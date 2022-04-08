Last updated on .From the section Hull

Antalya averages a scorching 31.6 degrees Celsius during June, a fair bit warmer than in Hull

Hull City have had some long away days in the Championship this season - Swansea and Bournemouth among them.

But owner Acun Illcali has pitched a very special away trip later this year, albeit not for footballing reasons.

At a fans event on Thursday, Illcali announced plans to take 250 supporters, with one guest each, on a five-star holiday to his home country Turkey this summer.

The winners will be selected from a lottery for June's five-day trip to Antalya.

"We will just take care of you as much as we can," Illcali told the event. external-link

"It will be a fantastic five days, enjoying it together and it will be refreshing after Covid. It's an all-inclusive hotel. You will just come and be our guest."

The lucky fans who will join the all-inclusive getaway will need to pack the sunscreen with Antalya averaging 31 degrees Celsius in June.

The Turkish owner, whose Acun Medya Group replaced the Allam family as custodians of the Tigers in January, has targeted a Premier League return for the club, who are 20th in the Championship with six games still to play.