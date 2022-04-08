Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Kyogo Furuhashi will return to Celtic's match-day squad for Saturday's visit by St Johnstone

Celtic players show no signs they believe the job is done after Sunday's win away to title rivals Rangers, manager Ange Posecoglou insists.

The 2-1 victory takes the Australian's side six points clear of the reigning champions with six games remaining.

They have the chance to go nine ahead as they host St Johnstone before Rangers face St Mirren on Sunday.

"I have got 24, 25 guys desperate to play, desperate to be involved and contribute" Postecoglou says.

"So you can't roll up to this training and be thinking about anything else or be thinking about any job done, irrespective of who you are. The training won't allow it, the players themselves won't allow it, they are pushing their limits every day."

Celtic, unbeaten domestically since September, will be seeking a sixth straight win when second-bottom Saints visit on Saturday, but Postecoglou insists there are no signs his players are already in celebratory mood.

"If any kind of that sort of thinking creeps into anybody, they will get left behind and they will really stand out in this group in this environment and, at this point in time, no-one is doing that," he says.

"I have consistently said we want to be playing our best football at this time of the year, irrespective of who we are up against That is our aim and that is our ambition."

Meanwhile, Kyogo Furuhashi will "100%" be part of Celtic squad's matchday squad - a week after Postecoglou teased that the Japan striker might be available at Ibrox.

Kyogo, who has netted 16 goals this season, has been sidelined for three months through injury.

"In the end, it was a judgement call on my behalf to maybe be a little bit conservative," Postecoglou said.

"He has trained all week. I was keen on him to have a full week of training, he is right to go, he will be involved tomorrow."