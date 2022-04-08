Kyogo Furuhashi will return to Celtic's match-day squad for Saturday's visit by St Johnstone

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi will "100%" be part of the squad for Saturday's visit by St Johnstone, manager Ange Postecoglou promised.

Kyogo, who has netted 16 goals this season, has been sidelined for three months through injury.

He was expected to face Rangers last weekend but will now return for the Scottish Premiership leaders.

"In the end, it was a judgement call on my behalf to maybe be a little bit conservative," Postecoglou said.

"He has trained all week. I was keen on him to have a full week of training, he is right to go, he will be involved tomorrow."

In Kyogo's absence, Giorgos Giakoumakis has helped fill the attacking void with 12 goals this season - and collected the latest Premiership player of the month award.

Postecoglou insists that there are no signs of complacency among his players despite Sunday's win away to reigning champions Rangers establishing a six-point gap at the top of the table - and that anyone displaying such an attitude would be "left behind".

"I have got 24, 25 guys desperate to play, desperate to be involved, desperate to contribute" he said.

"So you can't roll up to this training and be thinking about anything else or be thinking about any job done, irrespective of who you are. The training won't allow it, the players themselves won't allow it, they are pushing their limits every day.

"I have consistently said we want to be playing our best football at this time of the year, irrespective of who we are up against. That is our aim and that is our ambition. Like I said, if any kind of that sort of thinking creeps into anybody, they will get left behind and they will really stand out in this group in this environment and, at this point in time, no-one is doing that."