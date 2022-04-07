Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Dion Charles has made 19 appearances for Bolton Wanderers since joining the club from Accrington Stanley in January

Bolton Wanderers striker Dion Charles has been ordered to attend a face-to-face education programme over historical social media posts.

The 26-year-old admitted that he had made abusive and/or insulting and/or improper comments.

He had previously apologised for the posts which contained "discriminatory and deeply offensive words".

The Football Association said the comments included reference to race or ethnic origin or sexual orientation.

The FA also warned the Northern Ireland international about his future conduct.

Charles previously stated he was "not racist or homophobic" and that he intended to work with Bolton around inclusivity to "help make football a game for everyone".

The former Fylde and Fleetwood forward joined Wanderers in January from Accrington and has gone on to make 19 appearances for the club.