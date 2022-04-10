Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons returned to winning ways by edging out former Scotland striker Kenny Miller in the weekend's Sportscene Predictions.

Miller needed a 3-0 win for Rangers at St Mirren in the final fixture on Sunday - but the Ibrox men scored four without reply.

That gave BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter Amy a 40-20 victory.

Amy Irons Kenny Miller Result Aberdeen v Ross County 2-1 2-2 0-1 Celtic v St Johnstone 2-0 4-0 7-0 Dundee Utd v Dundee 1-0 2-1 2-2 Hearts v Hibs 2-1 1-1 3-1 Livingston v Motherwell 1-1 2-1 2-2 St Mirren v Rangers (Sun) 1-3 0-3 0-4

Aberdeen v Ross County

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Kenny's prediction: 2-2

Result: 0-1

Celtic v St Johnstone

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Kenny's prediction: 4-0

Result: 7-0

Dundee United v Dundee

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Kenny's prediction: 2-1

Result: 2-2

Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Kenny's prediction: 1-1

Result: 3-1

Livingston v Motherwell

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Kenny's prediction: 2-1

Result: 2-2

St Mirren v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-3

Kenny's prediction: 0-3

Result: 0-4

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

Pundit Score Chris Iwelumo 170 & 50 Steven Thompson 100 & 40 Neil Alexander 100 Richard Foster 80 & 50 Kris Doolan 80 Richard Gordon 70 Stuart Kettlewell 70 Craig Levein 70 Rory Loy 70 & 60 James McFadden 70 Michael Stewart 70 Charlie Adam 60 Tam Cowan 60 Julie Fleeting 60 Allan Preston 60 & 30 Stuart Cosgrove 50 Mark Hateley 50 Willie Miller 50 Leanne Crichton 40 & 20 Kenny Miller 40 & 20 Rachel Corsie 30 Craig Easton 20 Marvin Bartley 10 Derek Ferguson 10

Total scores Amy 1400 Pundits 1710