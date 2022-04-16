Close menu
League One
WiganWigan Athletic17:15CambridgeCambridge United
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Cambridge United

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan41269673363787
2MK Dons422411769402983
3Rotherham42249964293581
4Plymouth432391167422578
5Wycombe432113971492276
6Sunderland4222101072512176
7Sheff Wed412013867442373
8Oxford Utd432191379562372
9Ipswich4317151160421866
10Portsmouth4218121260431766
11Bolton4318101565531264
12Cheltenham431316146373-1055
13Accrington431510185473-1955
14Cambridge421412165164-1354
15Charlton43158205155-453
16Burton431311194863-1550
17Shrewsbury431213184443149
18Lincoln City431210214960-1146
19Morecambe431011225684-2841
20Gillingham43815203464-3039
21Fleetwood42814205774-1738
22Wimbledon43617204469-2535
23Doncaster4396283178-4733
24Crewe4377293579-4428
