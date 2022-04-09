Close menu
Italian Serie A
Inter MilanInter Milan2Hellas VeronaHellas Verona0

Inter Milan beat Hellas Verona to close on AC Milan

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Edin Dzeko
Edin Dzeko's 13th Serie A goal of the season secured Inter's victory

Inter Milan kept the pressure up on neighbours AC Milan at the top of Serie A as they ran out 2-0 winners over Hellas Verona at the San Siro.

First-half goals from Nicolo Barella and Edin Dzeko put the champions in control as they moved back second.

Simone Inzaghi's side have won three of their last five league games and are unbeaten since February.

Milan and third-placed Napoli both play on Sunday with just a single point separating all three sides.

Inter went ahead after 22 minutes when Ivan Perisic picked Barella out with a superb cross, the midfielder applying an emphatic finish into the top corner.

On the half-hour mark, Perisic was the provider again as Inter doubled their lead. This time, he found Dzeko, and the 36-year-old made sure from close range.

Verona barely threatened while Inter were able to play on the counter-attack through the pace of Denzel Dumfries, who was full of energy down the right flank.

Hakan Calhanoglu went close to adding a third with just over 20 minutes remaining, before Arturo Vidal fed Danilo D'Ambrosio, who was denied by Lorenzo Montipo and Dzeko headed over.

Line-ups

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de VrijSubstituted forD'Ambrosioat 45'minutes
  • 32DimarcoSubstituted forBastoniat 66'minutes
  • 2DumfriesBooked at 84mins
  • 23BarellaSubstituted forVidalat 65'minutes
  • 77BrozovicBooked at 90mins
  • 20CalhanogluSubstituted forGagliardiniat 84'minutes
  • 14Perisic
  • 9Dzeko
  • 19CorreaSubstituted forGosensat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 7Sánchez
  • 8Vecino
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 18Gosens
  • 21Cordaz
  • 22Vidal
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 36Darmian
  • 88Caicedo
  • 95Bastoni
  • 97Radu

Hellas Verona

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 96Montipò
  • 17CeccheriniSubstituted forSutaloat 82'minutes
  • 21Günter
  • 16Casale
  • 5FaraoniSubstituted forDepaoliat 62'minutes
  • 61Tameze
  • 14Ilic
  • 8LazovicSubstituted forCancellieriat 82'minutes
  • 24BessaSubstituted forLasagnaat 62'minutes
  • 10Caprari
  • 99Simeone

Substitutes

  • 11Lasagna
  • 12Chiesa
  • 18Cancellieri
  • 29Depaoli
  • 30Frabotta
  • 31Sutalo
  • 45Retsos
  • 74Boseggia
  • 78Hongla
  • 88Praszelik
Referee:
Livio Marinelli

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamHellas Verona
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home18
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home10
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Inter Milan 2, Verona 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Inter Milan 2, Verona 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Matteo Cancellieri (Verona).

  4. Post update

    Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Booking

    Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Giovanni Simeone (Verona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).

  8. Post update

    Offside, Inter Milan. Edin Dzeko tries a through ball, but Ivan Perisic is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Fabio Depaoli (Verona).

  10. Post update

    Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Booking

    Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Gianluca Caprari (Verona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Roberto Gagliardini replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Verona. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ivan Ilic (Verona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matteo Cancellieri.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Verona. Matteo Cancellieri replaces Darko Lazovic.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Verona. Bosko Sutalo replaces Federico Ceccherini.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robin Gosens (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kevin Lasagna (Verona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Giovanni Simeone with a cross.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 9th April 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan31207456292767
2Inter Milan31199365244166
3Napoli31206556233366
4Juventus32178747281959
5Roma31166951351654
6Lazio31157960461452
7Atalanta30149752341851
8Fiorentina301551049381150
9Hellas Verona32129115649745
10Sassuolo311110105651543
11Torino30108123530538
12Bologna3097143244-1234
13Empoli32810144156-1534
14Udinese29712104147-633
15Spezia3296173254-2233
16Sampdoria3185183952-1329
17Cagliari32610163059-2928
18Venezia3057182555-3022
19Genoa31216132348-2522
20Salernitana2937192266-4416
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport