German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich0AugsburgFC Augsburg0

Bayern Munich v FC Augsburg

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 23Nianzou
  • 2Upamecano
  • 3Richards
  • 6Kimmich
  • 8Goretzka
  • 10Sané
  • 25Müller
  • 7Gnabry
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 11Coman
  • 14Wanner
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 19Davies
  • 22Roca
  • 26Ulreich
  • 40Tillman
  • 42Musiala
  • 44Stanisic

Augsburg

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Gikiewicz
  • 2Gumny
  • 6Gouweleeuw
  • 4OxfordBooked at 36mins
  • 22Borduchi
  • 20Caligiuri
  • 30Dorsch
  • 10Maier
  • 16Vargas
  • 28Hahn
  • 7Niederlechner

Substitutes

  • 11Gregoritsch
  • 14Morávek
  • 18Pepi
  • 21Zeqiri
  • 24Jensen
  • 27Finnbogason
  • 29Günther
  • 32Framberger
  • 40Koubek
Referee:
Patrick Ittrich

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamAugsburg
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home4
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away11

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, FC Bayern München 0, FC Augsburg 0.

  2. Post update

    Omar Richards (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Florian Niederlechner (FC Augsburg).

  4. Post update

    Omar Richards (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by André Hahn (FC Augsburg).

  6. Post update

    Offside, FC Augsburg. Iago tries a through ball, but Rubén Vargas is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).

  8. Post update

    Rafal Gikiewicz (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

  10. Booking

    Reece Oxford (FC Augsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Reece Oxford (FC Augsburg).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rubén Vargas (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Florian Niederlechner.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Omar Richards (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Niklas Dorsch (FC Augsburg).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Tanguy Nianzou (FC Bayern München).

  18. Post update

    Florian Niederlechner (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Iago (FC Augsburg).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 9th April 2022

  • Bayern MunichBayern Munich0AugsburgFC Augsburg0
  • Köln1. FC Köln0MainzMainz 051
  • FürthSpVgg Greuther Fürth0B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach2
  • WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg2Arminia BielefeldArminia Bielefeld0
  • Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin17:30Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich29214485295667
2B Dortmund29193770422860
3B Leverkusen28156768422651
4RB Leipzig28146861313048
5Freiburg28129744331145
6Hoffenheim28135105042844
7Mainz29125124233941
8Union Berlin2811893438-441
9Köln29101093842-440
10Frankfurt2810993938139
11B Mgladbach29107124152-1137
12VfL Bochum28105133040-1035
13Wolfsburg29104153145-1434
14Augsburg2989123445-1133
15Stuttgart2969143653-1727
16Arminia Bielefeld29511132341-1826
17Hertha Berlin2875163062-3226
18Fürth2937192472-4816
View full German Bundesliga table

