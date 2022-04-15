Southampton v Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Southampton have no fresh injury worries ahead of the visit of Arsenal on Saturday.

Forward Armando Broja is available after being ineligible to face parent club Chelsea last weekend.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is set to miss out again with a thigh injury, while Takehiro Tomiyasu is not yet ready to return from a calf problem.

Fellow defender Kieran Tierney is likely to miss the rest of the season after knee surgery.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Southampton have lost five of their past six games in all competitions but, with three defeats out of four, Arsenal are having a wobble as well.

The Gunners are without Thomas Partey as well as Kieran Tierney and they are really missing the pair of them. I don't look at them and think they are going to go to St Mary's and win.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v Def Leppard's Joe Elliott

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton are in danger of losing three consecutive home league games to Arsenal for the first time since a run of four between 1968 and 1971.

Arsenal have lost just one of their past 12 Premier League matches against Southampton (W7, D4).

Saints have scored first in seven of the 11 most recent league meetings but have only gone on to win one of those seven games (D3, L3), a 3-2 victory in December 2018.

Southampton

Southampton have lost four of their last five Premier League matches, conceding 15 goals and scoring just three.

Saints have suffered three consecutive league defeats at St Mary's, having lost only one of their opening 13 top-flight home fixtures this season.

They are aiming for a 100th Premier League victory at St Mary's Stadium.

Southampton have conceded an unrivalled 216 Premier League goals since Ralph Hasenhuttl took charge in December 2018.

James Ward-Prowse, with seven goals and four assists, has been directly involved in a club-high 11 Premier League goals this season - but has scored just one goal and had only one assist at St Mary's.

Arsenal

Arsenal have lost three of their past four Premier League matches, having previously lost just one of 11.

A win would ensure Arsenal become the third club to record 250 Premier League away victories, emulating Manchester United and Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta's side have lost seven of eight Premier League games when conceding first this season.

Alexandre Lacazette has been involved in seven goals in his past six Premier League appearances against Southampton, scoring five and setting up two.

Bukayo Saka has been Arsenal's most prolific shooter (72) and chance creator (56) in the Premier League this season. He is the only English player to have registered more than 50 shots and 50 chances created in the top flight in 2021-22.

Saka has had five goals and an assist in Arsenal's last six Premier League away matches.

