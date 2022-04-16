Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jan Bednarek's fourth goal of the season earned Southampton their first victory since February

Arsenal missed the chance to move level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham as Southampton won at St Mary's to inflict a third successive defeat on Mikel Arteta's team.

Jan Bednarek scored the game's only goal late in the first half after the Gunners had failed to adequately deal with a Saints corner.

Bukayo Saka was denied from point-blank range by Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster with the score still goalless, but further clear-cut openings proved hard to come by for the visitors until the closing stages of the second half.

Emile Smith Rowe forced another fine save out of Forster after latching on to Yan Valery's attempted clearance, before Martin Odegaard dragged a left-footed shot wide of the near post after cutting in from the right.

Forster produced yet another impressive stop to deny Granit Xhaka late on as Arsenal desperately piled forward in search of an equaliser.

The Gunners remain three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham - who were beaten at home to Brighton earlier on Saturday - although they do still have a game in hand on their north London rivals.

Southampton, meanwhile, climb to 11th after claiming their first league win since February.

82 Hutchinson Referee: Peter Bankes Attendance: 31,465 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Southampton 1, Arsenal 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Southampton 1, Arsenal 0. Post update Attempt saved. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard. Booking Shane Long (Southampton) is shown the yellow card. Post update Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Shane Long (Southampton). Post update Attempt missed. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Bukayo Saka. Post update Attempt saved. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Substitution Substitution, Southampton. Valentino Livramento replaces Mohamed Elyounoussi. Booking Benjamin White (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Benjamin White (Arsenal). Post update Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Granit Xhaka (Arsenal). Post update Shane Long (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Attempt blocked. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Albert Sambi Lokonga. Post update Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a corner. Post update Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Fraser Forster. Post update Attempt saved. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe. Post update Attempt blocked. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Albert Sambi Lokonga. Post update Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward