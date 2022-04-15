Close menu
League Two
HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00Port ValePort Vale
Venue: The Suit Direct Stadium

Hartlepool United v Port Vale

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green402213569333679
2Exeter402014658362274
3Port Vale412012963392472
4Mansfield402091157441369
5Northampton4119101247341367
6Bristol Rovers4119101256451167
7Newport4118121163501366
8Salford4118111252361665
9Tranmere4118111247371065
10Sutton United4018101259461364
11Swindon4017111262491362
12Crawley40159165055-554
13Hartlepool411411164255-1353
14Leyton Orient4111161453411249
15Bradford411115154449-548
16Rochdale411017144451-747
17Harrogate411211185765-847
18Walsall411211184254-1247
19Carlisle411211183655-1947
20Colchester411112183955-1645
21Barrow40813193448-1437
22Oldham41910224264-2237
23Stevenage40813193661-2537
24Scunthorpe41412252676-5024
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC