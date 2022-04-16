Last updated on .From the section Premier League

By Simon Stone BBC Sport at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 99 goals in the Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his second hat-trick in three Premier League games to boost Manchester United's hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League at the expense of relegation-threatened Norwich at Old Trafford.

Knowing victory would take them within three points of the top four, Ronaldo appeared to have put United in control when he scored twice in the opening 32 minutes.

However, appalling defending from the hosts either side of the interval allowed Norwich to equalise through Kieran Dowell and Teemu Pukki and for a while Dean Smith's side looked the more likely winners.

But after Ralf Rangnick had abandoned his bold tactic of playing without a recognised ball-winner in midfield and replaced Paul Pogba with Juan Mata, Ronaldo drove a free-kick home off the inside of a post 14 minutes from time to secure victory.

The 37-year-old is now on 15 Premier League goals for the season, trailing only Mo Salah and Son Hueng-min in the standings. He has also moved on to 99 career Premier League goals.

United can move level on points with fourth-placed Spurs if they win at Liverpool on Tuesday.

For Norwich the outcome was a major blow to their faint hopes of avoiding the drop. The Canaries are now seven points behind fourth-bottom Everton, having played two games more and with only six matches to do something about it.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Man Utd Formation 4-3-3 1 de Gea 20 Dalot 5 Maguire 2 Lindelöf 27 Telles 18 Bruno Fernandes 6 Pogba 14 Lingard 36 Elanga 7 Cristiano Ronaldo 25 Sancho 1 de Gea

20 Dalot

5 Maguire

2 Lindelöf

27 Telles Substituted for Rashford at 74' minutes

18 Bruno Fernandes

6 Pogba Substituted for Mata at 74' minutes

14 Lingard Substituted for Matic at 63' minutes

36 Elanga

7 Cristiano Ronaldo

25 Sancho Substitutes 3 Bailly

4 Jones

8 Mata

10 Rashford

26 Henderson

29 Wan-Bissaka

31 Matic

46 Mejbri

75 Garnacho Ferreyra Norwich Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Krul 3 Byram 5 Hanley 4 Gibson 30 Giannoulis 16 Normann 23 McLean 10 Dowell 20 Lees-Melou 17 Rashica 22 Pukki 1 Krul

3 Byram

5 Hanley

4 Gibson

30 Giannoulis

16 Normann

23 McLean Substituted for Gilmour at 73' minutes

10 Dowell Substituted for Placheta at 74' minutes

20 Lees-Melou Substituted for Rowe at 82' minutes

17 Rashica

22 Pukki Substitutes 2 Aarons

6 Zimmermann

7 Rupp

8 Gilmour

11 Placheta

18 Tzolis

19 Sørensen

28 Gunn

Referee: Andy Madley Attendance: 73,381 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Manchester United 3, Norwich City 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Manchester United 3, Norwich City 2. Post update Attempt blocked. Sam Byram (Norwich City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Billy Gilmour. Post update Foul by Nemanja Matic (Manchester United). Post update Przemyslaw Placheta (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt blocked. Juan Mata (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes. Post update Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Billy Gilmour (Norwich City). Post update Attempt missed. Milot Rashica (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Post update Foul by Diogo Dalot (Manchester United). Post update Jonathan Rowe (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Offside, Manchester United. Jadon Sancho tries a through ball, but Juan Mata is caught offside. Post update Foul by Marcus Rashford (Manchester United). Post update Dimitris Giannoulis (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Post update Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Tim Krul. Post update Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho. Substitution Substitution, Norwich City. Jonathan Rowe replaces Pierre Lees-Melou because of an injury. Post update Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Ben Gibson. Post update Attempt missed. Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.