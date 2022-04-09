Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v Kenny Miller
Amy Irons is bidding to bounce back from a heavy defeat by Steven Thompson when she takes on another former Scotland striker, Kenny Miller, in this weekend's Sportscene Predictions.
The pair are forecasting the outcome of all six Scottish Premiership games, with a correct score worth 40 points and a correct result worth 10.
|Amy Irons
|Kenny Miller
|Aberdeen v Ross County
|2-1
|2-2
|Celtic v St Johnstone
|2-0
|4-0
|Dundee Utd v Dundee
|1-0
|2-1
|Hearts v Hibs
|2-1
|1-1
|Livingston v Motherwell
|1-1
|2-1
|St Mirren v Rangers (Sun)
|1-3
|0-3
All games at 15:00 GMT on Saturday unless stated
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22
|Pundit
|Score
|Chris Iwelumo
|170 & 50
|Steven Thompson
|100 & 40
|Neil Alexander
|100
|Richard Foster
|80 & 50
|Kris Doolan
|80
|Richard Gordon
|70
|Stuart Kettlewell
|70
|Craig Levein
|70
|Rory Loy
|70 & 60
|James McFadden
|70
|Michael Stewart
|70
|Charlie Adam
|60
|Tam Cowan
|60
|Julie Fleeting
|60
|Allan Preston
|60 & 30
|Stuart Cosgrove
|50
|Mark Hateley
|50
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40 & 20
|Kenny Miller
|40
|Rachel Corsie
|30
|Craig Easton
|20
|Marvin Bartley
|10
|Derek Ferguson
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|1360
|Pundits
|1690
|Amy v Pundits
|P30
|W12
|D3
|L15