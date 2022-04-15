Last updated on .From the section Championship

Harry Toffolo scored a stunning bullet header for Huddersfield

Queens Park Rangers ended a run of five consecutive defeats to frustrate promotion-chasing Huddersfield Town in a hard-fought Championship draw.

Twice the home side went ahead through Yoann Barbet's own goal and Harry Toffolo's bullet header, the goals coming early in each half.

However, Rangers showed real character to fight back, as Luke Amos' roof-of-the-net effort and an Ilias Chair half-volley steered them back on course.

The draw means Huddersfield miss the chance to narrow the gap with Bournemouth to two points, but now sit four point behind the Cherries.

Having at times plodded in the opening 45, this game was a slow burner which ebbed and flowed come the last 20 minutes, as tackles and chances were exchanged with a pulsating rhythm and three cards were shown in added time.

With wins in their past two games and QPR's poor recent form, Huddersfield were hot favourites on home turf and got a perfect start when Barbet swiped clumsily into his own net from Jonathan Hogg's glance to the back post.

However, having started in the ascendancy, and having a chance to extend the lead when Sorba Thomas curled wide, it was the visitors who forced their way into the game.

With Lyndon Dykes as the outlet and Chair the creator, Mark Warburton's side showed heart and their reward came at the end of the half when Sam McCallum steered a low ball into the Terriers box which Amos crashed high into the net after a late run.

With Lewis O'Brien buzzing about with menace and Jon Russell patrolling midfield, Town again flew out of the blocks in the second half, and scored a wonderful second when Ollie Turton whipped a perfect ball in and Toffolo dived to power past Keiren Westwood.

Two chances in as many minutes saw the fine margins of the second tier in evidence, as McCallum cleared off the line from Huddersfield's Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill.

There was no missed opportunity at the other end though, as Town failed to clear a cross and Chair coolly fired his half-volley past Nicholls for the equaliser.

Either side might have won it late on, as Town peppered the Rangers box and Amos headed wide from a Chair cross.