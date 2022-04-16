Match ends, Watford 1, Brentford 2.
Pontus Jansson's last-minute header broke Watford hearts and gave Brentford a third successive Premier League win for the first time.
It looked like Emmanuel Dennis' powerful strike after the break had secured a point for Watford, but the result pushes them even closer to an immediate return to the Championship.
Christian Norgaard had put the Bees ahead inside 15 minutes.
It was a game of small margins as moments before Jansson's strike, Imran Louza had missed a chance to win with the goal gaping.
The result leaves Watford in 19th, six points adrift of safety having played two more games than Everton.
Brentford took the lead through Norgaard; Kristoffer Ajer flicked on Ethan Pinnock's long throw, and the Dane was there to apply the close-range finish.
There was a stagnant feel to the game for much of the first half. Ismaila Sarr and Dennis were trying to combine and restore parity for Watford, but they struggled to impose themselves.
But the tide turned in the first 10 minutes of the second half. At one end, Ivan Toney squandered a chance to double Brentford's lead, before Dennis struck from a tight angle to make it 1-1.
Initially given offside after Sarr's flick on from Moussa Sissoko's cross, VAR intervened and the goal counted to give Vicarage Road an entirely new impetus.
The home side pushed for a crucial winner, and after hitting the bar with a free-kick through Dennis, Louza somehow failed to score from an open goal before Jansson provided the Bees' sting in the tail.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Watford
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Foster
- 21FemeníaSubstituted forCathcartat 87'minutes
- 27Kabasele
- 22Samir
- 14KamaraBooked at 53mins
- 19Sissoko
- 6LouzaBooked at 87mins
- 33KuckaSubstituted forCleverleyat 84'minutes
- 23Sarr
- 10João PedroSubstituted forKingat 84'minutes
- 25Dennis
Substitutes
- 2Ngakia
- 4Etebo
- 7King
- 8Cleverley
- 15Cathcart
- 16Gosling
- 26Bachmann
- 39Kayembe
- 47Forde
Brentford
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Raya
- 20Ajer
- 18Jansson
- 5PinnockSubstituted forBech Sørensenat 21'minutes
- 3Henry
- 27JaneltSubstituted forJensenat 74'minutes
- 6Nørgaard
- 21Eriksen
- 19Mbeumo
- 17ToneyBooked at 62mins
- 11WissaSubstituted forGhoddosat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Jensen
- 10Dasilva
- 14Ghoddos
- 24Fosu-Henry
- 26Baptiste
- 29Bech Sørensen
- 30Roerslev
- 36Stevens
- 40Fernández
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
What a late goal from Jannson, and bitter for Watford to concede so late
I hope the board can up their game and give the club clear direction for the next few years.
Somehow I sadly doubt it. Watford have got many issues to look at closely, including how the board can still hold their positions, represent the club and watch it going downwards in such poor style. Miserable to watch.
Just not good enough. Too much belief by the Watford hierarchy that they can breeze the season and be ok by the April.
Watford board need to take a long hard look in the mirror …