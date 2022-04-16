Close menu
Premier League
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur0BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion1

Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Brighton: Late Trossard goal stuns sluggish Spurs

By Tim OscroftBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments370

Trossard scores
Leandro Trossard's goal came seven days after he scored in a Brighton win across north London at Arsenal

Leandro Trossard's superb late goal gave Brighton a gutsy win that dealt a blow to Tottenham's hopes of finishing in the top four.

Following a game of few clear-cut chances, Trossard swerved into the Spurs area in the final minute of normal time before producing a fine finish past Hugo Lloris.

Steven Bergwijn then missed a chance to equalise at the start of stoppage time - one of the home side's rare opportunities.

Spurs stay in fourth, just ahead of Arsenal, while Brighton - in 10th - are on course for their highest-ever top-flight finish.

Graham Potter's side enjoyed the better of a first half where Spurs looked oddly sluggish despite not having played for nearly a week, but after the hosts appeared to improve in the second half, they were undone by a combination of poor defending and fine skill from Trossard.

The Belgian eluded Eric Dier before opening up his body to send a shot with the outside of his right foot low into the far corner of the net.

Spurs pay price for slow start

Spurs did not look anything like the side that came into the game on a run of four consecutive wins -which had started with a 2-0 victory at Brighton, and in which they had scored 14 goals and conceded just two.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min were shackled effectively Brighton, with the South Korean not managing a shot on target until nearly an hour in - with an effort that was comfortably blocked in the Albion area.

They were slow out of the blocks and while more fired up after the break, presumably after manager Antonio Conte had aired his views to the team at half-time, they lacked the kind of sharpness required to unlock the Brighton defence.

It could be an opportunity missed for Spurs, with Arsenal seeking a win at Southampton later on Saturday to draw level on points with a game in hand.

Spurs face Liverpool on 7 May and then their north London rivals five days later in games that could decide whether they play in the Champions League next season.

Potter's road warriors

Brighton's two wins in north London in a week will have banished memories of a worrying slide down the table caused by six straight defeats through February and March.

Trossard had put Albion on the way to a memorable win at Emirates Stadium seven days earlier, and the 27-year-old's sixth goal of the season ensured his side will also have the best-ever haul of away points in the Premier League.

They have earned 25 of their 40 points so far on the road, and they pulled together impressively to execute Potter's plan to frustrate and ultimately deny Spurs.

Their 29 goals scored so far is the lowest of any team in the top half of the table, but they seem on target for the club's best-ever finish in the top flight - and with games to come against Manchester United and West Ham, they could still have a say on how the European places pan out.

Player of the match

TrossardLeandro Trossard

with an average of 8.97

Tottenham Hotspur

  Squad number1Player nameLloris
4.10
    Average rating

    4.10

  Squad number27Player nameLucas Moura
4.01
    Average rating

    4.01

  Squad number33Player nameDavies
3.64
    Average rating

    3.64

  Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
3.54
    Average rating

    3.54

  Squad number4Player nameRomero
3.53
    Average rating

    3.53

  Squad number15Player nameDier
3.48
    Average rating

    3.48

  Squad number21Player nameKulusevski
3.43
    Average rating

    3.43

  Squad number23Player nameBergwijn
3.22
    Average rating

    3.22

  Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-Min
3.20
    Average rating

    3.20

  Squad number30Player nameBentancur
3.19
    Average rating

    3.19

  Squad number3Player nameReguilón
3.17
    Average rating

    3.17

  Squad number8Player nameWinks
3.15
    Average rating

    3.15

  Squad number12Player nameEmerson Royal
2.94
    Average rating

    2.94

  Squad number10Player nameKane
2.69
    Average rating

    2.69

Brighton & Hove Albion

  Squad number11Player nameTrossard
8.97
    Average rating

    8.97

  Squad number8Player nameBissouma
8.73
    Average rating

    8.73

  Squad number25Player nameCaicedo
8.55
    Average rating

    8.55

  Squad number3Player nameCucurella
8.52
    Average rating

    8.52

  Squad number5Player nameDunk
8.37
    Average rating

    8.37

  Squad number34Player nameVeltman
8.33
    Average rating

    8.33

  Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
8.31
    Average rating

    8.31

  Squad number2Player nameLamptey
8.29
    Average rating

    8.29

  Squad number12Player nameMwepu
8.21
    Average rating

    8.21

  Squad number1Player nameSánchez
8.10
    Average rating

    8.10

  Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
7.97
    Average rating

    7.97

  Squad number13Player nameGroß
7.94
    Average rating

    7.94

  Squad number20Player nameMarch
7.89
    Average rating

    7.89

  Squad number14Player nameLallana
7.79
    Average rating

    7.79

Line-ups

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Lloris
  • 4Romero
  • 15Dier
  • 33Davies
  • 12Emerson RoyalBooked at 90mins
  • 30BentancurBooked at 34minsSubstituted forWinksat 72'minutes
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 3Reguilón
  • 21KulusevskiBooked at 27minsSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 64'minutes
  • 10Kane
  • 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forBergwijnat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6D Sánchez
  • 8Winks
  • 14Rodon
  • 19R Sessegnon
  • 22Gollini
  • 23Bergwijn
  • 27Lucas Moura
  • 42White
  • 57Lavinier

Brighton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Sánchez
  • 34Veltman
  • 5DunkBooked at 90mins
  • 3Cucurella
  • 2LampteySubstituted forMarchat 82'minutes
  • 13Groß
  • 8BissoumaBooked at 58mins
  • 25CaicedoSubstituted forLallanaat 78'minutes
  • 11Trossard
  • 12MwepuBooked at 26minsSubstituted forWelbeckat 45'minutes
  • 10Mac Allister

Substitutes

  • 4Webster
  • 9Maupay
  • 14Lallana
  • 18Welbeck
  • 20March
  • 23Steele
  • 57Offiah
  • 58Ferguson
  • 60Sarmiento
Referee:
Craig Pawson
Attendance:
58,685

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home5
Away12
Shots on Target
Home0
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.

  3. Booking

    Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Booking

    Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Harry Kane with a headed pass.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.

  9. Post update

    Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Steven Bergwijn replaces Son Heung-Min.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Danny Welbeck.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Cristian Romero.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Solly March replaces Tariq Lamptey because of an injury.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tariq Lamptey.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Adam Lallana replaces Moisés Caicedo.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pascal Groß.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Winks replaces Rodrigo Bentancur.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur).

Comments

Join the conversation

371 comments

  • Comment posted by Johnt225, today at 14:40

    And there were spurs fans having a pop at Arsenal here last week about losing at home to Brighton

    • Reply posted by RDW_SW, today at 14:42

      RDW_SW replied:
      That's fairly standard behaviour for that lot tbh

  • Comment posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 14:40

    What a shocker! Spurs stopped in their tracks!
    Brighton played both North London teams away one after the other and put them both in their place.
    Good on your Brighton!

    • Reply posted by Mariusz2004, today at 14:50

      Mariusz2004 replied:
      well done Brighton.... how embarrassing, flashy stadium that was very late for a below average team 🤣

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 14:39

    On a perfect spring afternoon, one team decided not to turn up
    At home…
    Welcome back Spursy spurs

    Well played Brighton

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:44

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Ok, Spurs and all you other teams in 4th to 8th places, how much are Man Utd paying you to keep them in the 4th place race? Come on own up!

  • Comment posted by brightonborn, today at 14:40

    Can someone tell the Spurs coach driver it's a 12:30 kick off. It's getting late and they haven't turned up yet.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:55

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Nothing better than starting Saturday with a shock, great warm up for the games to come.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 14:41

    Zero shots on target from the current hottest team in the league. That is not supposed to happen.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:52

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Spursy is back from his month long holiday, can’t wait to see his holiday snaps, videos and what he got up to during that time.

  • Comment posted by uncle buck, today at 14:42

    Seagulls were brilliant today, best team won and thoroughly deserved it.

  • Comment posted by Bullid, today at 14:41

    As a neutral, I haven't been that bored since I watched Godfather 3.

    Congrats to Brighton though, great result. It's gonna be fun seeing you in the premiership for another season at least!

    • Reply posted by fatz, today at 15:06

      fatz replied:
      Impotus was on Spurs? Albion outclassed them throughout......teamwork is the word. Up the Albion.

  • Comment posted by Hard Labour, today at 14:39

    Opposition again had more shots on target.

    Last week Spurs got away with it only because Villa kept on missing sitters.

    • Reply posted by DarthVegan77, today at 14:48

      DarthVegan77 replied:
      They were sloppy at both ends (and in the middle, too). Didn’t show any desire.

      Odd that Conte didn’t try to change things up at any point. When you’re struggling to make anything happen, you have to take some risks.

      Too easy for Brighton today. Clear and deserved winners.

  • Comment posted by Name, today at 14:41

    Hilarious that the commentator was saying at kick off "spurs are in great form, top 4 is in their hands, Conte has said every game is a cup final" bigging them up 😆

    • Reply posted by DarthVegan77, today at 14:58

      DarthVegan77 replied:
      Obviously never watched Spurs in a cup final before

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 14:42

    Not one shot on target by Chicken on a Ball FC
    AT HOME!!

    However, Harry Kane was great at the end talking to the ref lol
    So much passion and grit

    • Reply posted by DarthVegan77, today at 15:04

      DarthVegan77 replied:
      Kane was awful all game. Commentators bigging him up for a throw in was pretty cringe-worthy, too.

  • Comment posted by Dadstheman, today at 14:43

    Spurs played off the field and surprised the winning margin wasn’t more.

    Well done Brighton!

    • Reply posted by seagull72, today at 14:46

      seagull72 replied:
      Yep, could’ve been two or three

  • Comment posted by Mark Crossley, today at 14:41

    Tottenham played as if they were already on the beach. Thoroughly deserved win by Brighton who were brightest & best throughout

    • Reply posted by Googly, today at 15:01

      Googly replied:
      It doesn’t get more Spursy than that.

      One is left to wonder whether Kane would have been good at football if he’d gone to a good club when his stock was high.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 14:40

    Wow Brighton, very impressive. Two weeks in a row.

  • Comment posted by pab0967, today at 14:40

    Masterclass in bottling it from the spuds, normal service has been resumed, well played Brighton, you deserved that.

    • Reply posted by Chris Lawson, today at 14:47

      Chris Lawson replied:
      Always nice to see this lot lose, always overate themselves , never learn .

  • Comment posted by spursarewinners, today at 14:45

    We were terrible and were lucky to only lose 1-0..No shots on target is a disgrace.

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 14:42

    Ok Brighton. You're forgiven for spanking us boys last week

    • Reply posted by paul, today at 14:46

      paul replied:
      Your welcome, see it wasn't a fluke

  • Comment posted by dlions, today at 14:40

    This game had nothing to do with how bad Spurs were. Brighton were brilliant.....well done...from a HTFC fan!

    • Reply posted by fatz, today at 15:10

      fatz replied:
      See you soon hopefully 😉

  • Comment posted by JohnnyHornchurch, today at 14:43

    It’s been a very special week so far ⚒️⚒️⚒️⚒️⚒️⚒️⚒️⚒️

  • Comment posted by The Changingman, today at 14:41

    Ha ha ha ha ha!

    Not only the biggest and finest bottling factory in Europe but it’s also the biggest library! Booed off at the end as well. Music to my ears.

    Could be another trophyless season at Spurs....but you are well used to that!

    • Reply posted by gg, today at 14:54

      gg replied:
      What you mean could be ?

  • Comment posted by RDW_SW, today at 14:41

    Just when it looked like Arsenal had taken the mantle of north Londons top bottle jobs - you can always rely on Spurs to wrestle the title back and keep it in its rightful place.

    • Reply posted by rospur, today at 15:23

      rospur replied:
      That just makes no sense