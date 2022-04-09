Close menu

Man Utd: David de Gea says Red Devils 'not good enough' after defeat at Everton

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments56

Cristiano Ronaldo's late effort was one of just four shots Manchester United managed on target
Cristiano Ronaldo's late effort was one of just four shots Manchester United managed on target at Everton

David de Gea said Manchester United are "not good enough" after their fading Champions League qualification hopes took another hit via defeat at Everton.

The 1-0 loss at Goodison Park means United have won just once in their past five Premier League games to slip adrift of the top four in seventh.

"We're not good enough, for sure. It's going to be very difficult now to be in the top four," said goalkeeper De Gea.

"We don't score, we don't even create proper chances to score."

The Spain keeper also criticised United's lack of hunger to fight for the points, contrasting it with the Toffees' tenacious display at Goodison.

"We knew before today Everton were struggling and how difficult it was going to be - they were tired, they were nervous, but they keep going and keep fighting," the 31-year-old told BT Sport.

"They had more desire than us, which is not acceptable. It's very sad to lose today."

Managerial uncertainty 'no excuse' - Rangnick

United this week edged closer to appointing Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as their new manager at the end of the season.

The Red Devils have taken several months over the recruitment process but interim boss Ralf Rangnick says the uncertainty over the managerial situation is no excuse for their underwhelming performances.

Rangnick has won just eight of his first 17 Premier League games as United boss - the lowest win percentage (47%) of any manager for the club in the competition.

"I don't think this should be an excuse," Rangnick told BT Sport. "We are Manchester United. We have lots of international players.

"There shouldn't be an alibi. There will be a new manager next season. If this is announced now or in 10 days it shouldn't have an impact.

"We had a good start and should have created more chances out of that domination.

"We didn't find the right player at the right moment. We didn't have enough players in the box when we played crosses."

56 comments

  • Comment posted by mollboy, today at 16:52

    Unacceptable why, does he think they have some sort of rite to beat Everton then ?

  • Comment posted by BBC admin, today at 16:51

    Yawn.
    The players have been saying this is not good enough for years!
    Truth is that IS your level now.

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 16:50

    Absolutely right David de gea! Just simply nowhere near good enough. Too many individuals just don't turn up, Ronaldo, sancho, to name a couple and others who simply should not wear the shirt. Complete clear out required.

  • Comment posted by independant me, today at 16:50

    The whole club is rotten from top to bottom no proper leadership. Owners who use it as a cash cow and a skipper who is one of the poorest defender in the league. What do you expect

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 16:49

    Most of us get paid peanuts compared to premier league players - if we put in performances like this Man United team, we'd be sacked. These lads are paid too much and don't care about the club

  • Comment posted by mal-b53, today at 16:48

    The manager is comparable to the conductor of an orchestra. The musicians have sheets of music, however, the conductor controls how the music's played. Man U, have an interim manager who's tone-deaf and blind. On paper, United has the quality and has had for some time but this only adds to the embarrassment...

    • Reply posted by Its only a game, today at 16:51

      Its only a game replied:
      My Sunday team has better quality !

  • Comment posted by 20Dec, today at 16:48

    Ah well still not as bad as Arsenal - as a Utd fan have to take the positives today 😣

  • Comment posted by karls tv, today at 16:47

    Sky sports and bt sports is getting cancelled. I'm not paying to watch this. I can handle my team losing 38 games a season if they gave every second of the game there upmost best. But to watch this embarrassment is a joke. From the players to the owner. I will no longer pay to watch footballers who do not care for the club and owners who bring in a player just to sell shirts. Jokers #fcunited

  • Comment posted by The Truth Hurts, today at 16:46

    Their wages should be UNACCEPTABLE , Give them to a Ukrainian charity ...

  • Comment posted by tony, today at 16:45

    I'm an Arsenal fan and know how you feel.

  • Comment posted by SteveR1954, today at 16:44

    Ragnick is a useless Manager and he should be sacked and kicked out of the building immediately. And he can pack Maguire and Pogba in his suitcase when he goes. It is ludicrous that Ragnick has a contract for the next 2 years following the end of the season. What role has he been appointed to and who by? I wouldn't even want him at the Club as a German translator. Absolute waste of space

  • Comment posted by JohnBoy1977, today at 16:44

    another manu hys, be a few more when tiger goes out!

    • Reply posted by karls tv, today at 16:49

      karls tv replied:
      20 times

  • Comment posted by ru4eel, today at 16:44

    Oh deary deary me. How the mighty have fallen.

    • Reply posted by Sir Nick Albert Wright, today at 16:49

      Sir Nick Albert Wright replied:
      Man Utd, Hamilton, Woods to start with.

      It's great isn't it?

  • Comment posted by Whatever, today at 16:43

    Again......

  • Comment posted by common sense, today at 16:40

    B(e)low their expectations:
    Teams, fans and even their opponents in the league.

  • Comment posted by In Fodens Back Pocket, today at 16:40

    Not good enough? Tell us something we’ve known for the last ten seasons! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Thursday Night in Almaty, today at 16:39

    Just give the Glazers another 2billion pounds out of the club and just like magic, we will be in the Championship

  • Comment posted by Steve_Lou, today at 16:39

    No arguing with that. Apart from De Gea, Varane, Sancho, Fernandes and Elanga. The rest of the squad need to be sold. Bring in the youngsters like Fernandez, Mengi, Garner, Mejbri, Iqbal, Pellistri and Garnacho then add a few new signings and see where United go from there. Season can't be over quick enough now. Roll on Ten Hag.

    • Reply posted by Thursday Night in Almaty, today at 16:41

      Thursday Night in Almaty replied:
      Ten Bob isn't going to make a miracle. He'll be another 10 month wonder that keeps his job for 3 years and then gets fired.

  • Comment posted by frank maddocks, today at 16:38

    to many players unable to high press not quick enough (fernandes,pogba, wan ,bassaka,matic, sancho, all of these need to move them on never be good enough to compete with city, chelsea, liverpool

