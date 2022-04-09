Close menu
German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich1AugsburgFC Augsburg0

Bayern Munich 1-0 Augsburg: Robert Lewandowski penalty sees leaders edge past strugglers

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lewandowski's penalty secures a third straight league win for Bayern
Lewandowski's goal was his 23rd in 19 games against Augsburg

Bayern Munich needed a late Robert Lewandowski penalty to squeeze past Augsburg at the Allianz Arena.

Following Wednesday's Champions League defeat by Villarreal, the Bundesliga leaders again failed to convince against a side just seven points above the relegation play-offs.

Lewandowski's 23rd goal in 19 games against them secured the win after Reece Oxford's handball.

The Bavarians now sit nine points clear of Borussia Dortmund at the top.

A frustrating first half saw Bayern struggle to find any rhythm against a robust Augsburg defence. Lewandowski was left isolated in attack, while neither Leroy Sane nor Serge Gnabry could make inroads from wide positions.

For all of the home side's possession, Augsburg looked a threat on the counter-attack and went close through Ruben Vargas 10 minutes before half-time.

It was much the same story in the second half, Bayern's play laborious and chances a rarity. Julian Nagelsmann sent on Jamal Musiala, but they still struggled to find their edge.

With eight minutes remaining, the hosts were awarded a penalty after the video assistant referee deemed that former West Ham defender Oxford had handled the ball in the area. Lewandowski scored to snatch all three points, much to Nagelsmann's relief.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 23NianzouBooked at 68mins
  • 2Upamecano
  • 3RichardsSubstituted forDaviesat 57'minutes
  • 6Kimmich
  • 8GoretzkaSubstituted forSabitzerat 57'minutes
  • 10SanéSubstituted forComanat 65'minutes
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forStanisicat 90+1'minutes
  • 7GnabrySubstituted forMusialaat 45'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 11Coman
  • 14Wanner
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 19Davies
  • 22Roca
  • 26Ulreich
  • 40Tillman
  • 42Musiala
  • 44Stanisic

Augsburg

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Gikiewicz
  • 2GumnySubstituted forFrambergerat 64'minutes
  • 6Gouweleeuw
  • 4OxfordBooked at 36mins
  • 22Borduchi
  • 20Caligiuri
  • 30DorschBooked at 90mins
  • 10MaierSubstituted forMorávekat 64'minutes
  • 16VargasSubstituted forZeqiriat 56'minutes
  • 28HahnSubstituted forGregoritschat 78'minutes
  • 7NiederlechnerSubstituted forPepiat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Gregoritsch
  • 14Morávek
  • 18Pepi
  • 21Zeqiri
  • 24Jensen
  • 27Finnbogason
  • 29Günther
  • 32Framberger
  • 40Koubek
Referee:
Patrick Ittrich
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamAugsburg
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home14
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away22

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Bayern München 1, FC Augsburg 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 1, FC Augsburg 0.

  3. Post update

    Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Andi Zeqiri (FC Augsburg).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München).

  6. Post update

    Niklas Dorsch (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Booking

    Niklas Dorsch (FC Augsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Niklas Dorsch (FC Augsburg).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Josip Stanisic replaces Thomas Müller.

  11. Post update

    Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Joshua Kimmich.

  12. Post update

    Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Raphael Framberger (FC Augsburg).

  14. Post update

    Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box following a set piece situation.

  15. Post update

    Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Caligiuri (FC Augsburg).

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.

  18. Post update

    Offside, FC Augsburg. Niklas Dorsch tries a through ball, but Michael Gregoritsch is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).

  20. Post update

    Niklas Dorsch (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich29223486295769
2B Dortmund29193770422860
3B Leverkusen28156768422651
4RB Leipzig28146861313048
5Freiburg28129744331145
6Hoffenheim28135105042844
7Köln29111084143-243
8Union Berlin2811893438-441
9Frankfurt2810993938139
10Mainz29115134336738
11B Mgladbach29107124152-1137
12VfL Bochum28105133040-1035
13Wolfsburg29104153345-1234
14Augsburg2988133446-1232
15Stuttgart2969143653-1727
16Arminia Bielefeld29511132343-2026
17Hertha Berlin2875163062-3226
18Fürth2937192472-4816
View full German Bundesliga table

