Luton Town v Nottingham Forest

Foul by Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest).
LutonLuton Town0Nottm ForestNottingham Forest0
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Formation 3-1-4-2
Formation 3-4-1-2
Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Ryan Yates tries a through ball, but Brennan Johnson is caught offside.
Foul by Keinan Davis (Nottingham Forest).
Sonny Bradley (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fulham
|40
|25
|8
|7
|94
|35
|59
|83
|2
|Bournemouth
|39
|21
|10
|8
|62
|35
|27
|73
|3
|Huddersfield
|41
|19
|12
|10
|54
|43
|11
|69
|4
|Nottm Forest
|40
|19
|11
|10
|61
|36
|25
|68
|5
|Luton
|42
|18
|12
|12
|59
|47
|12
|66
|6
|Sheff Utd
|41
|18
|11
|12
|53
|41
|12
|65
|7
|Blackburn
|41
|17
|12
|12
|52
|42
|10
|63
|8
|Middlesbrough
|40
|18
|8
|14
|52
|42
|10
|62
|9
|Millwall
|41
|16
|13
|12
|45
|40
|5
|61
|10
|Coventry
|41
|16
|11
|14
|54
|51
|3
|59
|11
|QPR
|41
|17
|8
|16
|55
|53
|2
|59
|12
|West Brom
|41
|15
|12
|14
|45
|40
|5
|57
|13
|Preston
|41
|14
|15
|12
|43
|46
|-3
|57
|14
|Swansea
|40
|16
|9
|15
|48
|53
|-5
|57
|15
|Stoke
|41
|15
|10
|16
|53
|47
|6
|55
|16
|Blackpool
|40
|14
|11
|15
|44
|47
|-3
|53
|17
|Cardiff
|40
|14
|7
|19
|47
|61
|-14
|49
|18
|Birmingham
|41
|11
|12
|18
|43
|60
|-17
|45
|19
|Bristol City
|41
|12
|9
|20
|52
|73
|-21
|45
|20
|Hull
|41
|12
|8
|21
|34
|45
|-11
|44
|21
|Reading
|41
|12
|7
|22
|48
|77
|-29
|37
|22
|Barnsley
|40
|6
|11
|23
|30
|59
|-29
|29
|23
|Derby
|41
|12
|13
|16
|40
|47
|-7
|28
|24
|Peterborough
|41
|6
|10
|25
|34
|82
|-48
|28
