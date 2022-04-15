Close menu
Championship
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town2QPRQueens Park Rangers2

Huddersfield Town 2-2 Queens Park Rangers: Terriers held at home by dogged Rs

Championship

Huddersfield's Harry Toffolo powers in a header
Harry Toffolo scored a stunning bullet header for Huddersfield

Queens Park Rangers ended a run of five consecutive defeats to frustrate promotion-chasing Huddersfield Town in a hard-fought Championship draw.

Twice the home side went ahead through Yoann Barbet's own goal and Harry Toffolo's bullet header, the goals coming early in each half.

However, Rangers showed real character to fight back, as Luke Amos' roof-of-the-net effort and an Ilias Chair half-volley steered them back on course.

The draw means Huddersfield miss the chance to narrow the gap with Bournemouth to two points, but now sit four point behind the Cherries.

Having at times plodded in the opening 45, this game was a slow burner which ebbed and flowed come the last 20 minutes, as tackles and chances were exchanged with a pulsating rhythm and three cards were shown in added time.

With wins in their past two games and QPR's poor recent form, Huddersfield were hot favourites on home turf and got a perfect start when Barbet swiped clumsily into his own net from Jonathan Hogg's glance to the back post.

However, having started in the ascendancy, and having a chance to extend the lead when Sorba Thomas curled wide, it was the visitors who forced their way into the game.

With Lyndon Dykes as the outlet and Chair the creator, Mark Warburton's side showed heart and their reward came at the end of the half when Sam McCallum steered a low ball into the Terriers box which Amos crashed high into the net after a late run.

With Lewis O'Brien buzzing about with menace and Jon Russell patrolling midfield, Town again flew out of the blocks in the second half, and scored a wonderful second when Ollie Turton whipped a perfect ball in and Toffolo dived to power past Keiren Westwood.

Two chances in as many minutes saw the fine margins of the second tier in evidence, as McCallum cleared off the line from Huddersfield's Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill.

There was no missed opportunity at the other end though, as Town failed to clear a cross and Chair coolly fired his half-volley past Nicholls for the equaliser.

Either side might have won it late on, as Town peppered the Rangers box and Amos headed wide from a Chair cross.

Line-ups

Huddersfield

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Nicholls
  • 20TurtonSubstituted forÁvilaat 89'minutes
  • 32Lees
  • 26Colwill
  • 3Toffolo
  • 6Hogg
  • 37Russell
  • 24SinaniSubstituted forAnjorinat 75'minutes
  • 8O'BrienBooked at 64mins
  • 16ThomasBooked at 90mins
  • 25WardSubstituted forHolmesat 45'minutesBooked at 66mins

Substitutes

  • 2Ávila
  • 7Anjorin
  • 9Rhodes
  • 10Koroma
  • 18Blackman
  • 19Holmes
  • 23Sarr

QPR

Formation 4-2-2-2

  • 29Westwood
  • 22Odubajo
  • 20Dunne
  • 6Barbet
  • 16McCallum
  • 15FieldBooked at 90mins
  • 17Dozzell
  • 8AmosSubstituted forAdomahat 85'minutes
  • 10Chair
  • 9DykesSubstituted forGrayat 83'minutes
  • 14ThomasSubstituted forAustinat 83'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 7Johansen
  • 11Austin
  • 12Ball
  • 19Gray
  • 28Sanderson
  • 37Adomah
  • 38Mahoney
Referee:
Leigh Doughty
Attendance:
19,636

Match Stats

Home TeamHuddersfieldAway TeamQPR
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home6
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Huddersfield Town 2, Queens Park Rangers 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 2, Queens Park Rangers 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Levi Colwill (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Sam Field.

  5. Booking

    Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers).

  7. Post update

    Faustino Anjorin (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Sam McCallum.

  9. Booking

    Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers).

  11. Post update

    Harry Toffolo (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Booking

    Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town).

  15. Post update

    Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Pipa replaces Oliver Turton.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers).

  19. Post update

    Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andre Gray (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andre Dozzell with a through ball.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham41259794355984
2Bournemouth402111862352774
3Huddersfield4219131056451170
4Luton4219111260471368
5Nottm Forest4019101161372467
6Sheff Utd4218111354431165
7Middlesbrough411891452421063
8Blackburn421712135344963
9Coventry421711145853562
10Millwall421614124641562
11West Brom421612144741660
12QPR42179165755260
13Preston421416124447-358
14Swansea411610154954-558
15Stoke421510175348555
16Blackpool411411164549-453
17Cardiff41147204863-1549
18Bristol City42139205373-2048
19Hull42138213646-1047
20Birmingham421112194564-1945
21Reading42137225078-2840
22Peterborough42710253683-4731
23Barnsley41612233160-2930
24Derby421214164047-729
View full Championship table

