Match ends, Derby County 2, Fulham 1.
Derby County brought an abrupt halt to Fulham's Premier League promotion party as they came from behind to claim a crucial victory that kept their own faint hopes of avoiding relegation alive.
Fulham were on track for the win that would have secured an immediate top-flight return with five games to spare thanks to Fabio Carvalho's well-taken opener.
But 19-year-old Luke Plange brought the hosts level five minutes into the second period before Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo turned Tom Lawrence's cross-shot into his own net.
Realistically, the result is unlikely to change the narrative of the campaign given Fulham still only require three points for promotion and a single defeat in the Rams' final four games will leave Reading requiring just a point to send Derby down.
But, in front of prospective new owner Chris Kirchner, the result underlined the fight that remains in a club that should, over the next couple of weeks, provide manager Wayne Rooney with some much-needed stability to build for the future.
Successive defeats for the first time this season is a major disappointment for Fulham - and this loss will hurt because for 45 minutes it looked so unlikely.
Without ever being at their best, Marco Silva's men had too much for their hosts.
Carvalho's finish at the end of a one-two with Bobby Decordova-Reid showed why Jurgen Klopp is keen to get the Portuguese youngster to Liverpool, and he would have had two but for Ryan Allsop's excellent save.
Allsop denied 38-goal Aleksandar Mitrovic with a flying save after half-time and the Serb had a goal disallowed for offside as he tucked home the rebound to a Carvalho effort that struck the base of a post.
By that point, Derby had equalised when Plange finished off a flowing move that also included home-grown pair Liam Thompson and Lee Buchanan.
There was an element of fortune about Derby's winner but Plange deserves credit for putting Tosin under pressure.
In a frenetic finale, Malcolm Ebiowei tested Marek Rodak with a long-range drive before Harrison Reid had an injury-time shot deflected over as Derby remained defiant to secure a memorable triumph.
Fulham manager Marco Silva:
"Our first-half good and in the second-half, we expected a reaction and it was important for us to control the game and we made a mistake.
"We had chances to win. We are at the top of this league for a reason but we lost our focus. We have to improve.
"Back-to-back defeats for the first time this season, that is not a matter of focus. Tonight we needed to be more aggressive. We had to stop attacks with tactical fouls.
"We knew before the match it would be emotional. We knew what would happen with three points. Derby's pressure is much tougher. Our pressure is the nicest pressure.
"But if we want to play in the Premier League, we have to deal with pressure."
Line-ups
Derby
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31AllsopBooked at 89mins
- 2Byrne
- 33Davies
- 41CashinBooked at 90mins
- 26Buchanan
- 5BielikSubstituted forSibleyat 84'minutes
- 42ThompsonBooked at 33minsSubstituted forEboseleat 72'minutes
- 32EbioweiSubstituted forRichardsat 90+7'minutes
- 10LawrenceBooked at 61mins
- 38Knight
- 48Plange
Substitutes
- 3Forsyth
- 16Stearman
- 17Sibley
- 21Roos
- 36Ebosele
- 46Richards
- 49Cybulski
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rodák
- 20N WilliamsSubstituted forMuniz Carvalhoat 81'minutes
- 16Tosin
- 13Ream
- 23BryanBooked at 90mins
- 10CairneySubstituted forSeriat 72'minutes
- 6Reed
- 8WilsonSubstituted forKebanoat 72'minutes
- 28Carvalho
- 14De Cordova-Reid
- 9Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 3Hector
- 7Kebano
- 12Chalobah
- 19Muniz Carvalho
- 21Gazzaniga
- 24Seri
- 33Robinson
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
- Attendance:
- 23,773
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away8
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Derby County 2, Fulham 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Carlos Peliza Richards replaces Malcolm Ebiowei.
Booking
Joe Bryan (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Joe Bryan (Fulham).
Post update
Festy Ebosele (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic with a headed pass.
Post update
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Ryan Allsop.
Post update
Attempt saved. Harrison Reed (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Hand ball by Fabio Carvalho (Fulham).
Post update
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Eiran Cashin.
Booking
Eiran Cashin (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Eiran Cashin (Derby County).
Post update
Attempt saved. Malcolm Ebiowei (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Plange.
Booking
Ryan Allsop (Derby County) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Neeskens Kebano with a cross.
Post update
Hand ball by Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham).
The Rams may be going down, but they can hold their heads up high.
Best wishes to Derby, fans don't deserve what's been done to you. Enjoyed this game. Can you stay up? I don't know, not looking great atm but this helps. Even if you do go down, it's not that bad in League One, we've been there and come out the other side. It'll turn out alright. Best wishes.
Mitrovic "goal " rightly disallowed for offside.
Whatever the problems off the pitch these young lads have been brilliant.
Plange a really good prospect hope he does well at Palace and likewise Ebosele at Udinesse
Best home record in the Championship is Blackburn, they lost at home to Fulham 0-7
Wow! WHAT a result! Can the Rams actually do it, and escape relegation after so difficult a season?
Fulham; nothing to worry about for you guys, is there? It's when, not if.
4 points off the leaders this year. A team full of teenagers.
Probably still going down but with fight and guts - can't ask for more.
Very proud. Let the usual saddos be sad. DTID
Kick em and kick em again and they still fight
Well done Wayne Rooney. Stick with them and show them your mettle
And made all the better by Forest losing
Not that it’ll make much difference to either team but I’ll take the Championship over the Premier League any day. Just exciting unpredictable football. Come on you Rams!
Ability isn't the problem - attitude is
Rooney has performed minor miracles given the points deduction, having no money to spend and having to sell their better players👏👏