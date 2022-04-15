Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte is expecting to be on the touchline this weekend despite contracting Covid-19 after last weekend's win over Aston Villa.

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham wing-back Matt Doherty is out for the season with a knee injury sustained during last Saturday's win at Aston Villa.

Oliver Skipp is still struggling with a groin issue, while Japhet Tanganga is the only other long-term absentee.

Brighton have no fresh injury concerns and Graham Potter could name the same side that beat Arsenal last weekend.

Adam Webster returned as a substitute for that match and is pushing for a first start in two months.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brighton got a brilliant win at Arsenal last weekend, but it is hard to see a repeat of that result on their return to north London because Tottenham are absolutely flying at the moment.

Spurs have won their past four games and, with the Gunners, Manchester United and West Ham all dropping points recently, they are now in a strong position in the race for fourth place.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have won eight consecutive home games against Brighton in all competitions, including all four Premier League meetings.

Brighton's last top-flight away victory at Spurs came at White Hart Lane in October 1981.

The Seagulls have lost 12 of their last 17 matches with Tottenham. Their three wins in that period all came at home.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham are aiming to win five consecutive Premier League games for the first time since December 2018.

Antonio Conte's side have scored at least twice in each of their past seven top-flight matches.

Spurs have scored 34 league goals in 2022, the joint-best record in Europe's top five divisions along with RB Leipzig.

Harry Kane has seven Premier League assists from 14 appearances in 2022 - he registered five in 36 matches last year.

Kane has scored eight times in nine games against Brighton in all competitions.

Dejan Kulusevski could become the first Premier League player to provide seven assists in his first 10 starts.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have lost just four of their 19 away fixtures this season in all competitions (W7, D8).

They are vying to earn a club record sixth top-flight away win in a season.

Albion's victory at Arsenal last weekend ended a run of one point from seven matches.

The Seagulls have scored just three goals in their past eight Premier League games.

Enock Mwepu has one goal and four assists from his last three top-flight starts, with Brighton winning all three of those games.

