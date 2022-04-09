Close menu

Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v Kenny Miller

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons

Amy Irons is bidding to bounce back from a heavy defeat by Steven Thompson when she takes on another former Scotland striker, Kenny Miller, in this weekend's Sportscene Predictions.

The pair are forecasting the outcome of all six Scottish Premiership games, with a correct score worth 40 points and a correct result worth 10.

Amy IronsKenny Miller
Aberdeen v Ross County2-12-2
Celtic v St Johnstone2-04-0
Dundee Utd v Dundee1-02-1
Hearts v Hibs2-11-1
Livingston v Motherwell1-12-1
St Mirren v Rangers (Sun)1-30-3

All games at 15:00 GMT on Saturday unless stated

Aberdeen v Ross County

Dons v County

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Kenny's prediction: 2-2

Celtic v St Johnstone

celtic v Saints

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Kenny's prediction: 4-0

Dundee United v Dundee

graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Kenny's prediction: 2-1

Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian

graphic

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Kenny's prediction: 1-1

Livingston v Motherwell

graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Kenny's prediction: 2-1

St Mirren v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-3

Thommo's prediction: 0-3

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

PunditScore
Chris Iwelumo170 & 50
Steven Thompson100 & 40
Neil Alexander100
Richard Foster80 & 50
Kris Doolan80
Richard Gordon70
Stuart Kettlewell70
Craig Levein70
Rory Loy70 & 60
James McFadden70
Michael Stewart70
Charlie Adam60
Tam Cowan60
Julie Fleeting60
Allan Preston60 & 30
Stuart Cosgrove50
Mark Hateley50
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40 & 20
Kenny Miller40
Rachel Corsie30
Craig Easton20
Marvin Bartley10
Derek Ferguson10
Total scores
Amy1360
Pundits1690
Amy v Pundits
P30W12D3L15

