Brentford move on to 39 points with this victory, up to 11th in the Premier League

Pontus Jansson's last-minute header broke Watford hearts and gave Brentford a third successive Premier League win for the first time.

It looked like Emmanuel Dennis' powerful strike after the break had secured a point for Watford, but the result pushes them even closer to an immediate return to the Championship.

Christian Norgaard had put the Bees ahead inside 15 minutes.

It was a game of small margins as moments before Jansson's strike, Imran Louza had missed a chance to win with the goal gaping.

The result leaves Watford in 19th, six points adrift of safety having played two more games than Everton.

Brentford took the lead through Norgaard; Kristoffer Ajer flicked on Ethan Pinnock's long throw, and the Dane was there to apply the close-range finish.

There was a stagnant feel to the game for much of the first half. Ismaila Sarr and Dennis were trying to combine and restore parity for Watford, but they struggled to impose themselves.

But the tide turned in the first 10 minutes of the second half. At one end, Ivan Toney squandered a chance to double Brentford's lead, before Dennis struck from a tight angle to make it 1-1.

Initially given offside after Sarr's flick on from Moussa Sissoko's cross, VAR intervened and the goal counted to give Vicarage Road an entirely new impetus.

The home side pushed for a crucial winner, and after hitting the bar with a free-kick through Dennis, Louza somehow failed to score from an open goal before Jansson provided the Bees' sting in the tail.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Watford Watford Watford

Brentford Brentford Brentford Watford Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Foster Average rating 6.53 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Kiko Femenía Average rating 5.08 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Kabasele Average rating 5.16 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Samir Average rating 5.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Kamara Average rating 4.87 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Sissoko Average rating 5.12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Louza Average rating 4.88 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Kucka Average rating 4.94 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Sarr Average rating 5.18 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name João Pedro Average rating 5.12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 25 Player name Dennis Average rating 5.60 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 7 Player name King Average rating 4.81 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Cleverley Average rating 4.92 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Cathcart Average rating 4.72 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Brentford Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Raya Average rating 7.64 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Ajer Average rating 7.86 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Jansson Average rating 8.05 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Pinnock Average rating 7.76 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Henry Average rating 7.73 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Janelt Average rating 7.94 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Nørgaard Average rating 8.20 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Eriksen Average rating 8.94 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Mbeumo Average rating 7.97 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Toney Average rating 8.07 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Wissa Average rating 7.59 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 8 Player name Jensen Average rating 7.25 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Ghoddos Average rating 7.36 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Bech Sørensen Average rating 7.54 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Watford Formation 4-3-3 1 Foster 21 Femenía 27 Kabasele 22 Samir 14 Kamara 19 Sissoko 6 Louza 33 Kucka 23 Sarr 10 João Pedro 25 Dennis 1 Foster

21 Femenía Substituted for Cathcart at 87' minutes

27 Kabasele

22 Samir

14 Kamara Booked at 53mins

19 Sissoko

6 Louza Booked at 87mins

33 Kucka Substituted for Cleverley at 84' minutes

23 Sarr

10 João Pedro Substituted for King at 84' minutes

25 Dennis Substitutes 2 Ngakia

4 Etebo

7 King

8 Cleverley

15 Cathcart

16 Gosling

26 Bachmann

39 Kayembe

47 Forde Brentford Formation 4-3-3 1 Raya 20 Ajer 18 Jansson 5 Pinnock 3 Henry 27 Janelt 6 Nørgaard 21 Eriksen 19 Mbeumo 17 Toney 11 Wissa 1 Raya

20 Ajer

18 Jansson

5 Pinnock Substituted for Bech Sørensen at 21' minutes

3 Henry

27 Janelt Substituted for Jensen at 74' minutes

6 Nørgaard

21 Eriksen

19 Mbeumo

17 Toney Booked at 62mins

11 Wissa Substituted for Ghoddos at 66' minutes Substitutes 8 Jensen

10 Dasilva

14 Ghoddos

24 Fosu-Henry

26 Baptiste

29 Bech Sørensen

30 Roerslev

36 Stevens

40 Fernández Referee: Simon Hooper Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Watford 1, Brentford 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Watford 1, Brentford 2. goal Goal! Goal! Watford 1, Brentford 2. Pontus Jansson (Brentford) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross following a set piece situation. Post update Foul by Hassane Kamara (Watford). Post update Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Attempt missed. Imrân Louza (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Post update Joshua King (Watford) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko. Post update Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua King. Post update Corner, Watford. Conceded by Saman Ghoddos. Post update Foul by Moussa Sissoko (Watford). Post update Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Corner, Watford. Conceded by David Raya. Post update Attempt saved. Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal. Post update Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Pontus Jansson (Brentford). Substitution Substitution, Watford. Craig Cathcart replaces Kiko Femenía. Booking Imrân Louza (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Substitution Substitution, Watford. Tom Cleverley replaces Juraj Kucka. Substitution Substitution, Watford. Joshua King replaces João Pedro. Post update Foul by Juraj Kucka (Watford). Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward