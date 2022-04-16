Match ends, Manchester United 3, Norwich City 2.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his second hat-trick in three Premier League games to boost Manchester United's hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League at the expense of relegation-threatened Norwich at Old Trafford.
Knowing victory would take them within three points of the top four, Ronaldo appeared to have put United in control when he scored twice in the opening 32 minutes.
However, appalling defending from the hosts either side of the interval allowed Norwich to equalise through Kieran Dowell and Teemu Pukki and for a while Dean Smith's side looked the more likely winners.
But after Ralf Rangnick had abandoned his bold tactic of playing without a recognised ball-winner in midfield and replaced Paul Pogba with Juan Mata, Ronaldo drove a free-kick home off the inside of a post 14 minutes from time to secure victory.
The 37-year-old is now on 15 Premier League goals for the season, trailing only Mo Salah and Son Hueng-min in the standings. He has also moved on to 99 career Premier League goals.
United can move level on points with fourth-placed Spurs if they win at Liverpool on Tuesday.
For Norwich the outcome was a major blow to their faint hopes of avoiding the drop. The Canaries are now seven points behind fourth-bottom Everton, having played two games more and with only six matches to do something about it.
Line-ups
Man Utd
Formation 4-3-3
- 1de Gea
- 20Dalot
- 5Maguire
- 2Lindelöf
- 27TellesSubstituted forRashfordat 74'minutes
- 18Bruno Fernandes
- 6PogbaSubstituted forMataat 74'minutes
- 14LingardSubstituted forMaticat 63'minutes
- 36Elanga
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
- 25Sancho
Substitutes
- 3Bailly
- 4Jones
- 8Mata
- 10Rashford
- 26Henderson
- 29Wan-Bissaka
- 31Matic
- 46Mejbri
- 75Garnacho Ferreyra
Norwich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Krul
- 3Byram
- 5Hanley
- 4Gibson
- 30Giannoulis
- 16Normann
- 23McLeanSubstituted forGilmourat 73'minutes
- 10DowellSubstituted forPlachetaat 74'minutes
- 20Lees-MelouSubstituted forRoweat 82'minutes
- 17Rashica
- 22Pukki
Substitutes
- 2Aarons
- 6Zimmermann
- 7Rupp
- 8Gilmour
- 11Placheta
- 18Tzolis
- 19Sørensen
- 28Gunn
- 46Rowe
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 73,381
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
