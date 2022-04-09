Last updated on .From the section Football

Guernsey goalscorer Ben Acey had a trial at Championship side Bristol City earlier this year

Guernsey FC won for the first time in six games as they beat Chalfont St Peter 2-1 at Footes Lane.

Ben Acey's header have Guernsey an eighth-minute lead in an action-packed first half that saw Ross Allen hit the bar and Chalfont's Micah Jackson miss a 33rd-minute penalty.

Will Fazakerley's composed finish saw the hosts lead 2-0 at the break.

Jackson curled in after an hour for Chalfont before Allen missed two good efforts to make the game safe.

The win sees Guernsey FC move up to 13th in Isthmian League South Central and guarantees another season in the eighth tier of English football.