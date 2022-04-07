Match ends, Bodø/Glimt 2, Roma 1.
Jose Mourinho suffered another defeat at the hands of Bodo/Glimt as his Roma side's Europa Conference League hopes hang in the balance.
The Italians were thrashed 6-1 by the Norwegians in the group stage and endured another difficult evening in this quarter-final first leg.
Lorenzo Pellegrini's strike late in the first half looked to have put the visitors on course for victory.
But goals from Ulrik Saltnes and Hugo Vetlesen gave the hosts victory.
Former Wolves keeper Rui Patricio was at fault for the first goal, allowing Saltnes' effort to spin past him when he ought to have saved it.
That remarkable defeat in October was a low point in Mourinho's managerial career - the first time one of his teams had conceded six in what was then his 1,008th match as a coach.
If Bodo/Glimt can replicate in the second leg the result they achieved in Rome in the group stage in November - a 2-2 draw - that would be enough to send them into a first European semi-final.
Line-ups
Bodø/Glimt
Formation 4-3-3
- 12Haikin
- 3Sampsted
- 18MoeSubstituted forKvileat 90+1'minutes
- 4Høibråten
- 5Wembangomo
- 10Vetlesen
- 23Hagen
- 14Saltnes
- 77KoomsonSubstituted forMvukaat 82'minutes
- 28EspejordSubstituted forBonifaceat 77'minutes
- 11Pellegrino
Substitutes
- 2Sery
- 8Boniface
- 16Ågnes Konradsen
- 19Brunstad Fet
- 24Selvåg Nordås
- 26Kvile
- 30Smits
- 32Mvuka
Roma
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Rui Patrício
- 23ManciniSubstituted forSmallingat 69'minutes
- 24Kumbulla
- 3Ibañez da Silva
- 2Karsdorp
- 4CristanteBooked at 18mins
- 27Oliveira
- 59ZalewskiSubstituted forViñaat 65'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 77MkhitaryanSubstituted forShomurodovat 65'minutes
- 7Pellegrini
- 9Abraham
Substitutes
- 5Viña
- 6Smalling
- 11Pérez
- 14Shomurodov
- 15Maitland-Niles
- 42Diawara
- 52Bove
- 55Darboe
- 63Boer
- 64Ohene-Gyan
- 87Cerântula Fuzato
- 92El Shaarawy
- Referee:
- Serdar Gözübüyük
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bodø/Glimt 2, Roma 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tammy Abraham (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Matias Viña with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Eldor Shomurodov (Roma) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Bryan Cristante with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Victor Boniface.
Post update
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Alfons Sampsted.
Post update
Attempt missed. Matias Viña (Roma) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tammy Abraham.
Post update
Foul by Brice Wembangomo (Bodø/Glimt).
Post update
Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bodø/Glimt. Sigurd Kvile replaces Brede Moe.
Goal!
Goal! Bodø/Glimt 2, Roma 1. Hugo Vetlesen (Bodø/Glimt) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Amahl Pellegrino with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Matias Viña (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Joel Mvuka (Bodø/Glimt) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Matias Viña (Roma).
Post update
Victor Boniface (Bodø/Glimt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Chris Smalling (Roma).
Post update
Offside, Roma. Rick Karsdorp tries a through ball, but Tammy Abraham is caught offside.
Post update
Hand ball by Victor Boniface (Bodø/Glimt).
Post update
Attempt missed. Alfons Sampsted (Bodø/Glimt) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Bodø/Glimt. Joel Mvuka replaces Gilbert Koomson.