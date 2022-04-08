Match ends, Netherlands 12, Cyprus Women 0.
Vivianne Miedema scored six goals in the space of 53 minutes as the Netherlands hammered Cyprus in a World Cup qualifier in Groningen.
The Arsenal forward celebrated a first-half hat-trick before adding three more goals after half-time.
Miedema was substituted in the 78th minute with the Netherlands 12-0 ahead.
The Netherlands, fifth in Fifa's world rankings, are two points clear at the top of Group C but have played one more game than second-placed Iceland.
The 2017 European champions are scheduled to meet Iceland in their next qualifier on 6 September.
Line-ups
Netherlands
Formation 4-3-3
- 1van Veenendaal
- 15DijkstraSubstituted forWilmsat 83'minutes
- 2Nouwen
- 20Janssen
- 19Olislagers
- 14Groenen
- 6Roord
- 8SpitseSubstituted forEgurrolaat 67'minutes
- 21BeerensteynSubstituted forLeuchterat 67'minutes
- 9MiedemaSubstituted forvan Doorenat 78'minutes
- 10PelovaSubstituted forBrugtsat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Grant
- 4van Dongen
- 5Wilms
- 7Leuchter
- 11Brugts
- 12Snoeijs
- 13Egurrola
- 16Weimar
- 17van Dooren
- 18Casparij
- 22Baijings
- 23Lorsheijd
Cyprus
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Matthaiou
- 4PitsillouSubstituted forPanayiotouat 88'minutes
- 21Cháliou
- 5Zampa
- 2Charalambous
- 14PanagiotouSubstituted forAristodimouat 45'minutes
- 17GeorgiouSubstituted forXenafontosat 60'minutes
- 3Ioannou
- 8MichailSubstituted forAndreouat 74'minutes
- 11ChrysostomouSubstituted forGregoriouat 45'minutes
- 9Violari
Substitutes
- 6Vasiliou
- 7Xenafontos
- 10Kleitou
- 12Giorka
- 13Aristodimou
- 15Gregoriou
- 16Astaniou
- 18Ioannou
- 19Savva
- 20Andreou
- 22Kouzáli
- 23Panayiotou
- Referee:
- Alexandra Collin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home79%
- Away21%
- Shots
- Home45
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home23
- Away0
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Netherlands 12, Cyprus Women 0.
Post update
Foul by Jill Roord (Netherlands).
Post update
Antonia Gregoriou (Cyprus Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kayleigh van Dooren (Netherlands) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marisa Olislagers with a cross.
Post update
Hand ball by Kayleigh van Dooren (Netherlands).
Post update
Attempt missed. Jill Roord (Netherlands) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lynn Wilms with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dominique Janssen (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Post update
Foul by Kayleigh van Dooren (Netherlands).
Post update
Chara Charalambous (Cyprus Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jill Roord (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marisa Olislagers.
Substitution
Substitution, Cyprus Women. Marinella Panayiotou replaces Christina Pitsillou.
Post update
Attempt missed. Romée Leuchter (Netherlands) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Jackie Groenen.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jill Roord (Netherlands) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Romée Leuchter with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kayleigh van Dooren (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Esmee Brugts (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Damaris Egurrola (Netherlands) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Romée Leuchter with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Antonia Gregoriou.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jackie Groenen (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Esmee Brugts.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Lynn Wilms replaces Caitlin Dijkstra.