his name.

But then Simms held off two defenders, put the ball into Halliday's path, and he swept a left-foot shot into the far corner. Hibs' bubble deflated a little, but they went in at half-time still holding a top-six spot.

At half-time, Dundee Utd, Livingston and Hibernian held a place in the top six

Hibs unseated

On the day of the Grand National, Hearts raced out with a blistering second-half start; Stephen Kingsley knocking them ahead within two minutes. Hibs dropped below Motherwell and into seventh.

Then, a sensational goal from Dundee United's Charlie Mulgrew lit up Tannadice to all but secure the Tannadice men's top-six spot and increase the relegation worries of their neighbours.

Seconds later in the Edinburgh derby, Halliday thumped in his second and Hearts' third. Now the men in maroon were the ones singing his name. Hibs needed two goals or for Motherwell to do them a favour at Livingston.

Kevin van Veen tried to answer the call for help but hit the woodwork for Motherwell, and soon it was going from bad to worse for Hibs.

Livi on the up as United wobble

After heavy Motherwell pressure, Livingston hit back and doubled their lead as Alan Forrest drilled into the bottom corner.

Livi were heading for the top six, but Motherwell were hanging on in there too as Hibs toiled at Tynecastle, and Aberdeen and County continued to huff and puff.

But it was all happening on Tayside. Dundee, trailing 2-0, stormed back to level in an astonishing couple of minutes. Now Dundee United fans began to check the league table to see how secure their position in the top six actually was.

Ross County celebrate at full-time after securing a top six place

Late drama at Pittodrie & Livingston

Motherwell bought themselves a lifeline as Callum Slattery rifled home. They were still losing to Livingston, but results everywhere else were going their way.

The late drama was just getting started. Having had an earlier stonewall-looking penalty claim rejected, County were given a spot-kick at Pitttodrie when the ball hit Jonny Hayes' hand, which was by his side.

Aberdeen protested, but County winger Joseph Hungbo clipped the spot-kick down the middle.

Now County, struggling at the bottom of the table earlier in the season, were in the top six. And Aberdeen, top six and European regulars for eight seasons in a row, needed two goals in 10 minutes.

Hibs and the Dons looked like they had too much to do as they entered time added on. Only Motherwell could change things. But with 93 minutes gone, it seemed they had run out of time...

Then, Bevis Mugabi slammed the ball off the bar from close range and Ricki Lamie nodded in the rebound. Cue bedlam.

Seconds away from getting a crack at Europe and big-money games against the Old Firm, the last touch of the game had denied Livingston riches and brought elation for Motherwell. An unbelievable finale.

St Mirren, watching on the day before their home clash with Rangers, could do nothing to change their fortunes. Even a win against the champions will still mean they fall short.