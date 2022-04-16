Close menu
Premier League
SouthamptonSouthampton1ArsenalArsenal0

Southampton 1-0 Arsenal: Jan Bednarek strike condemns top-four chasing Gunners to third straight defeat

By Matthew HowarthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments87

Jan Bednarek, Southampton, Arsenal
Jan Bednarek's fourth goal of the season earned Southampton their first victory since February

Arsenal missed the chance to move level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham as Southampton won at St Mary's to inflict a third successive defeat on Mikel Arteta's team.

Jan Bednarek scored the game's only goal late in the first half after the Gunners had failed to adequately deal with a Saints corner.

Bukayo Saka was denied from point-blank range by Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster with the score still goalless, but further clear-cut openings proved hard to come by for the visitors until the closing stages of the second half.

Emile Smith Rowe forced another fine save out of Forster after latching on to Yan Valery's attempted clearance, before Martin Odegaard dragged a left-footed shot wide of the near post after cutting in from the right.

Forster produced yet another impressive stop to deny Granit Xhaka late on as Arsenal desperately piled forward in search of an equaliser.

The Gunners remain three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham - who were beaten at home to Brighton earlier on Saturday - although they do still have a game in hand on their north London rivals.

Southampton, meanwhile, climb to 11th after claiming their first league win since February.

More to follow.

Southampton

Starting XI

  1. Squad number44Player nameForster
    Average rating

    7.22

  2. Squad number43Player nameValery
    Average rating

    6.42

  3. Squad number4Player nameLyanco
    Average rating

    6.49

  4. Squad number35Player nameBednarek
    Average rating

    6.89

  5. Squad number2Player nameWalker-Peters
    Average rating

    6.95

  6. Squad number8Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    7.14

  7. Squad number6Player nameOriol Romeu
    Average rating

    6.74

  8. Squad number15Player namePerraud
    Average rating

    6.62

  9. Squad number17Player nameS Armstrong
    Average rating

    7.05

  10. Squad number18Player nameBroja
    Average rating

    6.98

  11. Squad number24Player nameElyounoussi
    Average rating

    6.76

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameLong
    Average rating

    7.18

  2. Squad number11Player nameRedmond
    Average rating

    7.08

  3. Squad number21Player nameLivramento
    Average rating

    7.60

Arsenal

Starting XI

  1. Squad number32Player nameRamsdale
    Average rating

    4.86

  2. Squad number17Player nameCédric Soares
    Average rating

    4.06

  3. Squad number4Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    4.52

  4. Squad number6Player nameGabriel Magalhães
    Average rating

    4.45

  5. Squad number20Player nameNuno Tavares
    Average rating

    4.19

  6. Squad number8Player nameØdegaard
    Average rating

    4.76

  7. Squad number23Player nameSambi Lokonga
    Average rating

    4.28

  8. Squad number34Player nameXhaka
    Average rating

    4.32

  9. Squad number35Player nameGabriel Martinelli
    Average rating

    4.84

  10. Squad number30Player nameNketiah
    Average rating

    4.24

  11. Squad number7Player nameSaka
    Average rating

    5.22

Substitutes

  1. Squad number10Player nameSmith Rowe
    Average rating

    3.74

  2. Squad number19Player namePépé
    Average rating

    3.21

Line-ups

Southampton

Formation 3-4-3

  • 44Forster
  • 43Valery
  • 4Lyanco
  • 35Bednarek
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 6Romeu
  • 15Perraud
  • 17S ArmstrongSubstituted forRedmondat 82'minutes
  • 18BrojaBooked at 56minsSubstituted forLongat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 24ElyounoussiSubstituted forLivramentoat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Stephens
  • 7Long
  • 9A Armstrong
  • 10Adams
  • 11Redmond
  • 13Caballero
  • 21Livramento
  • 22Salisu
  • 23Tella

Arsenal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 32Ramsdale
  • 17Cédric SoaresSubstituted forSmith Roweat 60'minutes
  • 4WhiteBooked at 90mins
  • 6Gabriel
  • 20TavaresSubstituted forPépéat 70'minutes
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 23Sambi Lokonga
  • 34Xhaka
  • 35Martinelli
  • 30Nketiah
  • 7Saka

Substitutes

  • 1Leno
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 16Holding
  • 19Pépé
  • 25Elneny
  • 38Azeez
  • 61Ogungbo
  • 69Swanson
  • 82Hutchinson
Referee:
Peter Bankes
Attendance:
31,465

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthamptonAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home24%
Away76%
Shots
Home9
Away23
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home6
Away8
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Southampton 1, Arsenal 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Southampton 1, Arsenal 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard.

  4. Booking

    Shane Long (Southampton) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Shane Long (Southampton).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Valentino Livramento replaces Mohamed Elyounoussi.

  10. Booking

    Benjamin White (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Benjamin White (Arsenal).

  12. Post update

    Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Granit Xhaka (Arsenal).

  14. Post update

    Shane Long (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Albert Sambi Lokonga.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Fraser Forster.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Albert Sambi Lokonga.

  20. Post update

    Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 17:04

    We do not deserve 4th, three consecutive defeats to teams 10th or below in the Prem. No belief that we can actually win a game at the moment.

  • Comment posted by Humpty Dumpty, today at 17:03

    No one wants 4th 😹

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, today at 17:03

    OK Arsenal played much better then last two games...but still can't score a goal to save our lives at the moment! It's simple really - we don't have any good strikers. Lacazette and Eddie are simply not good enough - and we don't deserve Champs League. Arsenal need to go & buy two good strikers, LB cover for KT, a world class midfielder - or two. Our squad cannot cope with an injured Partey & KT.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 17:03

    24% possession yet Saints still win

  • Comment posted by jose tubb, today at 17:03

    Thought Arsenal getting beat by cannon fodder days were over,obviously not. Players like Xhaka are the level they are at. Says it all.

  • Comment posted by ----- ------ - - --, today at 17:03

    As an ex-Arsenal fan can I just say ‘lol’. My co-Gooners became disgusting the way they bullied Arsene out over a decade, then bullied current CL giant killer Emery out, only to stand blindly by a well-meaning Spaniard in Arteta who is utterly mediocre. And all the time Arsenal season ticket holders were apologists for halfhearted players like Auba. Arsenal fans got what they deserved.

  • Comment posted by lilyw, today at 17:03

    What Spurs can do
    Goners can do better
    Don't you all think

  • Comment posted by jason46, today at 17:03

    Hasenhuttl's red army 🔴⚪

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 17:03

    To all the Arsenal supporters out there.. I feel sorry for you and I totally get how you are feeling. Why? Because I'm a Bayern fan who went through the exact same you did... TWICE against Villarreal. 26 shots, over 60% or 70% possession, with 3 or 4 shots on target and yet with a loss(or in our case, an elimination from the Champions League). Arteta may be Nagelsmann 2.0. Not that good.

  • Comment posted by Utcheterwolf, today at 17:03

    Well Arsenal… it’s all gone quiet 🤫😂😂😂😂🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by ingmarsen, today at 17:02

    Goodness, Spurs and Arsenal we're both as bad as each other !!!
    Man Utd are pretty terrible as well Christiano Ronaldo apart .

  • Comment posted by joffey, today at 17:02

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by dan, today at 17:02

    What a great day Spurts lose then the Goners lose

  • Comment posted by Si, today at 17:02

    Spurs fan here and we been let off today . Both north London teams are pretty shit . Battle of the least shittest for fourth

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 17:02

    Sometimes Hassenhutl seems out of this depth completely, and then other times he pulls off results like these! Erratic, but still big respect to him and to Southampton for having some sticking power after a bad run.

  • Comment posted by windsormack, today at 17:01

    Another awful performance and result. 3 matches in a row against teams who were in the bottom half of the league give us 0 points, 0 goals and -5GD. No striker and no decent strength in depth and may well have cost us too 4.

  • Comment posted by LupusDrauwulf, today at 17:01

    Bit quiet on here, must be all those Arsenal fans on the Spurs HYS laughing about losing today. Oh wait....

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 17:01

    What a load of rubbish. Time for some big changers at arsenal.

  • Comment posted by spurs1882, today at 17:01

    Good day for the coastal teams today 🙈 Brighton and Southampton

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 17:01

    Does anyone actually want that 4th spot? Brentford will happily take it if not