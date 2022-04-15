Close menu
Championship
LutonLuton Town1Nottm ForestNottingham Forest0

Luton Town 1-0 Nottingham Forest: Kal Naismith penalty gives Hatters victory

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Kal Naismith celebrates scoring for Luton
Kal Naismith's goal was his third of the season

Kal Naismith's penalty gave Luton Town a priceless victory over play-off rivals Nottingham Forest at Kenilworth Road.

Naismith scored from the spot eight minutes before half-time after a handball by Jack Colback, as the Forest midfielder tried to block a cross from James Bree near the right-hand edge of the area.

The result means leaders Fulham will seal promotion back to the Premier League if they win at relegation-threatened Derby later on Friday.

Victory lifted Luton, who played the final 13 minutes with 10 men after defender Sonny Bradley was sent off, a point above Forest, having played two games more.

Hatters captain Bradley was shown a second yellow card after fouling Sam Surridge.

Philip Zinckernagel almost scored a brilliant late equaliser when he fired against the post after cleverly evading two challenges.

Forest also completed the match with 10 men after on-loan Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis limped off a couple of minutes before the end, with the visitors having used all three of their substitutes.

The East Midlands side, who had won their previous five Championship games in a 10-game unbeaten league run, were denied an equaliser early in the second half when Djed Spence had a goal disallowed for offside after racing down the right and firing past keeper James Shea.

However, Fred Onyadinma touched the ball while trying to prevent it reaching Spence, who was therefore onside.

There was some controversy about Bradley's dismissal too, as contact with the ball by Zinckernagel meant Surridge was in an offside position before being brought down.

Forest will also rue missed chances to level, the best of which fell to Zinckernagel, who headed Brennan Johnson's cross straight at Shea soon after coming on as a substitute.

Line-ups

Luton

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1SheaBooked at 69mins
  • 16BurkeBooked at 63mins
  • 5BradleyBooked at 77mins
  • 29Bell
  • 4NaismithBooked at 49mins
  • 2Bree
  • 22CampbellBooked at 63mins
  • 12SnodgrassSubstituted forKiosoat 82'minutes
  • 24OnyedinmaBooked at 56mins
  • 7CornickSubstituted forHyltonat 65'minutes
  • 11AdebayoBooked at 90minsSubstituted forLockyerat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Potts
  • 9Hylton
  • 15Lockyer
  • 20Kioso
  • 21Isted
  • 26Muskwe
  • 28Thorpe

Nottm Forest

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 30Samba
  • 4WorrallBooked at 74mins
  • 3FigueiredoBooked at 90mins
  • 26McKennaSubstituted forZinckernagelat 66'minutes
  • 2Spence
  • 22Yates
  • 37GarnerBooked at 44mins
  • 8ColbackSubstituted forLolleyat 81'minutes
  • 20Johnson
  • 7GrabbanSubstituted forSurridgeat 75'minutes
  • 9DavisBooked at 63minsSubstituted forat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Horvath
  • 11Zinckernagel
  • 14Laryea
  • 16Surridge
  • 17Mighten
  • 18Ribeiro Dias
  • 23Lolley
Referee:
James Linington
Attendance:
10,070

Match Stats

Home TeamLutonAway TeamNottm Forest
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home8
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home17
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Luton Town 1, Nottingham Forest 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Luton Town 1, Nottingham Forest 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing is blocked. Assisted by Joe Worrall.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danny Hylton (Luton Town) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right. Assisted by Peter Kioso.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Philip Zinckernagel.

  6. Booking

    Tobias Figueiredo (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Tobias Figueiredo (Nottingham Forest).

  8. Post update

    Danny Hylton (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Yates.

  10. Post update

    Tobias Figueiredo (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Danny Hylton (Luton Town).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joe Lolley.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Luton Town. Tom Lockyer replaces Elijah Adebayo.

  14. Booking

    Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest).

  16. Post update

    James Bree (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Amari'i Bell.

  18. Post update

    Keinan Davis went off injured after Nottingham Forest had used all subs.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest).

  20. Post update

    Amari'i Bell (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

Join the conversation

75 comments

  • Comment posted by Designer, today at 15:26

    Luton is not a Premiership side, it will be too much for them .

  • Comment posted by Andrew_JG8921, today at 15:26

    Still Luton Town are a small tiny club.

  • Comment posted by ESCO, today at 15:22

    From afar ; it's refreshing to see as side with the limited resources of Luton compete. A fan can really expect no more than that from their side at the start of a season and Luton are doing it with honours .

    • Reply posted by jambo1, today at 15:25

      jambo1 replied:
      Agreed, now luck at Burnley.

  • Comment posted by neil, today at 15:20

    One team playing football. another team with 8 bookings and officials who unfortunately are not familiar with the rules.

  • Comment posted by KwikGetaway, today at 15:18

    Its not really over yet... if Fulham win tonight they are promoted. As a Luton supporter I am hoping Bournemouth beat Middlesborugh... so there is a good chance that we could be playing either Forest or Huddersfield in one of the two-legged play-off semi-finals. Take the three points and sit back as the rest of todays results roll-in and then lets see where we are before making the trip to Cardiff

    • Reply posted by Designer, today at 15:25

      Designer replied:
      Luton is not a Premiership side, it will be too much for them

  • Comment posted by richiep, today at 15:17

    By the letter of the law, Jed's goal should of stood and the Luton player not sent off. Almost as bad as the Stuart Atwell goal that never went in. Forest should've got at least a point though hopefully Davis isn't injured

    • Reply posted by KwikGetaway, today at 15:24

      KwikGetaway replied:
      I saw you today... you would be the one wearing the Rose Tinted Spectacles wouldn't you?

  • Comment posted by jammy, today at 15:16

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by steveh, today at 15:15

    😂

  • Comment posted by Boom, today at 15:06

    lol some serious coping mechanisms on show here today

  • Comment posted by rossi blade, today at 15:05

    Oh dear
    Not so confident now are you tree huggers
    This time last week automatic was on not so cock sure now are you could the bubble be bursting right at the wrong time
    Made good watching pre match beers waiting for the blades to hopefully put reading to bed
    Well done Luton punching well above your station nowt to lose
    UTB

    • Reply posted by KwikGetaway, today at 15:19

      KwikGetaway replied:
      Your blades are already getting slapped

  • Comment posted by mike, today at 15:05

    Forest were robbed of 3 points by rancid officiating. Penalty never ever was and Spence wasn’t offside as the ball came off the defender who played the ball. The standard of refereeing in the championship isn’t fit for purpose.

    • Reply posted by jennnyj, today at 15:15

      jennnyj replied:
      I have never seen a game so fixed for one team

  • Comment posted by Redallover, today at 15:04

    High chance these teams will be playing each other again, one or two times in May.

  • Comment posted by sky blue sam, today at 15:04

    I raise my hat to the hatters, a great result !

  • Comment posted by None, today at 15:03

    I have seen luton play several times this season and I amazed how much time wasting they do, all teams do it yes, they take it to the extreme.

    • Reply posted by jennnyj, today at 15:16

      jennnyj replied:
      Never seen a team foul so much and get away with it

  • Comment posted by Norfolk and Goode, today at 15:03

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 15:09

      Mark replied:
      So we've fluked being in the top 6 by being awful. Today we had half a team out, no first choice midfield. Can't stand sore losers

  • Comment posted by Red Fred, today at 15:02

    In midweek the German ref of Athletico Madrid v Man City lost complete control of the game. Today his performance was replicated by an EFL official who was abysmal:If I had to watch Luton every week I would top myself.!

  • Comment posted by Old Jack, today at 15:01

    Forest fan. One of those games in which we're not going to score. But how can a game of such importance be officiated by morons of non-league competence..?? Even their red was a joke.

    • Reply posted by Harry, today at 15:12

      Harry replied:
      Got to agree with everything you say there. Although I expected quite a bit more from Forest, who quite frankly, were awful.

  • Comment posted by Andy M, today at 15:00

    This was the 'big one'; lose this and it put our play-off challenge under severe pressure. Win it, and we're back on track. By God, did they lads have to work for the win. All credit to Forest, too. They put up one hell of a fight.

    I have to mention the ref: to look at the match stats you'd think the teams were kicking lumps out of each other! Card-happy ref's are a damn menace to the game!

  • Comment posted by Forest Fan 1960, today at 14:59

    It's about time VAR was brought into the Championship.
    There is too much at stake to rely on the incompetent referees that taint what is a great league.

    • Reply posted by paul, today at 15:11

      paul replied:
      So then you have to rely on incompetent var officials instead

  • Comment posted by __, today at 14:59

    Fifth biggest league in the world with refs who don't even know the rules.

    • Reply posted by jacksox, today at 15:02

      jacksox replied:
      As a Derby fan you're pushing an open door with me! Can't believe how poor the officials are in this league. Week after week we see awful decisions, but on the other hand I'd rather have bad decisions than VAR.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham40258794355983
2Bournemouth402111862352774
3Huddersfield4119121054431169
4Luton4219111260471368
5Nottm Forest4019101161372467
6Sheff Utd4218111353421165
7Blackburn4217131252421064
8Middlesbrough411891452421063
9Millwall421614124641562
10QPR41178165553259
11Coventry421611155452259
12West Brom421513144540558
13Preston421416124447-358
14Swansea411610154853-558
15Stoke421511165347656
16Blackpool411412154447-354
17Cardiff41147204763-1649
18Birmingham421212184460-1648
19Hull42138213645-947
20Bristol City421210205273-2146
21Reading42137224977-2840
22Barnsley41612233059-2930
23Peterborough42611253482-4829
24Derby411213164047-728
View full Championship table

