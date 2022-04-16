Match ends, Southampton 1, Arsenal 0.
Arsenal missed the chance to move level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham as Southampton won at St Mary's to inflict a third successive defeat on Mikel Arteta's team.
Jan Bednarek scored the game's only goal late in the first half after the Gunners had failed to adequately deal with a Saints corner.
Bukayo Saka was denied from point-blank range by Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster with the score still goalless, but further clear-cut openings proved hard to come by for the visitors until the closing stages of the second half.
Emile Smith Rowe forced another fine save out of Forster after latching on to Yan Valery's attempted clearance, before Martin Odegaard dragged a left-footed shot wide of the near post after cutting in from the right.
Forster produced yet another impressive stop to deny Granit Xhaka late on as Arsenal desperately piled forward in search of an equaliser.
The Gunners remain three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham - who were beaten at home to Brighton earlier on Saturday - although they do still have a game in hand on their north London rivals.
Southampton, meanwhile, climb to 11th after claiming their first league win since February.
More to follow.
- Follow Southampton v Arsenal plus the rest of Saturday's Premier League action
- Go straight to all the best Arsenal content
- Visit our Southampton page
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Southampton
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number44Player nameForsterAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number43Player nameValeryAverage rating
6.42
- Squad number4Player nameLyancoAverage rating
6.49
- Squad number35Player nameBednarekAverage rating
6.89
- Squad number2Player nameWalker-PetersAverage rating
6.95
- Squad number8Player nameWard-ProwseAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number6Player nameOriol RomeuAverage rating
6.74
- Squad number15Player namePerraudAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number17Player nameS ArmstrongAverage rating
7.05
- Squad number18Player nameBrojaAverage rating
6.98
- Squad number24Player nameElyounoussiAverage rating
6.76
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameLongAverage rating
7.18
- Squad number11Player nameRedmondAverage rating
7.08
- Squad number21Player nameLivramentoAverage rating
7.60
Arsenal
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number32Player nameRamsdaleAverage rating
4.86
- Squad number17Player nameCédric SoaresAverage rating
4.06
- Squad number4Player nameWhiteAverage rating
4.52
- Squad number6Player nameGabriel MagalhãesAverage rating
4.45
- Squad number20Player nameNuno TavaresAverage rating
4.19
- Squad number8Player nameØdegaardAverage rating
4.76
- Squad number23Player nameSambi LokongaAverage rating
4.28
- Squad number34Player nameXhakaAverage rating
4.32
- Squad number35Player nameGabriel MartinelliAverage rating
4.84
- Squad number30Player nameNketiahAverage rating
4.24
- Squad number7Player nameSakaAverage rating
5.22
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameSmith RoweAverage rating
3.74
- Squad number19Player namePépéAverage rating
3.21
Line-ups
Southampton
Formation 3-4-3
- 44Forster
- 43Valery
- 4Lyanco
- 35Bednarek
- 2Walker-Peters
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 6Romeu
- 15Perraud
- 17S ArmstrongSubstituted forRedmondat 82'minutes
- 18BrojaBooked at 56minsSubstituted forLongat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 24ElyounoussiSubstituted forLivramentoat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Stephens
- 7Long
- 9A Armstrong
- 10Adams
- 11Redmond
- 13Caballero
- 21Livramento
- 22Salisu
- 23Tella
Arsenal
Formation 4-3-3
- 32Ramsdale
- 17Cédric SoaresSubstituted forSmith Roweat 60'minutes
- 4WhiteBooked at 90mins
- 6Gabriel
- 20TavaresSubstituted forPépéat 70'minutes
- 8Ødegaard
- 23Sambi Lokonga
- 34Xhaka
- 35Martinelli
- 30Nketiah
- 7Saka
Substitutes
- 1Leno
- 10Smith Rowe
- 16Holding
- 19Pépé
- 25Elneny
- 38Azeez
- 61Ogungbo
- 69Swanson
- 82Hutchinson
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
- Attendance:
- 31,465
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home24%
- Away76%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southampton 1, Arsenal 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard.
Booking
Shane Long (Southampton) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Shane Long (Southampton).
Post update
Attempt missed. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.
Post update
Attempt saved. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Valentino Livramento replaces Mohamed Elyounoussi.
Booking
Benjamin White (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Benjamin White (Arsenal).
Post update
Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Granit Xhaka (Arsenal).
Post update
Shane Long (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Albert Sambi Lokonga.
Post update
Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Fraser Forster.
Post update
Attempt saved. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Albert Sambi Lokonga.
Post update
Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Goners can do better
Don't you all think
Man Utd are pretty terrible as well Christiano Ronaldo apart .