Bayern Munich v FC Augsburg

First Half ends, FC Bayern München 0, FC Augsburg 0.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 23Nianzou
- 2Upamecano
- 3Richards
- 6Kimmich
- 8Goretzka
- 10Sané
- 25Müller
- 7Gnabry
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 11Coman
- 14Wanner
- 18Sabitzer
- 19Davies
- 22Roca
- 26Ulreich
- 40Tillman
- 42Musiala
- 44Stanisic
Augsburg
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Gikiewicz
- 2Gumny
- 6Gouweleeuw
- 4OxfordBooked at 36mins
- 22Borduchi
- 20Caligiuri
- 30Dorsch
- 10Maier
- 16Vargas
- 28Hahn
- 7Niederlechner
Substitutes
- 11Gregoritsch
- 14Morávek
- 18Pepi
- 21Zeqiri
- 24Jensen
- 27Finnbogason
- 29Günther
- 32Framberger
- 40Koubek
- Referee:
- Patrick Ittrich
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away11
Live Text
Half Time
Omar Richards (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Florian Niederlechner (FC Augsburg).
Omar Richards (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by André Hahn (FC Augsburg).
Offside, FC Augsburg. Iago tries a through ball, but Rubén Vargas is caught offside.
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Rafal Gikiewicz (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Reece Oxford (FC Augsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Reece Oxford (FC Augsburg).
Attempt missed. Rubén Vargas (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Florian Niederlechner.
Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Omar Richards (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Niklas Dorsch (FC Augsburg).
Foul by Tanguy Nianzou (FC Bayern München).
Florian Niederlechner (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Iago (FC Augsburg).
