Notts County v King's Lynn Town

Notts CountyNotts County15:00King's LynnKing's Lynn Town
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stockport
|36
|26
|4
|6
|79
|29
|50
|82
|2
|Wrexham
|36
|22
|8
|6
|74
|38
|36
|74
|3
|Halifax
|37
|22
|7
|8
|55
|29
|26
|73
|4
|Solihull Moors
|37
|20
|11
|6
|67
|39
|28
|71
|5
|Chesterfield
|38
|19
|13
|6
|64
|40
|24
|70
|6
|Notts County
|37
|18
|10
|9
|65
|47
|18
|64
|7
|Grimsby
|37
|19
|6
|12
|55
|35
|20
|63
|8
|Dag & Red
|37
|18
|5
|14
|64
|45
|19
|59
|9
|Boreham Wood
|35
|16
|11
|8
|41
|27
|14
|59
|10
|Torquay
|36
|16
|8
|12
|60
|49
|11
|56
|11
|Bromley
|35
|15
|9
|11
|47
|40
|7
|54
|12
|Yeovil
|37
|13
|11
|13
|38
|40
|-2
|50
|13
|Southend
|37
|13
|8
|16
|38
|56
|-18
|47
|14
|Woking
|38
|14
|4
|20
|52
|53
|-1
|46
|15
|Altrincham
|36
|13
|7
|16
|54
|56
|-2
|46
|16
|Maidenhead United
|38
|11
|9
|18
|40
|62
|-22
|42
|17
|Barnet
|37
|11
|9
|17
|45
|69
|-24
|42
|18
|Wealdstone
|37
|10
|10
|17
|40
|57
|-17
|40
|19
|Eastleigh
|37
|11
|7
|19
|40
|59
|-19
|40
|20
|Aldershot
|36
|9
|7
|20
|35
|61
|-26
|34
|21
|King's Lynn
|38
|7
|8
|23
|38
|68
|-30
|29
|22
|Weymouth
|36
|5
|8
|23
|32
|69
|-37
|23
|23
|Dover
|36
|1
|6
|29
|29
|84
|-55
|-3
Can Greg crack the code and catch the person responsible for murdering his father?
This is the raw and honest story of Paul Gascoigne and his turbulent life
Led Zeppelin front man Robert Plant shares his favourite music
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.