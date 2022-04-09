Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Cristiano Ronaldo's late effort was one of just four shots Manchester United managed on target at Everton

David de Gea said Manchester United are "not good enough" after their fading Champions League qualification hopes took another hit via defeat at Everton.

The 1-0 loss at Goodison Park means United have won just once in their past five Premier League games to slip adrift of the top four in seventh.

"We're not good enough, for sure. It's going to be very difficult now to be in the top four," said goalkeeper De Gea.

"We don't score, we don't even create proper chances to score."

The Spain keeper also criticised United's lack of hunger to fight for the points, contrasting it with the Toffees' tenacious display at Goodison.

"We knew before today Everton were struggling and how difficult it was going to be - they were tired, they were nervous, but they keep going and keep fighting," the 31-year-old told BT Sport.

"They had more desire than us, which is not acceptable. It's very sad to lose today."

Managerial uncertainty 'no excuse' - Rangnick

United this week edged closer to appointing Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as their new manager at the end of the season.

The Red Devils have taken several months over the recruitment process but interim boss Ralf Rangnick says the uncertainty over the managerial situation is no excuse for their underwhelming performances.

Rangnick has won just eight of his first 17 Premier League games as United boss - the lowest win percentage (47%) of any manager for the club in the competition.

"I don't think this should be an excuse," Rangnick told BT Sport. "We are Manchester United. We have lots of international players.

"There shouldn't be an alibi. There will be a new manager next season. If this is announced now or in 10 days it shouldn't have an impact.

"We had a good start and should have created more chances out of that domination.

"We didn't find the right player at the right moment. We didn't have enough players in the box when we played crosses."