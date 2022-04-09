Close menu
Spanish La Liga
MallorcaMallorca1Atl MadridAtlético Madrid0

Mallorca 1-0 Atletico Madrid: Champions beaten ahead of Manchester City second-leg

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Vedat Muriqi scores
Vedat Muriqi scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot

Atletico Madrid suffered a shock loss to relegation-threatened Mallorca as Diego Simeone shuffled his line-up before Wednesday's key Champions League tie against Manchester City.

The Spanish champions dominated the ball but struggled to create and lost to Vedat Muriqi's second-half penalty.

Simeone made three changes from Tuesday's 1-0 loss at Manchester City, with Luis Suarez in for Joao Felix.

They had just one shot on target as Mallorca ended a run of seven defeats.

The win moves Mallorca a point above the relegation zone while Atletico stay fourth on 57 points, the same tally as third-placed Barcelona who have two games in hand.

A trip to the Balearic Islands between the two City games at the quarter-final stage of the Champions League was always likely to prove challenging but even if a degree of fatigue or distraction played its part, Atletico were well below-par.

"We need to do more, we need to do better," goalkeeper Jan Oblak told Movistar Plus.

"Yes, we were tired after last Tuesday's game at Manchester City when we didn't play a good game, it was a disappointing result, but there is no excuse.

"Mallorca are fighting for survival and came to the game with a purpose. We should have expected that and been up to our standards."

Line-ups

Mallorca

Formation 5-3-2

  • 25Rico
  • 15Maffeo
  • 24Valjent
  • 21Raíllo
  • 3Oliván
  • 18Costa
  • 10SánchezSubstituted forBattagliaat 86'minutes
  • 12BabaSubstituted forGrenierat 90+6'minutes
  • 14Rodríguez VázquezBooked at 44mins
  • 7Muriqi
  • 19LeeSubstituted forKuboat 54'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Reina
  • 2González
  • 6Grenier
  • 9Prats
  • 11Hoppe
  • 16Battaglia
  • 17Kubo
  • 22Rodríguez
  • 23Ndiaye
  • 26Niño
  • 29Gayá Martinez

Atl Madrid

Formation 3-5-2

  • 13Oblak
  • 15SavicBooked at 80mins
  • 18FelipeSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 75'minutes
  • 23MandavaBooked at 66mins
  • 14Llorente
  • 5de PaulSubstituted forVrsaljkoat 62'minutesBooked at 63mins
  • 4KondogbiaBooked at 84mins
  • 6KokeSubstituted forLemarat 45'minutes
  • 21Carrasco
  • 9SuárezSubstituted forSequeiraat 62'minutes
  • 8GriezmannSubstituted forSantos Carneiro Da Cunhaat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lecomte
  • 7Sequeira
  • 11Lemar
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 17Wass
  • 19Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
  • 22Hermoso
  • 24Vrsaljko
  • 26Serrano Martínez
Referee:
Juan Martínez Munuera
Attendance:
15,437

Match Stats

Home TeamMallorcaAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home10
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home14
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Mallorca 1, Atletico Madrid 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Mallorca 1, Atletico Madrid 0.

  3. Post update

    Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Mallorca. Clément Grenier replaces Iddrisu Baba because of an injury.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Iddrisu Baba (Mallorca) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing misses to the left. Assisted by Brian Oliván.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid).

  10. Post update

    Takefusa Kubo (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Takefusa Kubo (Mallorca) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio Rico.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Mallorca. Rodrigo Battaglia replaces Antonio Sánchez.

  13. Booking

    Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atletico Madrid).

  15. Post update

    Takefusa Kubo (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Antonio Raíllo (Mallorca) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Stefan Savic (Atletico Madrid).

  18. Post update

    Takefusa Kubo (Mallorca) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid).

  20. Post update

    Iddrisu Baba (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 9th April 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid30216361263569
2Sevilla311612344222260
3Barcelona29169457292857
4Atl Madrid31176857381957
5Real Betis31175956371956
6Real Sociedad3014973029151
7Ath Bilbao31121183629747
8Villarreal311291048301845
9Valencia30101194243-141
10Osasuna30108123040-1038
11Celta Vigo3099123434036
12Espanyol3099123542-736
13Rayo Vallecano2996143136-533
14Getafe30711122833-532
15Elche3088143142-1132
16Granada31611143552-1729
17Mallorca3178162750-2329
18Cádiz31513132643-1728
19Levante30410163358-2522
20Alavés3057182452-2822
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories