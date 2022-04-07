Close menu
Europa Conference League - Quarter-final - 1st Leg
Bodø/GlimtBodø/Glimt2RomaRoma1

Bodo/Glimt 2-1 Roma: Jose Mourinho's side beaten again by Norwegian opponents

Bodo/Glimt celebrate
Bodo/Glimt have never progressed beyond the second round of a European competition before

Jose Mourinho suffered another defeat at the hands of Bodo/Glimt as his Roma side's Europa Conference League hopes hang in the balance.

The Italians were thrashed 6-1 by the Norwegians in the group stage and endured another difficult evening in this quarter-final first leg.

Lorenzo Pellegrini's strike late in the first half looked to have put the visitors on course for victory.

But goals from Ulrik Saltnes and Hugo Vetlesen gave the hosts victory.

Former Wolves keeper Rui Patricio was at fault for the first goal, allowing Saltnes' effort to spin past him when he ought to have saved it.

That remarkable defeat in October was a low point in Mourinho's managerial career - the first time one of his teams had conceded six in what was then his 1,008th match as a coach.

If Bodo/Glimt can replicate in the second leg the result they achieved in Rome in the group stage in November - a 2-2 draw - that would be enough to send them into a first European semi-final.

Line-ups

Bodø/Glimt

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Haikin
  • 3Sampsted
  • 18MoeSubstituted forKvileat 90+1'minutes
  • 4Høibråten
  • 5Wembangomo
  • 10Vetlesen
  • 23Hagen
  • 14Saltnes
  • 77KoomsonSubstituted forMvukaat 82'minutes
  • 28EspejordSubstituted forBonifaceat 77'minutes
  • 11Pellegrino

Substitutes

  • 2Sery
  • 8Boniface
  • 16Ågnes Konradsen
  • 19Brunstad Fet
  • 24Selvåg Nordås
  • 26Kvile
  • 30Smits
  • 32Mvuka

Roma

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 23ManciniSubstituted forSmallingat 69'minutes
  • 24Kumbulla
  • 3Ibañez da Silva
  • 2Karsdorp
  • 4CristanteBooked at 18mins
  • 27Oliveira
  • 59ZalewskiSubstituted forViñaat 65'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 77MkhitaryanSubstituted forShomurodovat 65'minutes
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 9Abraham

Substitutes

  • 5Viña
  • 6Smalling
  • 11Pérez
  • 14Shomurodov
  • 15Maitland-Niles
  • 42Diawara
  • 52Bove
  • 55Darboe
  • 63Boer
  • 64Ohene-Gyan
  • 87Cerântula Fuzato
  • 92El Shaarawy
Referee:
Serdar Gözübüyük

Match Stats

Home TeamBodø/GlimtAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home15
Away14
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bodø/Glimt 2, Roma 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bodø/Glimt 2, Roma 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tammy Abraham (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Matias Viña with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eldor Shomurodov (Roma) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Bryan Cristante with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Victor Boniface.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Alfons Sampsted.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matias Viña (Roma) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tammy Abraham.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Brice Wembangomo (Bodø/Glimt).

  9. Post update

    Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Bodø/Glimt. Sigurd Kvile replaces Brede Moe.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Bodø/Glimt 2, Roma 1. Hugo Vetlesen (Bodø/Glimt) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Amahl Pellegrino with a cross following a set piece situation.

  12. Booking

    Matias Viña (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Joel Mvuka (Bodø/Glimt) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Matias Viña (Roma).

  15. Post update

    Victor Boniface (Bodø/Glimt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Chris Smalling (Roma).

  17. Post update

    Offside, Roma. Rick Karsdorp tries a through ball, but Tammy Abraham is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Hand ball by Victor Boniface (Bodø/Glimt).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alfons Sampsted (Bodø/Glimt) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Bodø/Glimt. Joel Mvuka replaces Gilbert Koomson.

