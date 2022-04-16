Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
Leandro Trossard's superb late goal gave Brighton a gutsy win that dealt a blow to Tottenham's hopes of finishing in the top four.
Following a game of few clear-cut chances, Trossard swerved into the Spurs area in the final minute of normal time before producing a fine finish past Hugo Lloris.
Steven Bergwijn then missed a chance to equalise at the start of stoppage time - one of the home side's rare opportunities.
Spurs stay in fourth, just ahead of Arsenal, while Brighton - in 10th - are on course for their highest-ever top-flight finish.
Graham Potter's side enjoyed the better of a first half where Spurs looked oddly sluggish despite not having played for nearly a week, but after the hosts appeared to improve in the second half, they were undone by a combination of poor defending and fine skill from Trossard.
The Belgian eluded Eric Dier before opening up his body to send a shot with the outside of his right foot low into the far corner of the net.
Spurs pay price for slow start
Spurs did not look anything like the side that came into the game on a run of four consecutive wins -which had started with a 2-0 victory at Brighton, and in which they had scored 14 goals and conceded just two.
Harry Kane and Son Heung-min were shackled effectively Brighton, with the South Korean not managing a shot on target until nearly an hour in - with an effort that was comfortably blocked in the Albion area.
They were slow out of the blocks and while more fired up after the break, presumably after manager Antonio Conte had aired his views to the team at half-time, they lacked the kind of sharpness required to unlock the Brighton defence.
It could be an opportunity missed for Spurs, with Arsenal seeking a win at Southampton later on Saturday to draw level on points with a game in hand.
Spurs face Liverpool on 7 May and then their north London rivals five days later in games that could decide whether they play in the Champions League next season.
Potter's road warriors
Brighton's two wins in north London in a week will have banished memories of a worrying slide down the table caused by six straight defeats through February and March.
Trossard had put Albion on the way to a memorable win at Emirates Stadium seven days earlier, and the 27-year-old's sixth goal of the season ensured his side will also have the best-ever haul of away points in the Premier League.
They have earned 25 of their 40 points so far on the road, and they pulled together impressively to execute Potter's plan to frustrate and ultimately deny Spurs.
Their 29 goals scored so far is the lowest of any team in the top half of the table, but they seem on target for the club's best-ever finish in the top flight - and with games to come against Manchester United and West Ham, they could still have a say on how the European places pan out.
Player of the match
TrossardLeandro Trossard
Tottenham Hotspur
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLlorisAverage rating
4.10
- Squad number27Player nameLucas MouraAverage rating
4.01
- Squad number33Player nameDaviesAverage rating
3.64
- Squad number5Player nameHøjbjergAverage rating
3.54
- Squad number4Player nameRomeroAverage rating
3.53
- Squad number15Player nameDierAverage rating
3.48
- Squad number21Player nameKulusevskiAverage rating
3.43
- Squad number23Player nameBergwijnAverage rating
3.22
- Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-MinAverage rating
3.20
- Squad number30Player nameBentancurAverage rating
3.19
- Squad number3Player nameReguilónAverage rating
3.17
- Squad number8Player nameWinksAverage rating
3.15
- Squad number12Player nameEmerson RoyalAverage rating
2.94
- Squad number10Player nameKaneAverage rating
2.69
Brighton & Hove Albion
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameTrossardAverage rating
8.97
- Squad number8Player nameBissoumaAverage rating
8.73
- Squad number25Player nameCaicedoAverage rating
8.55
- Squad number3Player nameCucurellaAverage rating
8.52
- Squad number5Player nameDunkAverage rating
8.37
- Squad number34Player nameVeltmanAverage rating
8.33
- Squad number10Player nameMac AllisterAverage rating
8.31
- Squad number2Player nameLampteyAverage rating
8.29
- Squad number12Player nameMwepuAverage rating
8.21
- Squad number1Player nameSánchezAverage rating
8.10
- Squad number18Player nameWelbeckAverage rating
7.97
- Squad number13Player nameGroßAverage rating
7.94
- Squad number20Player nameMarchAverage rating
7.89
- Squad number14Player nameLallanaAverage rating
7.79
Line-ups
Tottenham
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Lloris
- 4Romero
- 15Dier
- 33Davies
- 12Emerson RoyalBooked at 90mins
- 30BentancurBooked at 34minsSubstituted forWinksat 72'minutes
- 5Højbjerg
- 3Reguilón
- 21KulusevskiBooked at 27minsSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 64'minutes
- 10Kane
- 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forBergwijnat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 6D Sánchez
- 8Winks
- 14Rodon
- 19R Sessegnon
- 22Gollini
- 23Bergwijn
- 27Lucas Moura
- 42White
- 57Lavinier
Brighton
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Sánchez
- 34Veltman
- 5DunkBooked at 90mins
- 3Cucurella
- 2LampteySubstituted forMarchat 82'minutes
- 13Groß
- 8BissoumaBooked at 58mins
- 25CaicedoSubstituted forLallanaat 78'minutes
- 11Trossard
- 12MwepuBooked at 26minsSubstituted forWelbeckat 45'minutes
- 10Mac Allister
Substitutes
- 4Webster
- 9Maupay
- 14Lallana
- 18Welbeck
- 20March
- 23Steele
- 57Offiah
- 58Ferguson
- 60Sarmiento
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
- Attendance:
- 58,685
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
Booking
Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Attempt missed. Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Harry Kane with a headed pass.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur).
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Steven Bergwijn replaces Son Heung-Min.
Post update
Attempt missed. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Danny Welbeck.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Cristian Romero.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Solly March replaces Tariq Lamptey because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt missed. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tariq Lamptey.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Adam Lallana replaces Moisés Caicedo.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pascal Groß.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Winks replaces Rodrigo Bentancur.
Post update
Foul by Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur).
