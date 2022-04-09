Last updated on .From the section Irish

Cameron McJannett rises highest to head home Derry's opener in the derby

Derry City restored their six-point lead at the top of the Premier Division with a 2-1 derby win over Finn Harps in Ballybofey.

Cameron McJannet opened the scoring in the first half with a bullet header.

Will Patching's superb free-kick doubled Derry's advantage at the end of a scrappy second half.

However, it was a nervy finish as Filip Mihaljevic won and converted a penalty in the 91st minute.

The Candystripes held on for their sixth consecutive victory while Harps remain ninth.

