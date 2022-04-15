Match ends, Luton Town 1, Nottingham Forest 0.
Kal Naismith's penalty gave Luton Town a priceless victory over play-off rivals Nottingham Forest at Kenilworth Road.
Naismith scored from the spot eight minutes before half-time after a handball by Jack Colback, as the Forest midfielder tried to block a cross from James Bree near the right-hand edge of the area.
The result means leaders Fulham will seal promotion back to the Premier League if they win at relegation-threatened Derby later on Friday.
Victory lifted Luton, who played the final 13 minutes with 10 men after defender Sonny Bradley was sent off, a point above Forest, having played two games more.
Hatters captain Bradley was shown a second yellow card after fouling Sam Surridge.
Philip Zinckernagel almost scored a brilliant late equaliser when he fired against the post after cleverly evading two challenges.
Forest also completed the match with 10 men after on-loan Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis limped off a couple of minutes before the end, with the visitors having used all three of their substitutes.
The East Midlands side, who had won their previous five Championship games in a 10-game unbeaten league run, were denied an equaliser early in the second half when Djed Spence had a goal disallowed for offside after racing down the right and firing past keeper James Shea.
However, Fred Onyadinma touched the ball while trying to prevent it reaching Spence, who was therefore onside.
There was some controversy about Bradley's dismissal too, as contact with the ball by Zinckernagel meant Surridge was in an offside position before being brought down.
Forest will also rue missed chances to level, the best of which fell to Zinckernagel, who headed Brennan Johnson's cross straight at Shea soon after coming on as a substitute.
