Bodo/Glimt have never progressed beyond the second round of a European competition before

Jose Mourinho suffered another defeat at the hands of Bodo/Glimt as his Roma side's Europa Conference League hopes hang in the balance.

The Italians were thrashed 6-1 by the Norwegians in the group stage and endured another difficult evening in this quarter-final first leg.

Lorenzo Pellegrini's strike late in the first half looked to have put the visitors on course for victory.

But goals from Ulrik Saltnes and Hugo Vetlesen gave the hosts victory.

Former Wolves keeper Rui Patricio was at fault for the first goal, allowing Saltnes' effort to spin past him when he ought to have saved it.

That remarkable defeat in October was a low point in Mourinho's managerial career - the first time one of his teams had conceded six in what was then his 1,008th match as a coach.

If Bodo/Glimt can replicate in the second leg the result they achieved in Rome in the group stage in November - a 2-2 draw - that would be enough to send them into a first European semi-final.