Premier League
WatfordWatford1BrentfordBrentford2

Watford 1-2 Brentford: Jansson grabs Bees win late on

By Harry De CosemoBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Pontus Jansson
Brentford move on to 39 points with this victory, up to 11th in the Premier League

Pontus Jansson's last-minute header broke Watford hearts and gave Brentford a third successive Premier League win for the first time.

It looked like Emmanuel Dennis' powerful strike after the break had secured a point for Watford, but the result pushes them even closer to an immediate return to the Championship.

Christian Norgaard had put the Bees ahead inside 15 minutes.

It was a game of small margins as moments before Jansson's strike, Imran Louza had missed a chance to win with the goal gaping.

The result leaves Watford in 19th, six points adrift of safety having played two more games than Everton.

Brentford took the lead through Norgaard; Kristoffer Ajer flicked on Ethan Pinnock's long throw, and the Dane was there to apply the close-range finish.

There was a stagnant feel to the game for much of the first half. Ismaila Sarr and Dennis were trying to combine and restore parity for Watford, but they struggled to impose themselves.

But the tide turned in the first 10 minutes of the second half. At one end, Ivan Toney squandered a chance to double Brentford's lead, before Dennis struck from a tight angle to make it 1-1.

Initially given offside after Sarr's flick on from Moussa Sissoko's cross, VAR intervened and the goal counted to give Vicarage Road an entirely new impetus.

The home side pushed for a crucial winner, and after hitting the bar with a free-kick through Dennis, Louza somehow failed to score from an open goal before Jansson provided the Bees' sting in the tail.

More to follow.

Watford

Starting XI

Line-ups

Watford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Foster
  • 21FemeníaSubstituted forCathcartat 87'minutes
  • 27Kabasele
  • 22Samir
  • 14KamaraBooked at 53mins
  • 19Sissoko
  • 6LouzaBooked at 87mins
  • 33KuckaSubstituted forCleverleyat 84'minutes
  • 23Sarr
  • 10João PedroSubstituted forKingat 84'minutes
  • 25Dennis

Substitutes

  • 2Ngakia
  • 4Etebo
  • 7King
  • 8Cleverley
  • 15Cathcart
  • 16Gosling
  • 26Bachmann
  • 39Kayembe
  • 47Forde

Brentford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Raya
  • 20Ajer
  • 18Jansson
  • 5PinnockSubstituted forBech Sørensenat 21'minutes
  • 3Henry
  • 27JaneltSubstituted forJensenat 74'minutes
  • 6Nørgaard
  • 21Eriksen
  • 19Mbeumo
  • 17ToneyBooked at 62mins
  • 11WissaSubstituted forGhoddosat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Jensen
  • 10Dasilva
  • 14Ghoddos
  • 24Fosu-Henry
  • 26Baptiste
  • 29Bech Sørensen
  • 30Roerslev
  • 36Stevens
  • 40Fernández
Referee:
Simon Hooper

Match Stats

Home TeamWatfordAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home17
Away16
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Watford 1, Brentford 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Watford 1, Brentford 2.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Watford 1, Brentford 2. Pontus Jansson (Brentford) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Hassane Kamara (Watford).

  5. Post update

    Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Imrân Louza (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  7. Post update

    Joshua King (Watford) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua King.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Saman Ghoddos.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Moussa Sissoko (Watford).

  11. Post update

    Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by David Raya.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Pontus Jansson (Brentford).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Watford. Craig Cathcart replaces Kiko Femenía.

  17. Booking

    Imrân Louza (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Watford. Tom Cleverley replaces Juraj Kucka.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Watford. Joshua King replaces João Pedro.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Juraj Kucka (Watford).

  • Comment posted by Ali, today at 17:21

    Eriksen has been incredibly influential. Clubs will be fighting for his signature but he isn’t inclined to go to any of them.
    What a late goal from Jannson, and bitter for Watford to concede so late

  • Comment posted by listentoyourself, today at 17:21

  • Comment posted by Big Dave, today at 17:18

    Watford's worst season for many years.
    I hope the board can up their game and give the club clear direction for the next few years.
    Somehow I sadly doubt it. Watford have got many issues to look at closely, including how the board can still hold their positions, represent the club and watch it going downwards in such poor style. Miserable to watch.

  • Comment posted by gone-for-a-walk-bye, today at 17:15

    Brentford have been very very lucky this season another injury time goal but don’t worry Brentford Will be doing the usual second season conundrum fighting in the relegation places

    • Reply posted by darren, today at 17:20

      darren replied:
      They’ve also conceded a number of injury time goals. The table doesn’t lie over the season mate! Come on you bees.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:14

    In the battle of the stingy creatures the bees out stung the hornets.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:13

    Brentford you are wonderful!!!!

  • Comment posted by Big Dave, today at 17:13

    This game summed up Watford's season. Awful on the set pieces, unable to take their chances, and when they get a golden opportunity to win it with 3 minutes left, they hit the post. Just as they did in December, Brentford then go up the other end and score a last minute winner.
    Just not good enough. Too much belief by the Watford hierarchy that they can breeze the season and be ok by the April.

  • Comment posted by POOTASH85, today at 17:09

    Goodbye The Bees... black and yellow kit, you should be called The Wasps

    • Reply posted by Hawzeeboy, today at 17:15

      Hawzeeboy replied:
      ???

  • Comment posted by Walkeden, today at 17:09

    Would love to know why Watford board thought it was a good idea to hire pensioner Roy as manager… he was past his best 10 years ago …
    Watford board need to take a long hard look in the mirror …

    • Reply posted by POOTASH85, today at 17:10

      POOTASH85 replied:
      The should get Sean Dyke in

  • Comment posted by Nick the Brief, today at 17:07

    bye bye watford, you'll not be missed in the Premiership

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 17:06

    Yo-yo club up and down

  • Comment posted by Josh , today at 17:06

    Such admiration for Brentford, what a fantastic job Thomas Frank has done this season but the entire club appears to work extraordinarily well.

    • Reply posted by Salbor, today at 17:14

      Salbor replied:
      It's about time the media took a bit (sorry, make that a lot) more notice of what Brentford have achieved this season instead of wasting time on regurgitating endless analysis of the (non) events at Old Trafford.
      Well done Brentford. You're a breath of fresh air.
      (From a Forest fan)

  • Comment posted by YouKnowNothingAboutFootball, today at 17:05

    Premier League for another season 😁🐝🐝

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 17:05

    Well done