The Scottish FA is to ask the country's top clubs for data that could shape new rules to limit heading footballs during training sessions.

It comes after a study revealed a link between former footballers and an increased risk of developing degenerative brain disease.

Clubs in the top five tiers of the men's game and top two women's leagues are being surveyed.

They will be asked about the frequency and type of heading taking place.

While the SFA has already introduced heading guidelines for all age groups from six to 17 years old, this research could potentially shape the first guidelines of its kind for professional football training in Europe.

SFA medical consultant John MacLean said: "If the research shows that there is any repetitive or unnecessary heading then we can work to reduce that, to limit that heading burden to practice that is part of essential preparation for matches."

The survey looks to build on the findings from the pioneering FIELD study in 2019, with the SFA and Hampden Sports Clinic using the analysed data to hold talks about possible changes with clubs.

SFA chief football officer Andy Gould added: "There already exists a lot of data around in-match heading, but what we don't know enough about is the load of heading within the training environment.

"The survey will investigate whether there are any differences in heading training amongst the different divisions and between male and female football, as well as looking at individuals to ascertain whether there are any variations in how different playing positions train."