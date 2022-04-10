Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons edges out Kenny Miller
Amy Irons returned to winning ways by edging out former Scotland striker Kenny Miller in the weekend's Sportscene Predictions.
Miller needed a 3-0 win for Rangers at St Mirren in the final fixture on Sunday - but the Ibrox men scored four without reply.
That gave BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter Amy a 40-20 victory.
|Amy Irons
|Kenny Miller
|Result
|Aberdeen v Ross County
|2-1
|2-2
|0-1
|Celtic v St Johnstone
|2-0
|4-0
|7-0
|Dundee Utd v Dundee
|1-0
|2-1
|2-2
|Hearts v Hibs
|2-1
|1-1
|3-1
|Livingston v Motherwell
|1-1
|2-1
|2-2
|St Mirren v Rangers (Sun)
|1-3
|0-3
|0-4
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22
|Pundit
|Score
|Chris Iwelumo
|170 & 50
|Steven Thompson
|100 & 40
|Neil Alexander
|100
|Richard Foster
|80 & 50
|Kris Doolan
|80
|Richard Gordon
|70
|Stuart Kettlewell
|70
|Craig Levein
|70
|Rory Loy
|70 & 60
|James McFadden
|70
|Michael Stewart
|70
|Charlie Adam
|60
|Tam Cowan
|60
|Julie Fleeting
|60
|Allan Preston
|60 & 30
|Stuart Cosgrove
|50
|Mark Hateley
|50
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40 & 20
|Kenny Miller
|40 & 20
|Rachel Corsie
|30
|Craig Easton
|20
|Marvin Bartley
|10
|Derek Ferguson
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|1400
|Pundits
|1710
|Amy v Pundits
|P31
|W13
|D3
|L15