Premier Division: Derry defeat Harps in derby to go six points clear at top

By Niall KeenanBBC Sport NI

Cameron McJannett rises highest to head home Derry's opener in the derby
Derry City restored their six-point lead at the top of the Premier Division with a 2-1 derby win over Finn Harps in Ballybofey.

Cameron McJannet opened the scoring in the first half with a bullet header.

Will Patching's superb free-kick doubled Derry's advantage at the end of a scrappy second half.

However, it was a nervy finish as Filip Mihaljevic won and converted a penalty in the 91st minute.

The Candystripes held on for their sixth consecutive victory while Harps remain ninth.

More to follow...

