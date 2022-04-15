Exeter City v Colchester United

ExeterExeter City13:00ColchesterColchester United
Line-ups
Exeter
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Dawson
- 26Sweeney
- 6Stubbs
- 34Hartridge
- 12Key
- 8Collins
- 14Dieng
- 3Sparkes
- 7Jay
- 20Brown
- 18Zanzala
Substitutes
- 2Caprice
- 11Amond
- 15Phillips
- 21Rowe
- 31Coley
- 39Diabate
- 40Brown
Colchester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 29George
- 27Coxe
- 4Chambers
- 18Eastman
- 5Smith
- 8Skuse
- 6Sarpong-Wiredu
- 7Hannant
- 14Chilvers
- 28Huws
- 11Sears
Substitutes
- 2Welch-Hayes
- 10Judge
- 17Kenlock
- 22Tchamadeu
- 23Hornby
- 24Akinde
- 46Wright
- Referee:
- Will Finnie
Match report to follow.