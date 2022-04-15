Match ends, Huddersfield Town 2, Queens Park Rangers 2.
Queens Park Rangers ended a run of five consecutive defeats to frustrate promotion-chasing Huddersfield Town in a hard-fought Championship draw.
Twice the home side went ahead through Yoann Barbet's own goal and Harry Toffolo's bullet header, the goals coming early in each half.
However, Rangers showed real character to fight back, as Luke Amos' roof-of-the-net effort and an Ilias Chair half-volley steered them back on course.
The draw means Huddersfield miss the chance to narrow the gap with Bournemouth to two points, but now sit four point behind the Cherries.
Having at times plodded in the opening 45, this game was a slow burner which ebbed and flowed come the last 20 minutes, as tackles and chances were exchanged with a pulsating rhythm and three cards were shown in added time.
With wins in their past two games and QPR's poor recent form, Huddersfield were hot favourites on home turf and got a perfect start when Barbet swiped clumsily into his own net from Jonathan Hogg's glance to the back post.
However, having started in the ascendancy, and having a chance to extend the lead when Sorba Thomas curled wide, it was the visitors who forced their way into the game.
With Lyndon Dykes as the outlet and Chair the creator, Mark Warburton's side showed heart and their reward came at the end of the half when Sam McCallum steered a low ball into the Terriers box which Amos crashed high into the net after a late run.
With Lewis O'Brien buzzing about with menace and Jon Russell patrolling midfield, Town again flew out of the blocks in the second half, and scored a wonderful second when Ollie Turton whipped a perfect ball in and Toffolo dived to power past Keiren Westwood.
Two chances in as many minutes saw the fine margins of the second tier in evidence, as McCallum cleared off the line from Huddersfield's Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill.
There was no missed opportunity at the other end though, as Town failed to clear a cross and Chair coolly fired his half-volley past Nicholls for the equaliser.
Either side might have won it late on, as Town peppered the Rangers box and Amos headed wide from a Chair cross.
Line-ups
Huddersfield
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Nicholls
- 20TurtonSubstituted forÁvilaat 89'minutes
- 32Lees
- 26Colwill
- 3Toffolo
- 6Hogg
- 37Russell
- 24SinaniSubstituted forAnjorinat 75'minutes
- 8O'BrienBooked at 64mins
- 16ThomasBooked at 90mins
- 25WardSubstituted forHolmesat 45'minutesBooked at 66mins
Substitutes
- 2Ávila
- 7Anjorin
- 9Rhodes
- 10Koroma
- 18Blackman
- 19Holmes
- 23Sarr
QPR
Formation 4-2-2-2
- 29Westwood
- 22Odubajo
- 20Dunne
- 6Barbet
- 16McCallum
- 15FieldBooked at 90mins
- 17Dozzell
- 8AmosSubstituted forAdomahat 85'minutes
- 10Chair
- 9DykesSubstituted forGrayat 83'minutes
- 14ThomasSubstituted forAustinat 83'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 7Johansen
- 11Austin
- 12Ball
- 19Gray
- 28Sanderson
- 37Adomah
- 38Mahoney
- Referee:
- Leigh Doughty
- Attendance:
- 19,636
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 2, Queens Park Rangers 2.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Levi Colwill (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Sam Field.
Booking
Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers).
Post update
Faustino Anjorin (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Sam McCallum.
Booking
Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers).
Post update
Harry Toffolo (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Pipa replaces Oliver Turton.
Post update
Foul by Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers).
Post update
Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Andre Gray (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andre Dozzell with a through ball.
Town looked like a team desperate not to lose rather than a team wanting to win, we made QPR look good..