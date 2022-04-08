Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hampden in Glasgow hosted four games at last summer's Euro 2020

Hampden Park will be the nominated stadium to host matches as part of the UK and Ireland Euro 2028 bid, the Scottish FA has confirmed.

The 52,000 capacity stadium in Glasgow hosted three group games and a round of 16 tie at Euro 2020 last summer.

The UK and Republic of Ireland football associations submitted an expression of interest in staging the tournament.

"Hampden Park contributed to a memorable Uefa Euro 2020," SFA president Rod Petrie said.

"Not least with the Scotland men's national team qualifying for a major tournament for the first time in more than 20 years.

"The Scottish FA is committed to contributing to a compelling bid to co-host Uefa Euro 2028 and Hampden Park will be a cornerstone of that submission."

Uefa confirmed interest in 2028 from the UK and Ireland, Russia and Turkey, while Russia, Turkey and Italy have expressed interest in hosting the 2032 tournament.

The UK and Republic of Ireland associations said Euro 2028 "would be one of the greatest sporting events held in the UK and Ireland".

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee chair Julian Knight had previously encouraged the focus on bidding for Euro 2028 rather than the 2030 World Cup, describing the latter bid as a "giant, expensive vanity project".

Uefa, which could expand the tournament to 32 teams, is expected to make a formal decision on 7 April.