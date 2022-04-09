Match ends, FC Bayern München 1, FC Augsburg 0.
Bayern Munich needed a late Robert Lewandowski penalty to squeeze past Augsburg at the Allianz Arena.
Following Wednesday's Champions League defeat by Villarreal, the Bundesliga leaders again failed to convince against a side just seven points above the relegation play-offs.
Lewandowski's 23rd goal in 19 games against them secured the win after Reece Oxford's handball.
The Bavarians now sit nine points clear of Borussia Dortmund at the top.
A frustrating first half saw Bayern struggle to find any rhythm against a robust Augsburg defence. Lewandowski was left isolated in attack, while neither Leroy Sane nor Serge Gnabry could make inroads from wide positions.
For all of the home side's possession, Augsburg looked a threat on the counter-attack and went close through Ruben Vargas 10 minutes before half-time.
It was much the same story in the second half, Bayern's play laborious and chances a rarity. Julian Nagelsmann sent on Jamal Musiala, but they still struggled to find their edge.
With eight minutes remaining, the hosts were awarded a penalty after the video assistant referee deemed that former West Ham defender Oxford had handled the ball in the area. Lewandowski scored to snatch all three points, much to Nagelsmann's relief.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 23NianzouBooked at 68mins
- 2Upamecano
- 3RichardsSubstituted forDaviesat 57'minutes
- 6Kimmich
- 8GoretzkaSubstituted forSabitzerat 57'minutes
- 10SanéSubstituted forComanat 65'minutes
- 25MüllerSubstituted forStanisicat 90+1'minutes
- 7GnabrySubstituted forMusialaat 45'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 11Coman
- 14Wanner
- 18Sabitzer
- 19Davies
- 22Roca
- 26Ulreich
- 40Tillman
- 42Musiala
- 44Stanisic
Augsburg
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Gikiewicz
- 2GumnySubstituted forFrambergerat 64'minutes
- 6Gouweleeuw
- 4OxfordBooked at 36mins
- 22Borduchi
- 20Caligiuri
- 30DorschBooked at 90mins
- 10MaierSubstituted forMorávekat 64'minutes
- 16VargasSubstituted forZeqiriat 56'minutes
- 28HahnSubstituted forGregoritschat 78'minutes
- 7NiederlechnerSubstituted forPepiat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Gregoritsch
- 14Morávek
- 18Pepi
- 21Zeqiri
- 24Jensen
- 27Finnbogason
- 29Günther
- 32Framberger
- 40Koubek
- Referee:
- Patrick Ittrich
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away22
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 1, FC Augsburg 0.
Post update
Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Andi Zeqiri (FC Augsburg).
Post update
Foul by Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Niklas Dorsch (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Niklas Dorsch (FC Augsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Niklas Dorsch (FC Augsburg).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Josip Stanisic replaces Thomas Müller.
Post update
Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Joshua Kimmich.
Post update
Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Raphael Framberger (FC Augsburg).
Post update
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box following a set piece situation.
Post update
Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Caligiuri (FC Augsburg).
Post update
Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.
Post update
Offside, FC Augsburg. Niklas Dorsch tries a through ball, but Michael Gregoritsch is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Niklas Dorsch (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.