Championship
DerbyDerby County2FulhamFulham1

Derby County 2-1 Fulham: Rams maintain survival hopes and make Fulham wait on promotion

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Pride Park

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments146

Tosin Adarabioyo got the final touch as he diverted the ball into his own net for Derby's winner

Derby County brought an abrupt halt to Fulham's Premier League promotion party as they came from behind to claim a crucial victory that kept their own faint hopes of avoiding relegation alive.

Fulham were on track for the win that would have secured an immediate top-flight return with five games to spare thanks to Fabio Carvalho's well-taken opener.

But 19-year-old Luke Plange brought the hosts level five minutes into the second period before Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo turned Tom Lawrence's cross-shot into his own net.

Realistically, the result is unlikely to change the narrative of the campaign given Fulham still only require three points for promotion and a single defeat in the Rams' final four games will leave Reading requiring just a point to send Derby down.

But, in front of prospective new owner Chris Kirchner, the result underlined the fight that remains in a club that should, over the next couple of weeks, provide manager Wayne Rooney with some much-needed stability to build for the future.

Successive defeats for the first time this season is a major disappointment for Fulham - and this loss will hurt because for 45 minutes it looked so unlikely.

Without ever being at their best, Marco Silva's men had too much for their hosts.

Carvalho's finish at the end of a one-two with Bobby Decordova-Reid showed why Jurgen Klopp is keen to get the Portuguese youngster to Liverpool, and he would have had two but for Ryan Allsop's excellent save.

Allsop denied 38-goal Aleksandar Mitrovic with a flying save after half-time and the Serb had a goal disallowed for offside as he tucked home the rebound to a Carvalho effort that struck the base of a post.

By that point, Derby had equalised when Plange finished off a flowing move that also included home-grown pair Liam Thompson and Lee Buchanan.

There was an element of fortune about Derby's winner but Plange deserves credit for putting Tosin under pressure.

In a frenetic finale, Malcolm Ebiowei tested Marek Rodak with a long-range drive before Harrison Reid had an injury-time shot deflected over as Derby remained defiant to secure a memorable triumph.

Fulham manager Marco Silva:

"Our first-half good and in the second-half, we expected a reaction and it was important for us to control the game and we made a mistake.

"We had chances to win. We are at the top of this league for a reason but we lost our focus. We have to improve.

"Back-to-back defeats for the first time this season, that is not a matter of focus. Tonight we needed to be more aggressive. We had to stop attacks with tactical fouls.

"We knew before the match it would be emotional. We knew what would happen with three points. Derby's pressure is much tougher. Our pressure is the nicest pressure.

"But if we want to play in the Premier League, we have to deal with pressure."

Line-ups

Derby

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31AllsopBooked at 89mins
  • 2Byrne
  • 33Davies
  • 41CashinBooked at 90mins
  • 26Buchanan
  • 5BielikSubstituted forSibleyat 84'minutes
  • 42ThompsonBooked at 33minsSubstituted forEboseleat 72'minutes
  • 32EbioweiSubstituted forRichardsat 90+7'minutes
  • 10LawrenceBooked at 61mins
  • 38Knight
  • 48Plange

Substitutes

  • 3Forsyth
  • 16Stearman
  • 17Sibley
  • 21Roos
  • 36Ebosele
  • 46Richards
  • 49Cybulski

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodák
  • 20N WilliamsSubstituted forMuniz Carvalhoat 81'minutes
  • 16Tosin
  • 13Ream
  • 23BryanBooked at 90mins
  • 10CairneySubstituted forSeriat 72'minutes
  • 6Reed
  • 8WilsonSubstituted forKebanoat 72'minutes
  • 28Carvalho
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 3Hector
  • 7Kebano
  • 12Chalobah
  • 19Muniz Carvalho
  • 21Gazzaniga
  • 24Seri
  • 33Robinson
Referee:
Robert Jones
Attendance:
23,773

Match Stats

Home TeamDerbyAway TeamFulham
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home6
Away21
Shots on Target
Home4
Away8
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Derby County 2, Fulham 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Derby County 2, Fulham 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Derby County. Carlos Peliza Richards replaces Malcolm Ebiowei.

  4. Booking

    Joe Bryan (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Joe Bryan (Fulham).

  6. Post update

    Festy Ebosele (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic with a headed pass.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Ryan Allsop.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harrison Reed (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  12. Post update

    Hand ball by Fabio Carvalho (Fulham).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Eiran Cashin.

  14. Booking

    Eiran Cashin (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Eiran Cashin (Derby County).

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Malcolm Ebiowei (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Plange.

  18. Booking

    Ryan Allsop (Derby County) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Neeskens Kebano with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Hand ball by Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham).

Comments

Join the conversation

147 comments

  • Comment posted by Rapha Elle, today at 21:57

    What a result. Rooney has the potential to become a very established manager.

    The Rams may be going down, but they can hold their heads up high.

    • Reply posted by mdoc01, today at 22:09

      mdoc01 replied:
      I think he’ll be amazing once he learns to string a couple of sentences together

  • Comment posted by Listener, today at 22:13

    Leeds fan here (I know, right?)

    Best wishes to Derby, fans don't deserve what's been done to you. Enjoyed this game. Can you stay up? I don't know, not looking great atm but this helps. Even if you do go down, it's not that bad in League One, we've been there and come out the other side. It'll turn out alright. Best wishes.

    • Reply posted by robob, today at 22:16

      robob replied:
      Always enjoyed beating Leeds, when it happened, but some proper football fans who know their stuff, so respect for that.

  • Comment posted by RamInCanada, today at 21:58

    We’re just not giving up, are we? Tremendous stuff, Derby.

    • Reply posted by KevinD, today at 22:09

      KevinD replied:
      Doesn't matter.

  • Comment posted by duffspur, today at 22:02

    They may be going down but boy are doing so with pride. Absolutely brilliant fight from Derby over the last few months.

  • Comment posted by whitemoor49, today at 21:57

    Well done Derby.

  • Comment posted by Frostyman, today at 22:02

    Against all odds derby stood up to the top team and beat them so big thanks to wayne roooney and the team for a result nobody expected.

  • Comment posted by playerandref1964-1991, today at 22:00

    Well done Derby great win thoroughly deserved.
    Mitrovic "goal " rightly disallowed for offside.
    Whatever the problems off the pitch these young lads have been brilliant.
    Plange a really good prospect hope he does well at Palace and likewise Ebosele at Udinesse

  • Comment posted by James Cole, today at 22:02

    What a great win for Derby.

    Best home record in the Championship is Blackburn, they lost at home to Fulham 0-7

  • Comment posted by Eye_Said, today at 22:02

    ManC fan

    Wow! WHAT a result! Can the Rams actually do it, and escape relegation after so difficult a season?
    Fulham; nothing to worry about for you guys, is there? It's when, not if.

    • Reply posted by DavidHankey, today at 22:05

      DavidHankey replied:
      No.

  • Comment posted by robob, today at 22:01

    Ewe Rams.

    4 points off the leaders this year. A team full of teenagers.

    Probably still going down but with fight and guts - can't ask for more.

    Very proud. Let the usual saddos be sad. DTID

    • Reply posted by craig, today at 22:41

      craig replied:
      It is what you pay them to do

  • Comment posted by GreySmallCobra, today at 22:13

    Absolutely magnificent

    Kick em and kick em again and they still fight

    Well done Wayne Rooney. Stick with them and show them your mettle

    And made all the better by Forest losing

    • Reply posted by allaboard, today at 22:27

      allaboard replied:
      Oh the irony! Great result

  • Comment posted by gltrams, today at 22:20

    Couldn’t be there tonight but wish I was. Immense from every single player, coach, and fan tonight. Proud to be a ram. DTID

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 22:08

    What tremendous football!
    Not that it’ll make much difference to either team but I’ll take the Championship over the Premier League any day. Just exciting unpredictable football. Come on you Rams!

  • Comment posted by Chris Brooks, today at 22:13

    Oh god. I'm a Fulham supporter of 60 years standing. We'll be promoted. But we'll come back down. I hate being right, but I always am. Sorry to my fellow supporters. And by the way, I was there at Derby in 1983.

    • Reply posted by Jimmy, today at 22:16

      Jimmy replied:
      Sorry to hear we are your nemesis again - cockney Ram
      👍

  • Comment posted by JohnnyD, today at 22:00

    Proud to be a Derby fan.

    • Reply posted by KevinD, today at 22:09

      KevinD replied:
      Why.

  • Comment posted by Mark , today at 21:56

    Coupon buster alert.

    • Reply posted by Rapha Elle, today at 22:04

      Rapha Elle replied:
      I had the game over 2.5 goals

      I know only too well how top versus bottom games can surprise you, especially in the championship and lower leagues.

  • Comment posted by Alex A, today at 22:01

    We may be going down but we’re going down fighting to the end. We are Derby County!

  • Comment posted by Ronny Rosen-chin, today at 22:04

    Someone will be tosin and turning all night, reliving the horror moment.

  • Comment posted by Cantona7, today at 21:57

    Great effort from Derby and Mr Rooney, I have no dog in this fight as a man u fan. However I really hope Wayne and the players can perform the Great escape.

  • Comment posted by oldgu, today at 22:30

    If the Man United players showed as much fight and desire as the Derby players they would be comfortably in the Champions League places - possibly even challenging for the title as unlikely as that may seem to some people
    Ability isn't the problem - attitude is
    Rooney has performed minor miracles given the points deduction, having no money to spend and having to sell their better players👏👏

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham41258895375883
2Bournemouth402111862352774
3Huddersfield4219131056451170
4Luton4219111260471368
5Nottm Forest4019101161372467
6Sheff Utd4218111354431165
7Middlesbrough411891452421063
8Blackburn421712135344963
9Coventry421711145853562
10Millwall421614124641562
11West Brom421612144741660
12QPR42179165755260
13Preston421416124447-358
14Swansea411610154954-558
15Stoke421510175348555
16Blackpool411411164549-453
17Cardiff41147204863-1549
18Bristol City42139205373-2048
19Hull42138213646-1047
20Birmingham421112194564-1945
21Reading42137225078-2840
22Derby421313164248-631
23Peterborough42710253683-4731
24Barnsley41612233160-2930
View full Championship table

