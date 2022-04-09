Premier Division: Derry defeat Harps in derby to go six points clear at top
Derry City restored their six-point lead at the top of the Premier Division with a 2-1 derby win over Finn Harps in Ballybofey.
Cameron McJannet opened the scoring in the first half with a bullet header.
Will Patching's superb free-kick doubled Derry's advantage at the end of a scrappy second half.
However, it was a nervy finish as Filip Mihaljevic won and converted a penalty in the 91st minute.
The Candystripes held on for their sixth consecutive victory while Harps remain ninth.
