Premier League
Man UtdManchester United3NorwichNorwich City2

Manchester United 3-2 Norwich City: Cristiano Ronaldo nets superb hat-trick

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments128

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 99 goals in the Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his second hat-trick in three Premier League games to boost Manchester United's hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League at the expense of relegation-threatened Norwich at Old Trafford.

Knowing victory would take them within three points of the top four, Ronaldo appeared to have put United in control when he scored twice in the opening 32 minutes.

However, appalling defending from the hosts either side of the interval allowed Norwich to equalise through Kieran Dowell and Teemu Pukki and for a while Dean Smith's side looked the more likely winners.

But after Ralf Rangnick had abandoned his bold tactic of playing without a recognised ball-winner in midfield and replaced Paul Pogba with Juan Mata, Ronaldo drove a free-kick home off the inside of a post 14 minutes from time to secure victory.

The 37-year-old is now on 15 Premier League goals for the season, trailing only Mo Salah and Son Hueng-min in the standings. He has also moved on to 99 career Premier League goals.

United can move level on points with fourth-placed Spurs if they win at Liverpool on Tuesday.

For Norwich the outcome was a major blow to their faint hopes of avoiding the drop. The Canaries are now seven points behind fourth-bottom Everton, having played two games more and with only six matches to do something about it.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1de Gea
  • 20Dalot
  • 5Maguire
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 27TellesSubstituted forRashfordat 74'minutes
  • 18Bruno Fernandes
  • 6PogbaSubstituted forMataat 74'minutes
  • 14LingardSubstituted forMaticat 63'minutes
  • 36Elanga
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 25Sancho

Substitutes

  • 3Bailly
  • 4Jones
  • 8Mata
  • 10Rashford
  • 26Henderson
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 31Matic
  • 46Mejbri
  • 75Garnacho Ferreyra

Norwich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Krul
  • 3Byram
  • 5Hanley
  • 4Gibson
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 16Normann
  • 23McLeanSubstituted forGilmourat 73'minutes
  • 10DowellSubstituted forPlachetaat 74'minutes
  • 20Lees-MelouSubstituted forRoweat 82'minutes
  • 17Rashica
  • 22Pukki

Substitutes

  • 2Aarons
  • 6Zimmermann
  • 7Rupp
  • 8Gilmour
  • 11Placheta
  • 18Tzolis
  • 19Sørensen
  • 28Gunn
  • 46Rowe
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
73,381

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamNorwich
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home20
Away15
Shots on Target
Home9
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home7
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United 3, Norwich City 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United 3, Norwich City 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sam Byram (Norwich City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Billy Gilmour.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Nemanja Matic (Manchester United).

  5. Post update

    Przemyslaw Placheta (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Juan Mata (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.

  7. Post update

    Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Billy Gilmour (Norwich City).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Milot Rashica (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Diogo Dalot (Manchester United).

  11. Post update

    Jonathan Rowe (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United. Jadon Sancho tries a through ball, but Juan Mata is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Marcus Rashford (Manchester United).

  14. Post update

    Dimitris Giannoulis (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Tim Krul.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Jonathan Rowe replaces Pierre Lees-Melou because of an injury.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Ben Gibson.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

Comments

Join the conversation

130 comments

  • Comment posted by Klaatu, today at 16:58

    10 Hag don’t want Ronaldo

    But without him we can’t score 🤷‍♂️

    • Reply posted by Is Fred the next Iniesta, today at 17:08

      Is Fred the next Iniesta replied:
      With him United will win nothing next season.

  • Comment posted by Gav, today at 17:01

    Some say Ronaldo is past his best, not the player he used to be, or a problem for Utd.

    All may be true, but he is far and away still their best player.

    • Reply posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 17:05

      La mitad mas que Indio replied:
      Yes, and that's a HUGE problem.

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 16:59

    Defending is rubbish, attackers barring Elanga(who also was their best defender surprisingly) and Ronaldo, are rubbish, yet Ronaldo's the problem?
    RONALDO, DE GEA AND ELANGA ARE THE ONLY PLAYERS WHO SEEM TO CARE for Man United, yet RONALDO'S THE PROBLEM? RONALDO SCORES A HAT TRICK TO CARRY UNITED TODAY AND HE'S THE PROBLEM?
    TO ALL THE FANS WHO SAY RONALDO'S THE PROBLEM... YOU ARE ALL CLOWNS!!!!!

    • Reply posted by James tomkinz, today at 17:00

      James tomkinz replied:
      Ohhh shut up you little girl!!!

  • Comment posted by Freespeechplease, today at 17:00

    Brilliant from Ronaldo. Just need 10 more with his attitude and skill.

    • Reply posted by Kevlar78, today at 17:03

      Kevlar78 replied:
      His attitude?
      Are you kidding?!

  • Comment posted by beastfromtheeast, today at 16:59

    Let’s talk football while the obsessed Liverpool fans are watching their game

    • Reply posted by Enjoy Yourself, today at 17:01

      Enjoy Yourself replied:
      They can still post on HYS whilst watching the telly

  • Comment posted by Schrodinger Klott, today at 16:58

    Rocket Ronnie 🍺

  • Comment posted by Wayne Smith , today at 16:57

    How this Utd "team" are anywhere near the top six, let alone sneaking back in, utterly baffles me.

    • Reply posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 17:00

      La mitad mas que Indio replied:
      agreed. Only Ronaldo, Elanga, and De Gea seem to care for the club, yet they could make the top 4. That's even more baffling.

  • Comment posted by Joey, today at 16:58

    Great result table-wise for us. Sloppy at the back yet again though. Big fix still needed.

  • Comment posted by Grumpygit, today at 17:01

    Just scrape past Norwich, quality performance. New manager doesn't want Ronaldo, Utd will be extra crap without him then

  • Comment posted by matt_5 , today at 17:01

    People moan about Ronaldo, but without him who else is scoring.

    Guys still scoring goals and for me that's all he needs to do. End of the day the younger players don't run or work any harder than him anyway. And they don't have age to blame. They just lazy.

    United fan.

  • Comment posted by jamjar, today at 17:04

    The 2 north London clubs have opened the door again..

  • Comment posted by David, today at 17:03

    With both North London Clubs in meltdown. champions league spot is there for the taking Man United….

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:08

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Oh dear. You do know who they face next

  • Comment posted by James tomkinz, today at 16:59

    Suuuuuuuuuuuuu

    Just Saying!!!!

  • Comment posted by Emergency cat-flap repairer, today at 16:57

    Scraping through against the Championship-elect team?

    There’s nothing Ten Hag can do with this lot, short of investing in sticks of dynamite for Harry and co.

    • Reply posted by Paul M, today at 16:59

      Paul M replied:
      This Utd fan approves of your comment

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:07

    Norwich are not that bad

    • Reply posted by lfcthealltimewinnersinthealltimelosersgame, today at 17:09

      lfcthealltimewinnersinthealltimelosersgame replied:
      Lfc playing a sem final and your chatting on a mufc hys, no wonder Klopp moans about the lfc'fans'

  • Comment posted by Thebluesarestayingup, today at 17:04

    Oh no, today Man U have won / lost / drawn / not played a match. Bring on numerous Man U articles again on BBC Man U fanzine.

  • Comment posted by otaku_esp, today at 17:04

    Maguire is the MOTM

    • Reply posted by Grumpygit, today at 17:06

      Grumpygit replied:
      Muppet of the month?

  • Comment posted by PJM, today at 17:01

    Hate him all you want, but CR7 keeps bailing us out time and time again. Media making all the nonsense stories up about ETH not wanting Cr7 in his squad... who doesn't want t prolific goal scorer in their squad?

  • Comment posted by Wake, today at 17:01

    A laboured win. United should not be struggling against teams facing relegation. They seriously need to work on their defence. Norwich played well despite going 2 behind and looked more likely to score the winner.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 16:59

    Ronaldo told he is not in new manager's plans so he tried to prove new manager wrong today.

    • Reply posted by Gordy, today at 17:01

      Gordy replied:
      Ronaldo should be the captain, if not for him we would be in the relegation zone.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City31235372205274
2Liverpool31227279225773
3Chelsea30188464234162
4Tottenham321831156381857
5Man Utd3215985244854
6Arsenal31173114537854
7West Ham32156115142951
8Wolves32154133328549
9Leicester29117114548-340
10Brighton32913102937-840
11Brentford33116164149-839
12Southampton32912113852-1439
13Crystal Palace31813104340337
14Aston Villa31113174246-436
15Newcastle31810133454-2034
16Leeds3289153868-3033
17Everton3084183352-1928
18Burnley30412142544-1924
19Watford3264223062-3222
20Norwich3256212266-4421
View full Premier League table

