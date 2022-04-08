Bonds played his first League One game this season for Cheltenham against Plymouth Argyle in December

Cheltenham Town midfielder Elliot Bonds said he is back to his best after 11 months out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Bonds, 22, was on loan at the Robins when he sustained the injury against Scunthorpe United in November 2020.

He joined the League One club last summer but spent winter on loan at Kidderminster as he regained fitness.

Since returning, Bonds has been a regular starter as the team push for their highest-ever league finish.

"It was difficult to start with in terms of getting back to where I was at and even pushing on. The start was tough," Bonds told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"Kidderminster was an important step in that process but I think it was good. Me and the gaffer and everyone involved were kind of on the same page with getting back to where I was at physically, mentally.

"From Christmas, I've been really impressed and happy with how I've been doing for the club in the league and from there on I think it's been going really well for me, and the team as well."

Bonds only made four appearances for Cheltenham during his first spell with the club, before it was cut short after he ruptured his ACL.

The Guyana international signed permanently on a two-year deal from Hull City last July, but didn't feature for Cheltenham in the league until 26 December after being sent on loan to Kidderminster in the National League.

Bonds scored his first goal for the club in February during a 2-1 win over Sunderland.

When asked whether he was back to his best he replied "definitely".

"Last year when I was here on loan it was only four games, so I felt like I didn't really prove myself or get both my feet in the door," he said.

"To do that this second half of the season, I'm obviously very happy with how it's gone for myself. I just want to kick on and continue to improve and show what I can do."

Bonds is one of 13 players who manager Michael Duff has rotated into Cheltenham's midfield since the start of 2022 in either a five-man midfield or four-man with a holding player in front or behind.

Yet Bonds insists the competition for places is part of the reason for the club's success this season.

"In midfield there's a lot of good players, probably the same with every other position," he said.

"At other clubs maybe it can get a bit toxic with that much competition, but I think it just shows the togetherness or the team belief that we have. Although there's loads of competition for every position, that doesn't change what we have in the dressing room and on the training pitch.

"Everyone is pushing each other and whoever gets that shirt on a Saturday, they get the belief and the backing from everyone."

Cheltenham sit 12th in League One, level on points with Cambridge United with five games remaining. Since breaking into the English Football League in 1999, Cheltenham's best-ever finish was 17th in League One in 2007.

"We just want to continue that for the next five games and make sure our performances continue to be at the level we've set all season," Bonds added.