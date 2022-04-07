Scotland captain Rachel Corsie (left) says the women's side are not given equal resources

Scotland women's captain Rachel Corsie has accused the Scottish FA of not providing the team with the same resources as the men's side amid a row over ticket sales.

Several star players tweeted in frustration about a perceived cap on tickets at Hampden for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Spain.

The governing body stressed the sales system is the same for men's matches.

But Corsie, 32, says the squad's frustration is about more than tickets.

"I think a portion of that comes down to the fact we know the resources aren't provided to the best level," the Aston Villa defender said.

"Or we know what's viewed as a high-performing level. In comparison to what either club environments are, what other national teams are given, other teams in the association are given, aren't equal to what we get.

"When you become aware of that it makes you feel like you're less important than others."

Corsie added she did not regret the tweet sent out by members of the squad claiming only certain sections of Hampden were made available to fans, when in fact further sections are opened if there is demand, as is the case with men's internationals.

The Scotland captain revealed she has now met with SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell and says discussions were "open" and "positive".

"I think now it needs to be about the action of those conversations," Corsie said.

"Conversations have happened before. Having the opportunity to have these discussions is very important but now it's a case of we need to see a difference.

"It needs to be something that's felt. There's a reason so many players feel frustrated, it doesn't come from nowhere."

Last year the Scottish FA launched a strategic review over the four years to 2025, and one of its key aims was to "accelerate the growth of girls' and women's football" and take the women's game "to the next level domestically and internationally".

As part of this the women's side have played all of their World Cup qualifiers at Hampden this campaign. Former Scottish Women's Football chief Fiona McIntyre was also appointed as the new head of women's and girls' football.

However, Corsie says the elite environment around the women's team needs to keep improving, and said players will continue to fight for more.

"We've sacrificed a lot over the last five, 10, 15 years. It's always something you're constantly battling and something you take on as a female athlete to push barriers, push boundaries, work hard for success so you can ask for more.

"It's a constant cycle probably and it will continue to be a battle.

"A lot of things the SFA have done - like the fact we play at Hampden - shows a lot of forward steps but there are still a lot of things that happen at a day-to-day level where you can see there are still ways to go."