Chelsea were put up for sale in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The four shortlisted bidders who want to buy Chelsea have been given three extra days to submit final offers, with Thursday, 14 April the new deadline.

The Ricketts family, which owns the Chicago Cubs, and the consortiums involving ex-Liverpool chairman Sir Martin Broughton, Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly and Boston Celtics and Atalanta co-owner Stephen Pagliuca are the four shortlisted bids.

Chelsea are operating under a special licence from the UK government after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

Abramovich put the club up for sale before he was sanctioned for his alleged links to Russian president Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine.

The initial date for final offers for the Stamford Bridge side had been Monday, 11 April.

American investment firm Raine Group has been tasked with selling Chelsea and the UK government is expected to issue a new licence, allowing the club to be sold once a preferred buyer has been identified.

Any sale must be signed off by the bidder passing the Premier League's owners' and directors' test.