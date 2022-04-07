Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Women's Super League strugglers Everton are set to name Danish coach Brian Sorensen as manager - although he will not join until the end of the season.

Sorensen is boss at Danish top-flight side Fortuna Hjorring, where he has won two league titles in two spells.

He will join once Hjorring's season finishes. Chris Roberts will continue on an interim basis until then.

The club sacked Willie Kirk sacked in October, and Jean-Luc Vasseur was dismissed after 10 games in February.

Players and staff at Everton are believed to have been told last week of Sorensen's imminent appointment.

The Toffees are 10th in the Women's Super League, having picked up 18 points from 19 games.