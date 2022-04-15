Close menu
League Two
Leyton OrientLeyton Orient3ScunthorpeScunthorpe United0

Leyton Orient 3-0 Scunthorpe United: Iron relegated after 72 years in EFL

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Paul Smyth scores for Leyton orient
Paul Smyth's early goal set the tone for the game as Scunthorpe lost for the 26th time in League Two this season

Scunthorpe United's 72-year spell in the English Football League will come to an end as a 3-0 loss at Leyton Orient confirmed their relegation from League Two.

Paul Smyth cut in from the right wing, skipped past Ryan Delaney and arrowed a low shot past Rory Watson's near post to put the O's in front early on.

Orient doubled their lead six minutes later as Theo Archibald curled a left-footed effort into the far corner of the net from the corner of the 18-yard box.

Ruel Sotiriou found himself unmarked at the far post to head in Jordan Brown's deep cross for Orient's third as the Iron's will buckled.

Sotiriou almost got his second seven minutes after the break, but he hit the post after Brown's through ball, while Watson did well to deny Archibald after an hour and Hector Kyprianou crashed an effort off the Scunthorpe crossbar six minutes later.

The loss - Scunthorpe's 26th in 42 league games - leaves the Iron 16 points from safety with 12 left to play for.

'It really does hurt'

Keith Hill
Could Keith Hill lead Scunthorpe back to the EFL next season?

Scunthorpe manager Keith Hill, who has seen his side win just two games in the 28 he has taken charge of since November, said he is upset that his side will be playing in the National League next season.

"I'm really sad. I am angry. I don't want to make a bad situation worse with my reaction, which I have done in the past and it's not stood me in good stead, but I'm very, very disappointed," he told BBC Radio Humberside.

"I've been disappointed a lot of times, but I've got to hide that disappointment, But the feeling of actually being here as a manager and being relegated, it hurts, it really does hurt.

"It probably hurts me as much as it hurts the supporters because I want to be a supporter of the club that I manage, the team that I coach and it certainly hasn't been good enough.

"Player performance, player individual mistakes, a lack of collectiveness, all these things happen when you're staring down the barrel of relegation.

"We have to compete better individually and collectively to earn the opportunity to try and win a football match, and I don't think we've been competitive enough throughout the course of the season."

Sorry Scunthorpe's 17th loss in 20 games

Scunthorpe United players
Scunthorpe United have never been out of the EFL since their election to the league in 1950

In truth the writing has been on the wall for the North Lincolnshire side for the majority of a campaign where they have won just four league matches.

Since beating fellow strugglers Oldham 3-1 at Boundary Park on 26 December the Iron have won just once - a 1-0 win over Walsall on 8 February - and this loss at Brisbane Road was their seventh successive defeat.

They finished just one place above the League Two relegation zone in 2020-21 and their cause this campaign was hindered when they were placed under a transfer embargo in the summer.

Boss Neil Cox was sacked in November with the club bottom of League Two and replaced by former Rochdale, Barnsley and Bolton manager Hill.

Hill lost just one of his first seven matches in charge but they never built up any momentum, and last spent a day outside the bottom two on 28 December.

Relegation out of the Football League will be hard to swallow for Iron fans, who saw their team play in the Championship in 2011 and compete in the League One play-offs as recently as 2018.

However, they were then relegated to League Two in 2018-19 and finished 20th in their first season back in the fourth tier.

Dejected Scunthorpe United players
Scunthorpe have suffered a second relegation in three years

With hopes of EFL survival drifting badly, boss Hill said after a home defeat by fellow strugglers Barrow on 15 March that he had to change "the culture" at the club.

"I'm trying to navigate this football club through some stormy moments to where I can build a positive future in a positive environment," he told BBC Radio Humberside.

Though there is now certainty of what level the Iron will be playing in next season, the club's next move behind the scenes is unknown.

Owner Peter Swann resigned as chairman last month and has acknowledged he is looking for someone to buy the club from him.external-link

Lee Turnbull has returned to the club in the role of chief operating officer and Hill will now hope that he is given the chance to turn the club's fortunes around.

Analysis

BBC Radio Humberside's Mike White

It's a sad, miserable, heart-breaking day for Scunthorpe United.

A club with a storied history that can list legendary England internationals like Ray Clemence and Kevin Keegan among its most notable former players, in addition to club icons such as Jack Brownsword and Barrie Thomas, and even dual-sport star Ian Botham.

In recent times, the Iron punched above their weight in the Championship in the mid-to-late 2000s and flirted with it again under the management of Graham Alexander. Many fans believe his 2018 sacking was the start of the decline that's brought them to this point.

Recruitment has been questioned in the past few years too, with many fans suggesting now-former chairman - but still club owner for the time being - Peter Swann had too much input, something he has refuted on several occasions.

Whilst some fans are angered by the current state of the club and this situation, many almost seem numb to it now and were resigned to their fate a long time before the dreaded 'R' was placed next to their name on the league table.

And despite the consistent positivity from manager Keith Hill about the future of the club, I'm not sure the majority of Iron supporters share that sentiment as they've seen that the National League can quite easily turn into a giant abyss that has swallowed up clubs without a hint or whisper of a return to the Football League.

Maybe recent talk and suggestion of a takeover could provide the required impetus needed to at least provide the right resources to Hill and his team - and breathe new life back into a club in desperate need of it - but that will have to wait for another day.

Line-ups

Leyton Orient

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 6ThompsonBooked at 27mins
  • 19BecklesBooked at 53mins
  • 15Mitchell
  • 3Wood
  • 32Brown
  • 26Kyprianou
  • 20SotiriouSubstituted forSmithat 62'minutes
  • 11Archibald
  • 16DrinanSubstituted forNkrumahat 68'minutes
  • 7SmythSubstituted forYoungat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Byrne
  • 9Smith
  • 14Khan
  • 18Pratley
  • 21Young
  • 25Ogie
  • 28Nkrumah

Scunthorpe

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Watson
  • 18SinclairSubstituted forWilsonat 77'minutes
  • 12Rowe
  • 4Delaney
  • 39Young
  • 42GrantSubstituted forMoore-Billamat 45'minutes
  • 28Gallimore
  • 24Feeney
  • 26HackneyBooked at 42minsSubstituted forMathesonat 45'minutes
  • 11Pyke
  • 8Beestin

Substitutes

  • 3O'Malley
  • 9Nuttall
  • 20Wilson
  • 22Shrimpton
  • 34Foster
  • 36Moore-Billam
  • 41Matheson
Referee:
Declan Bourne
Attendance:
5,342

Match Stats

Home TeamLeyton OrientAway TeamScunthorpe
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home22
Away12
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leyton Orient 3, Scunthorpe United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leyton Orient 3, Scunthorpe United 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Leyton Orient. Harry Smith tries a through ball, but Daniel Nkrumah is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Scunthorpe United. Dan Gallimore tries a through ball, but Ethan Young is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cameron Wilson (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alfie Beestin.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dan Gallimore (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rekeil Pyke.

  7. Post update

    Adam Thompson (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jack Moore-Billam (Scunthorpe United).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Nkrumah (Leyton Orient).

  10. Post update

    Cameron Wilson (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Theo Archibald (Leyton Orient).

  12. Post update

    Luke Matheson (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ethan Young (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cameron Wilson.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Hector Kyprianou.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Daniel Nkrumah (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Adam Thompson.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Cameron Wilson replaces Tyrese Sinclair.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Theo Archibald (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jordan Brown.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liam Feeney (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Rekeil Pyke.

  19. Post update

    Omar Beckles (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Rekeil Pyke (Scunthorpe United).

Comments

Join the conversation

48 comments

  • Comment posted by ross, today at 18:05

    You’ll never feel the highs if you’ve never felt the lows.
    Luton, Bournemouth + Wimbledon can testify to that.
    Hard luck Scunny, I’m sure you’ll be back.
    Cardiff fan.

  • Comment posted by ET, today at 18:01

    The consequence of an owner that was, to say the least, not competent to be in charge.

  • Comment posted by Can we have our ball back , today at 17:59

    The good news for Scunthorpe fans is that the National League is effectively League 5, in old money terms, so its not banishment to obscurity and Stockport, with all their previous woes, seem to be about to move back up. The bad news is they are one example of how long it can take, but its a new challenge.

  • Comment posted by Maisie, today at 17:56

    And to the ⁰Hull supporter who suggested that we change allegiance to his side, forget it. IT AIN'T GOING TO HAPPEN.

  • Comment posted by David Selley, today at 17:53

    I used to sell programmes for The Iron when they were in the Midland league and I well remember when they were promoted to the EFL together with Shrewsbury Town. Jackie Brownsword was my hero.

  • Comment posted by Maisie, today at 17:52

    I have supported United for 60 years and it's very hard to see the state they're in now. We have been reduced from play-off contenders in 2018 to worst team in the EFL. And this is all down to our ex-chairman, who promised much when he arrived, and has achieved nothing. But when I look at his business dealings, I shouldn't be surprised. In other enterprises, he has not been very successful.

  • Comment posted by paspuggie48, today at 17:51

    At times we see some sporting achievements that only happen once in a lifetime. However, this one is sad for my home town...Sunny Scunny

  • Comment posted by CaptainC, today at 17:51

    Strange how some teams can be in the league for such a long time and you never notice them. When I was a kid, arranging my football league ladders every week, I seem to recall Aldershot and Southport, even Third Lanark! But Scunthorpe was always one I wouldn't call to mind. Pity - 72 years service deserves better. Hope to see them again soon.

  • Comment posted by Lol Lollington, today at 17:49

    Awful club. Enjoy the wilderness 👋

    • Reply posted by NickyLee6866, today at 18:05

      NickyLee6866 replied:
      What a mean spirited comment to make. The fact that the club gave the likes of Kevin Keenan and Ray Clemence their start in professional football, demonstrates that clubs line Scunthorpe are vital to the overall health of the game in this country. I hope they win their place back in the EFL at the first opportunity.

  • Comment posted by Chris37, today at 17:47

    Well, that will be a tasty `local derby` with Grimsby next season then!

  • Comment posted by AO18, today at 17:47

    Keep the faith Scunny fans. Not sure what the issues are at the club but hope you overcome them and get back soon. Plenty of new grounds to visit in the meantime, some excellent clubs at NL level.

  • Comment posted by shalalalaSummerbee, today at 17:44

    Relegation is always a sad day for fans but being relegated from The Football league must be horrendous. I remember going to Maine Road as a 9yr old on Boxing day 1963 in div. 2 (that's the second tier for you young lads) Matt Grey and Jimmy Murray scored a hat-trick each and Derek Kevan scored 2 in a 8-1 win for CITY. Keep the faith all you Iron fans.

    • Reply posted by NickyLee6866, today at 18:06

      NickyLee6866 replied:
      Look to Luton Town for inspiration, use this awful event as the springboard to come back and come back stronger.

  • Comment posted by ianH, today at 17:43

    Luton fan here. Know what feels like. But have hope, today 8 years ago we climbed out of the conference which we seemed stuck after the relegation from the EFL. Here we are a few games from the promised land of the prem! I wish you well.

  • Comment posted by IDrinkYourMilkshake, today at 17:41

    oh well

  • Comment posted by basil, today at 17:41

    Swan has let them down

  • Comment posted by basil, today at 17:39

    That’s what you get when you have a Plymouth janner as chairman,awful day for the scunny supporters and I hope they bounce back because they deserve better

  • Comment posted by qualitychap13, today at 17:39

    Scunny fans time to give up.yr in the pub league now.23 miles away is Kingston Upon Hull.Time to join The North bank army like plenty on The Sth Bank have.You will not regret it.UTT.

    • Reply posted by ianH, today at 17:45

      ianH replied:
      Toughest leagues in europe. English championship and the English National league.

  • Comment posted by dave61, today at 17:37

    I feel very sorry for the Scunny supporter who I walked back up from the ground up the huge hill to the station with after they beat us early in the season.He said he had travelled on the train to Scunthorpe for every home match from Newcastle via Doncaster for over 20 years. Now that's dedication-a real proper fan.

  • Comment posted by Clough80, today at 17:35

    Personally it interest me not teams that get relegated but rather those who get promoted..If the Scunthorpe players regardless of management couldn't cut in at that level like proven the can't. Well then exit the Professional Football League and give a team more deserving that status.

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 18:00

      ET replied:
      Er…

  • Comment posted by Roland_munch, today at 17:34

    Chin up scunny fans. Been to glanford park quite a few times following the rams and always enjoyed that tight little away end. The team who beat you today have shown you that it’s not the end. Have a few beers, have a good night and enjoy the journey back!

    • Reply posted by exeter_monk, today at 17:46

      exeter_monk replied:
      They will still be 5 division above you in a few weeks time.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green412213669373279
2Exeter412114660362477
3Port Vale422112964392575
4Northampton4220101249341570
5Bristol Rovers4220101257451270
6Mansfield412091259471269
7Sutton United4119101262481467
8Newport4218121264521266
9Tranmere4218121248381066
10Swindon4118111266501665
11Salford4218111352371565
12Crawley41169165256-457
13Hartlepool421411174256-1453
14Leyton Orient4212161456411552
15Walsall421311184354-1150
16Bradford421116154550-549
17Rochdale421017154452-847
18Harrogate421211195869-1147
19Carlisle421211193656-2047
20Colchester421112193957-1845
21Barrow41913193848-1040
22Stevenage41913193761-2440
23Oldham42910234266-2437
24Scunthorpe42412262679-5324
View full League Two table

