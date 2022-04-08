Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney has already met prospective signings ahead of next season. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Shaun Maloney says he had earmarked the wide areas as needing reinforcements even before he was appointed Hibernian manager in December and suggests the January sale of Martin Boyle to Al-Faisaly for around £3m hampered his side further. (The Herald) external-link

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has revealed that 28-year-old Mikey Devlin will join fellow injury-hit defender Andrew Considine in leaving the Scottish Premiership club at the end of the season. (The Scotsman) external-link

Manager Jim Goodwin has denied accusations that Aberdeen made a "derisory" offer to Andrew Considine before negotiations broke down with the 35-year-old defender about a new contract. (Daily Record) external-link

Jim Goodwin insists Andrew Considine will receive the send off his long-service for Aberdeen deserves as the manager expects the 35-year-old defender to return from long-term injury before the end of the season. (Press & Journal) external-link

Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis has responded to Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack's suggestion that he was "disrespectful" for saying Celtic were better than any side in the Premiership "in every department" by sticking by his claim but insisting he did not mean to cause any offence. (The Herald) external-link

Rangers have apologised to Celtic after a staff member was struck by a missile at Ibrox during the weekend Old Firm derby, according to the visitors' supporter liaison officer. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has posted a "don't give up" message on his social media channels after the news that the Colombia international's season has been ended by an injury that requires surgery. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link