National League
YeovilYeovil Town15:00AldershotAldershot Town
Venue: Huish Park

Yeovil Town v Aldershot Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport36264679295082
2Wrexham36228674383674
3Halifax37227855292673
4Solihull Moors372011667392871
5Chesterfield381913664402470
6Notts County371810965471864
7Grimsby371961255352063
8Dag & Red371851464451959
9Boreham Wood351611841271459
10Torquay361681260491156
11Bromley35159114740754
12Yeovil371311133840-250
13Southend37138163856-1847
14Woking38144205253-146
15Altrincham36137165456-246
16Maidenhead United38119184062-2242
17Barnet37119174569-2442
18Wealdstone371010174057-1740
19Eastleigh37117194059-1940
20Aldershot3697203561-2634
21King's Lynn3878233868-3029
22Weymouth3658233269-3723
23Dover3616292984-55-3
