Mark Randall scored with a stunning 25-yard strike for Larne

Larne strolled to a first win in five games against Coleraine at Inver Park on Friday night thanks to two goals from Lee Bonis and a super strike from Mark Randall.

Tiernan Lynch's side had too much firepower for their opponents on a night when they closed the gap on fourth-placed Crusaders to five points.

Both teams started the evening showing six changes from their previous outings which both ended in defeat - Larne at home to Ballymena United and Coleraine hosting Glenavon.

One of those recalled to the starting line-up by Oran Kearney, veteran striker Eoin Bradley, had the first chance of the game, latching on to a long clearance from Gareth Deane but he was unable to get a clean connection and the chance was gone.

Bradley went closer still after 23 minutes, getting above his marker to meet Josh Carson's inviting cross from the right, but his header glanced off the foot of the post and went wide.

It was to prove a crucial miss as just 60 seconds later Larne opened the scoring with one of the easiest goals Lee Bonis will ever score.

Coleraine goalkeeper Gareth Deane looked to have the cross covered but he inexplicably fumbled the ball into the path of the big striker and he had the easy task of tapping into an empty net.

Larne doubled their lead just before the break and this time there was little Deane could do as man-of-the-match Randall burst through from midfield before unleashing a superbly-struck 25-yard shot into the bottom corner of the net.

Bannsiders' boss Kearney would have no doubt demanded a reaction from his players at half-time but it was their opponents who made a brighter start to the second half.

Bonis and Ben Doherty went close shortly after the restart before Bradley fired a free-kick narrowly wide of Rohan Ferguson's post just after the hour.

The ever-dangerous Bonis thought he had scored his second of the night when he was through on goal but his effort cannoned off the post before being cleared.

However, Bonis had the final say on the night, volleying home acrobatically to seal a comfortable win for the home side.