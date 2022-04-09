Last updated on .From the section European Football

Vedat Muriqi scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot

Atletico Madrid suffered a shock loss to relegation-threatened Mallorca as Diego Simeone shuffled his line-up before Wednesday's key Champions League tie against Manchester City.

The Spanish champions dominated the ball but struggled to create and lost to Vedat Muriqi's second-half penalty.

Simeone made three changes from Tuesday's 1-0 loss at Manchester City, with Luis Suarez in for Joao Felix.

They had just one shot on target as Mallorca ended a run of seven defeats.

The win moves Mallorca a point above the relegation zone while Atletico stay fourth on 57 points, the same tally as third-placed Barcelona who have two games in hand.

A trip to the Balearic Islands between the two City games at the quarter-final stage of the Champions League was always likely to prove challenging but even if a degree of fatigue or distraction played its part, Atletico were well below-par.

"We need to do more, we need to do better," goalkeeper Jan Oblak told Movistar Plus.

"Yes, we were tired after last Tuesday's game at Manchester City when we didn't play a good game, it was a disappointing result, but there is no excuse.

"Mallorca are fighting for survival and came to the game with a purpose. We should have expected that and been up to our standards."