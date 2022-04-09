Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers have made their interest known in Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, the 20-year-old who was linked with the Scottish Premiership club in January. (Frankfurter Rundschau) external-link

Manager Ange Postecoglou says he is only at the start of his Celtic team building and that he plans to stick around in Scotland "until they tap me on the shoulder". (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic majority shareholder Dermot Desmond says, like previous managers, it is Ange Postecoglou and not the club's board who make decisions on player signings. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Ange Postecoglou says Celtic board's backing is allowing him to flourish since being appointed manager at the start of the season. (The Herald) external-link

Majority shareholder Dermot Desmond says he will never sell his stake in Celtic and will never risk liquidation. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou thinks Danny Friel deserved an apology from Rangers after the physiotherapist was struck in the head with a glass bottle during Sunday's derby at Ibrox. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Centre-half Christopher Jullien, who returned to action for Celtic in February after picking up an injury in December 2020, has confessed there was a dark moment during his agonising injury lay-off when he "couldn't see the end". (Scottish Sun) external-link

Nathan Patterson says the ankle operation, which could have ended the right-back's season with Everton and Scotland, has "went well". (The National) external-link

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has refused to blame Steve Clarke for Kieran Tierney's injury woes after the defender picked up a knee injury playing for Scotland against Poland and Austria that could have ended his season with club and country. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Ukraine are poised to prepare in Poland for their World Cup play-off semi-final against Scotland after accepting an offer from the Polish FA to host and fund their training camp. (Daily Record, print edition)