Women's World Cup Qualifying
NorwayNorway5KosovoKosovo1

Ada Hegerberg scores hat-trick on Norway return after five-year absence

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Ada Hegerberg scores her hat-trick goal
At the age of 26, Ada Hegerberg has won five Women's Champions League titles, six French league titles, five French Cups and the Norwegian Women's Cup

Inaugural Women's Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg scored a hat-trick on her Norway return after five years away from international football.

The Lyon forward quit the national team in 2017 in protest at a perceived lack of respect for female players.

A change of president at the Norwegian Football Federation played a part in the 26-year-old reversing her decision.

And she returned in style, scoring three times in a 5-1 World Cup qualifying win over Kosovo.

Announcing her comeback, Hegerberg - the Women's Champions League's all-time leading scorer - said she did not regret the decision to step away from the national team but she was excited to "get a new story started".

And she did just that following her 1,719-day absence, scoring 21 minutes into her return, heading in Caroline Graham Hansen's cross.

She doubled Norway's lead two minutes later with a one-touch finish and completed her hat-trick on the hour mark with a low drive, to the delight of the 4,759 crowd in Sandefjord.

Frida Maanum and Ereleta Memeti were also on target for the hosts, who will hope Hegerberg's return can inspire them at this summer's European Championship in England.

The two-time Euros champions will face the hosts, Northern Ireland and Austria in Group A and Hegerberg will be looking to improve on an international scoring record that now stands at 41 goals in 67 appearances.

Line-ups

Norway

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1FiskerstrandSubstituted forPettersenat 62'minutes
  • 4HansenSubstituted forEikelandat 77'minutes
  • 7Engen
  • 3Thorisdóttir
  • 17Blakstad
  • 21Sævik
  • 8Risa
  • 18MaanumSubstituted forNaalsundat 62'minutes
  • 9HasundSubstituted forTerlandat 61'minutes
  • 10Hansen
  • 14HegerbergSubstituted forIldhusøyat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Sønstevold
  • 5Bergsvand
  • 12Pettersen
  • 13Ildhusøy
  • 15Eikeland
  • 16Naalsund
  • 19Terland
  • 22Elde Lie
  • 23Skoglund

Kosovo

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1KolgeciBooked at 83mins
  • 11KryeziuSubstituted forGashiat 77'minutes
  • 5Syla
  • 2Kastrati
  • 6HisenajSubstituted forCelajat 77'minutes
  • 7Ejupi
  • 4Halilaj
  • 20AvduliSubstituted forSmailiat 72'minutes
  • 8ShalaSubstituted forTahiriat 45'minutes
  • 10LimaniSubstituted forBiqkajat 78'minutes
  • 17Memeti

Substitutes

  • 3Celaj
  • 9Biqkaj
  • 12Behramaj
  • 13Tahiri
  • 14Musaj
  • 15Ramaj
  • 16Kryeziu
  • 18Smaili
  • 19Rexhepi
  • 21Gashi
  • 22Berisha
Referee:
Tanja Subotic

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwayAway TeamKosovo
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home24
Away3
Shots on Target
Home11
Away2
Corners
Home11
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Norway 5, Kosovo Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Norway 5, Kosovo Women 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Vilde Risa (Norway).

  4. Post update

    Donjeta Halilaj (Kosovo Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Elisabeth Terland (Norway) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lisa Naalsund.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Karina Sævik (Norway) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Julie Blakstad with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Norway. Elisabeth Terland tries a through ball, but Celin Ildhusøy is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Norway. Caroline Hansen tries a through ball, but Julie Blakstad is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Karina Sævik (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Leonora Ejupi (Kosovo Women).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Elisabeth Terland (Norway).

  12. Post update

    Marigonë Tahiri (Kosovo Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Caroline Hansen (Norway) hits the left post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Elisabeth Terland (Norway) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Caroline Hansen with a through ball.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Norway 5, Kosovo Women 1. Celin Ildhusøy (Norway) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal following a set piece situation.

  16. Post update

    Penalty saved! Caroline Hansen (Norway) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  17. Booking

    Florentina Kolgeci (Kosovo Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Penalty Norway. Caroline Hansen draws a foul in the penalty area.

  19. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Florentina Kolgeci (Kosovo Women) after a foul in the penalty area.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Edona Kastrati.

