Close menu
League Two
ExeterExeter City13:00ColchesterColchester United
Venue: St James Park, England

Exeter City v Colchester United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Exeter

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Dawson
  • 26Sweeney
  • 6Stubbs
  • 34Hartridge
  • 12Key
  • 8Collins
  • 14Dieng
  • 3Sparkes
  • 7Jay
  • 20Brown
  • 18Zanzala

Substitutes

  • 2Caprice
  • 11Amond
  • 15Phillips
  • 21Rowe
  • 31Coley
  • 39Diabate
  • 40Brown

Colchester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 29George
  • 27Coxe
  • 4Chambers
  • 18Eastman
  • 5Smith
  • 8Skuse
  • 6Sarpong-Wiredu
  • 7Hannant
  • 14Chilvers
  • 28Huws
  • 11Sears

Substitutes

  • 2Welch-Hayes
  • 10Judge
  • 17Kenlock
  • 22Tchamadeu
  • 23Hornby
  • 24Akinde
  • 46Wright
Referee:
Will Finnie

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green402213569333679
2Exeter402014658362274
3Port Vale412012963392472
4Mansfield402091157441369
5Northampton4119101247341367
6Bristol Rovers4119101256451167
7Newport4118121163501366
8Salford4118111252361665
9Tranmere4118111247371065
10Sutton United4018101259461364
11Swindon4017111262491362
12Crawley40159165055-554
13Hartlepool411411164255-1353
14Leyton Orient4111161453411249
15Bradford411115154449-548
16Rochdale411017144451-747
17Harrogate411211185765-847
18Walsall411211184254-1247
19Carlisle411211183655-1947
20Colchester411112183955-1645
21Barrow40813193448-1437
22Oldham41910224264-2237
23Stevenage40813193661-2537
24Scunthorpe41412252676-5024
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC