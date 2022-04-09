Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: Crues score four to dent Glens' title hopes

Glentoran's challenge for the Irish Premiership title is hanging by a thread after they suffered a humbling 4-0 defeat by Crusaders at the Oval.

Declan Caddell and Philp Lowry scored in the first half, with Daniel Larmour and Paul Heatley finding the net after the break to complete the rout.

The Glens remain five points behind leaders Linfield, ahead of their game against second-placed Cliftonville.

Glenavon came from a goal behind to beat Ballymena United 3-1.

That result sees the Lurgan Blues move four points clear of the Sky Blues in the battle to secure the seventh spot which would ensure participation in the end-of-season European play-offs.

Bottom side Warrenpoint Town kept alive their slim hopes of survival by beating Portadown 1-0 at Shamrock Park courtesy of Kealan Dillon's first-half penalty.

Carrick Rangers move up to ninth ahead of Dungannon Swifts on goal difference as a result of their 1-0 victory over Dean Shiels' side at Taylors Avenue.

Impressive Crues hammer Glens

Glentoran's lingering hopes of a first league championship success since 2009 were dealt a huge blow after their thumping by Stephen Baxter's side.

It was a match the Glens needed to win to stay in touch with the top two but they put in a dismal display against a Crues side who have now won their last five games in all competitions.

Caddell set the visitors on their way on nine minutes with a glancing header from Ross Clarke's cross finding the bottom corner.

Clarke's corner from the right was flicked on for Philip Lowry to poke home from close range and double the lead after 22 minutes.

A howler from keeper Aaron gifted Crusaders their third goal on 58 minutes as a weak Daniel Larmour header slipped through his grasp and into the net.

The impressive Clarke set up Paul Heatley to smash home a late fourth to seal a win which moved the fourth-placed Crues to within five points of the Glens.

Two sent-off as Glenavon beat Ballymena

Ballymena struck first at Mourneview Park on 25 minutes when Kym Nelson glanced home a header from a Ross Redman free-kick for his first goal for the club.

But Glenavon levelled a minute before the break when referee Jamie Robinson - on the advice of his assistant - adjudged that Calum Birney's header had crossed the line at the near post, despite the protests of Ballymena goalkeeper Jordan Williamson.

There was a big moment on 55 minutes when Glenavon defender Danny Wallace tangled with Mikey Place inside the penalty area, with referee Robinson adjudging that Wallace had prevented a goalscoring opportunity and produced a red card.

However, Glenavon's debutant keeper Josh Clarke dived to his left to keep out United skipper Leroy Millar's penalty.

The game turned on its head as it entered the final quarter as Glenavon hit two goals in as many minutes. Firstly, Ballymena failed to clear their lines at the edge of their penalty area and Peter Campbell's low first time shot found the bottom corner of the net.

Two minutes later the same player struck again when he raced clear of the Ballymena defence to slot past Williamson, while Millar's miserable afternoon was compounded late on when he was sent off following a second yellow card.

Cushley the Carrick matchwinner

Dunne will be 'severely fined' is red card justified - Shiels

David Cushley's 13th-minute goal was enough to earn Carrick Rangers victory over Dungannon.

In truth, there was much more between the teams than Cushley's superb volley that he hammered home after Emmett McGuckin had won an aerial duel with Dungannon defender Bilel Mohsni.

Dungannon failed to raise a gallop in the first half with Kyle Cherry and McGuckin missing further chances to add to the home side's advantage.

Carrick continued to dominate in the second half with Matty Carson, who replaced unwell Steven Gordon early on, twice denied by Dungannon keeper Declan Dunne and Lloyd Anderson also having an effort cleared off the line by Ethan McGee.

However, Dunne, by far Dungannon's best player, blotted his copybook late on as he received a straight red card for appearing to push a young spectator who had been reluctant to give him the ball back from behind the goals.

To his credit, Dunne did hug the young Carrick fan following his dismissal.

Dillon spot-kick proves the difference

After a fairly even opening half at Shamrock Park, it was the visitors who stuck first from the penalty spot. Paddy McNally was deemed to have handled inside the area and Dillon made no mistake from 12-yards to give Point the lead.

Into the second half and the home side had the lion share of possession, but failed to really work Conor Mitchell in the Warrenpoint Town goal.

That's how it finished here as Warrenpoint claim all three points and close the gap to nine points behind today's opponents with just four games to go.