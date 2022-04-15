Close menu
Championship
Sheff UtdSheffield United1ReadingReading2

Sheffield United 1-2 Reading: Dramatic late winner moves Royals to brink of safety

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Lucas Joao celebrates Reading's opener at Bramall Lane
Former Sheffield Wednesday forward Lucas Joao enjoyed scoring for Reading at Bramall Lane

Reading edged closer to securing their Championship status with a dramatic late victory at Sheffield United that dented the Blades' promotion hopes in the process.

Tom McIntyre poked home in stoppage time after Iliman Ndiaye thought he had saved a point for the hosts with an equaliser a minute earlier.

Lucas Joao gave Reading a first-half lead with a shot from the edge of the penalty area that looked like being the game's only goal.

But McIntyre latched on to Michael Morrison's nod-down from a Baba Rahman free-kick to lift his side nine points clear of the relegation zone with four games to play.

Despite a win for struggling Peterborough against Blackburn, Paul Ince's side look set to survive after Barnsley, who have a game in hand, were held to a draw by Swansea City that left them 10 points adrift of safety with five games to play.

Sheffield United drop a place to sixth with a first home defeat in 13 games but remain in the play-off places with four games to play after fellow contenders Middlesbrough and Blackburn also dropped points.

The hosts rarely threatened Reading's goal until substitute Ndiaye slotted home from inside the six-yard box from John Egan's flick-on to make it 1-1.

Paul Heckingbottom's side were unable to build on a win against QPR and a draw with Bournemouth as they conceded just their third goal in 12 home games since he took charge in November.

They were also arguably fortunate not to be reduced to 10 men even before Joao's opening goal.

Morgan Gibbs-White escaped with just a yellow card after a painful-looking challenge on Ovie Ejaria in the opening exchanges.

Reading took the lead after an even first 15 minutes as Joao fired a shot into the roof of the net past Wes Foderingham from Josh Laurent's through ball.

The former Sheffield Wednesday man let the ball come across him from his left before unleashing a powerful right-foot shot for his ninth league goal of the season.

Joao came within inches of making it 2-0 from a similar position midway through the first half when Ejaria found him on the run.

But after taking his time, he struck the base of the post with Foderingham left stranded in his goal.

Reading kept the Blades at arm's length for the majority of the second half until Ndiaye levelled the scores. But despite going into their shells in stoppage time, they scored the winner almost straight from the restart.

It secured a first away win in five games and, despite a challenging season off the field with a points deduction, in all likelihood Championship football for another season.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"We were slow with the ball first half and we knew exactly what the game would look like, but we needed to change the shape and the personnel in the second half.

"It was better after the break, but we struggled to break them down with 10 men behind the ball.

"We huffed and puffed, but we kept playing and kept going and we responded well to the changes.

"But the big lesson for me after we got the goal was the naivety and managing the emotions. We've still got to face up to a team on the pitch that still want to hurt you.

"It's almost as if we didn't respect that and that's the most disappointing thing. We've turned it into a sprint now for the last four games and it's going to get tighter than that today as everyone is scrapping for something."

Reading interim manager Paul Ince told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"Under the circumstances against a very good Sheffield United side, that was the best performance of the season.

"We knew it would be a bit of a fortress here, but when it all comes together with this side, we cut teams apart.

"We just got it all right today in how we fought for everything from the first minute.

"To get three points here at a great place with a team that's going for something, it takes us into Monday with huge amounts of confidence.

"We're not safe yet of course, but today we've given ourselves every chance of making it happen.

"You've only got to look at how all the players went over to the travelling fans at the end there to see how much we've grown the togetherness in recent weeks."

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 18Foderingham
  • 25UremovicSubstituted forBergeat 45'minutes
  • 12Egan
  • 22Davies
  • 2BaldockBooked at 57mins
  • 16Norwood
  • 24HourihaneSubstituted forNdiayeat 70'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 3Stevens
  • 27Gibbs-WhiteBooked at 6mins
  • 23Osborn
  • 9McBurnieSubstituted forJebbisonat 55'minutesBooked at 81mins

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 6Basham
  • 8Berge
  • 19Robinson
  • 29Ndiaye
  • 33Norrington-Davies
  • 36Jebbison

Reading

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Nyland
  • 17YiadomBooked at 48mins
  • 4MorrisonBooked at 90mins
  • 3Holmes
  • 21Baba
  • 9InceSubstituted forDele-Bashiruat 88'minutes
  • 15Drinkwater
  • 5McIntyreBooked at 90mins
  • 14Ejaria
  • 28LaurentBooked at 18mins
  • 18Lucas JoãoSubstituted forAzeezat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Thomas
  • 19Dele-Bashiru
  • 22Southwood
  • 23Hoilett
  • 30Azeez
  • 33Barker
  • 35Ehibhationham
Referee:
Gavin Ward
Attendance:
29,125

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamReading
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home13
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home15
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sheffield United 1, Reading 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sheffield United 1, Reading 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Abdul Rahman Baba.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. John Egan (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. John Egan (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben Davies (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a cross following a corner.

  7. Booking

    Michael Morrison (Reading) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Ovie Ejaria.

  9. Booking

    Tom McIntyre (Reading) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Sheffield United 1, Reading 2. Tom McIntyre (Reading) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Morrison with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

  11. Post update

    Foul by John Egan (Sheffield United).

  12. Post update

    Femi Azeez (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Sheffield United 1, Reading 1. Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by John Egan.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. John Egan (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a through ball.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading. Tom Dele-Bashiru replaces Tom Ince.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ben Osborn with a cross.

  17. Booking

    Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United).

  19. Post update

    Michael Morrison (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Hand ball by George Baldock (Sheffield United).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

39 comments

  • Comment posted by wilts123, today at 18:29

    With a manager whose game management is so poor , the Blades will struggle . Need a decent manager for next season .

  • Comment posted by Eamon Mahon, today at 18:11

    When you play against 4-4-2 you must have players who are prepared to run at players and create a little panic in defence. Berg therefore should have started or other option play on the break with quick players running onto balls over the top. Finished with a couple of pacy players but introduced far far to late by which time Reading did not have to score until the death and could just sit.

  • Comment posted by TE, today at 18:02

    Is McBurnie a cart horse or a donkey?
    Just not good enough. His stats say it all.

    • Reply posted by Dan B, today at 18:13

      Dan B replied:
      There's more than one player not good enough today, stop the lazy scapegoating

  • Comment posted by Rights come with responsibilities, today at 17:59

    That's at least 8 points binned by conceding in stoppage time, 2011/12 all over again. The injury to Sharp was the final blow to Blades'promotion hopes, we look toothless. MGW not half as effective without his bro alongside him. That said, 6th place is still up for grabs, hope we can come back on Monday at Bristol.

  • Comment posted by geow93, today at 17:45

    Finally, a bit of positivity for Reading after a season that look extremely bleak a few months ago

  • Comment posted by Pierrepointer, today at 17:41

    Inconsistency returns for Utd. Flat as a pancake first half, but great credit to Paul Ince with Reading’s tactics in midfield. Tom Ince looked better than MGW today, who was a frustrated figure & couldn’t influence the game. Iliman Ndiaye & Sander Berge made a difference as subs, but Hecky not proactive enough for me.

  • Comment posted by Sharpee, today at 17:37

    I agree about McBirnie! He IS definitely a liability. To me he never looks comfortable with the ball. He is too ready to argue with the officials....he’s not a team player. ALSO, I am always annoyed to see him play with his socks round his ankles.....he just looks sloppy! His playing appears to match that too !

    • Reply posted by SoundBite, today at 17:46

      SoundBite replied:
      McBurnie doesn't even break sweat in the pre-match warm-up.

  • Comment posted by GOAT, today at 17:37

    oh that a real shame.

  • Comment posted by Eamon Mahon, today at 17:36

    Managers fault today. Should have started with Berg from the outset. Should always start with your best or in form players. Only threat going forward in 2nd half. Manager must remember we are not Man City or Liverpool who have enough class players to leave class players on the bench. A bad mistake . You must start with your best or inform players. Fortunately Blackburn/ Middlesbrough dropped point

    • Reply posted by DaveyDoubleYou, today at 18:04

      DaveyDoubleYou replied:
      That was a point gained for Boro😅 Jeez!

  • Comment posted by IRISH BLADE , today at 17:32

    Blades fans are used to these setbacks, they happen ever few weeks. Hope we finish a respectable 7th as we don't want another Premier league humiliation just yet.

  • Comment posted by Wonky Owl, today at 17:32

    Joao!!! Absolute scenes as 7000 Reading fans go mental. I bet there is a few million Wednesday fans laughing there heads off after that an all. Just a shame his career went downhill after leaving the MASSIVE, pressure of playing in front of that many fans every week at the old lady was just too much for him. Never forget him smashing one in against the pigs tho. Class.
    From a Manchester City fan.

    • Reply posted by A bit of sense, today at 17:38

      A bit of sense replied:
      7000 Reading fans!! Are you having a laugh?

  • Comment posted by ARHReading, today at 17:30

    Reading still have work to do. None of the last four games are assured points.

  • Comment posted by columbo is a cov fan, today at 17:24

    Thanks reading

  • Comment posted by Ace, today at 17:24

    Great win for the Royals.

    Come on you RRR's

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 17:24

    The Blades let us down again. Will now be lucky to make the play offs.

  • Comment posted by __, today at 17:21

    GET IN! We are staying up coz we are staying up!

  • Comment posted by joseramirez, today at 17:21

    Something is terribly awry at Bramall Lane. Not one attempt on target until the 89th minute. Pathetic.

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 17:20

    Nearly there Reading

  • Comment posted by stephen peacock, today at 17:16

    Get in, wasn’t expecting that . Reading edging closer to safety

    • Reply posted by Pierrepointer, today at 17:44

      Pierrepointer replied:
      You’re gonna be safe. Looked a decent side today.

  • Comment posted by football1st, today at 17:16

    I am not normally one to indulge but, ha ha ha rossi blade, at least ours was a narrow away defeat to fellow contenders. I think you have it all to do now

    • Reply posted by rossi blade, today at 17:34

      rossi blade replied:
      Yes looks like we both blew it
      Teach me to open my big mouth
      Hopefully not all over yet
      UTB

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham40258794355983
2Bournemouth402111862352774
3Huddersfield4219131055441170
4Luton4219111260471368
5Nottm Forest4019101161372467
6Sheff Utd4218111354431165
7Middlesbrough411891452421063
8Blackburn421712135344963
9Coventry421711145853562
10Millwall421614124641562
11West Brom421612144741660
12QPR42179165654260
13Preston421416124447-358
14Swansea411610154954-558
15Stoke421510175348555
16Blackpool411411164549-453
17Cardiff41147204863-1549
18Bristol City42139205373-2048
19Hull42138213646-1047
20Birmingham421112194564-1945
21Reading42137225078-2840
22Peterborough42710253683-4731
23Barnsley41612233160-2930
24Derby411213164047-728
View full Championship table

