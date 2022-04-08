Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Vivianne Miedema scored two goals when the Netherlands beat Denmark in the Euro 2017 final

Vivianne Miedema scored six goals in the space of 53 minutes as the Netherlands hammered Cyprus in a World Cup qualifier in Groningen.

The Arsenal forward celebrated a first-half hat-trick before adding three more goals after half-time.

Miedema was substituted in the 78th minute with the Netherlands 12-0 ahead.

The Netherlands, fifth in Fifa's world rankings, are two points clear at the top of Group C but have played one more game than second-placed Iceland.

The 2017 European champions are scheduled to meet Iceland in their next qualifier on 6 September.