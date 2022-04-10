Close menu

Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons edges out Kenny Miller

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons

Amy Irons returned to winning ways by edging out former Scotland striker Kenny Miller in the weekend's Sportscene Predictions.

Miller needed a 3-0 win for Rangers at St Mirren in the final fixture on Sunday - but the Ibrox men scored four without reply.

That gave BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter Amy a 40-20 victory.

Amy IronsKenny MillerResult
Aberdeen v Ross County2-12-20-1
Celtic v St Johnstone2-04-07-0
Dundee Utd v Dundee1-02-12-2
Hearts v Hibs2-11-13-1
Livingston v Motherwell1-12-12-2
St Mirren v Rangers (Sun)1-30-30-4

Aberdeen v Ross County

Dons v County

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Kenny's prediction: 2-2

Result: 0-1

Celtic v St Johnstone

celtic v Saints

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Kenny's prediction: 4-0

Result: 7-0

Dundee United v Dundee

graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Kenny's prediction: 2-1

Result: 2-2

Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian

graphic

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Kenny's prediction: 1-1

Result: 3-1

Livingston v Motherwell

graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Kenny's prediction: 2-1

Result: 2-2

St Mirren v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-3

Kenny's prediction: 0-3

Result: 0-4

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

PunditScore
Chris Iwelumo170 & 50
Steven Thompson100 & 40
Neil Alexander100
Richard Foster80 & 50
Kris Doolan80
Richard Gordon70
Stuart Kettlewell70
Craig Levein70
Rory Loy70 & 60
James McFadden70
Michael Stewart70
Charlie Adam60
Tam Cowan60
Julie Fleeting60
Allan Preston60 & 30
Stuart Cosgrove50
Mark Hateley50
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40 & 20
Kenny Miller40 & 20
Rachel Corsie30
Craig Easton20
Marvin Bartley10
Derek Ferguson10
Total scores
Amy1400
Pundits1710
Amy v Pundits
P31W13D3L15

