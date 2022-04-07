Close menu
Europa League - Quarter-Final - 1st Leg
FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt1BarcelonaBarcelona1

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Barcelona: Ferran Torres earns Spanish side draw in quarter-final first leg

Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Ferran Torres scores
Ferran Torres's goal ensured Barcelona's unbeaten run, stretching back to 8 December, continues

Ferran Torres scored for Barcelona as they fought back at Eintracht Frankfurt to earn a draw in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

Ansgar Knauff's superb long-distance strike shortly after half-time raised the prospect of a first Barcelona defeat since December.

But Torres combined brilliantly with Frenkie de Jong before scoring with a low drive.

The hosts had defender Tuta sent off late on but Barca could not capitalise.

That dismissal for two bookings capped a busy evening for English referee Michael Oliver, who earlier awarded Frankfurt a penalty before changing his mind after being sent to the pitchside monitor.

Former Manchester City attacker Torres's goal means the Spanish side, now unbeaten in 22 games and rejuvenated under manager Xavi, will be favourites to advance to the semi-finals when they meet again for the second leg at the Nou Camp next Thursday.

The German side are ninth in the Bundesliga and without a win in four matches.

Line-ups

Frankfurt

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Trapp
  • 35Silva MeloBooked at 78mins
  • 13Hinteregger
  • 2Ndicka
  • 36Knauff
  • 6JakicBooked at 82minsSubstituted forRodeat 89'minutes
  • 8Sow
  • 10KosticBooked at 45mins
  • 29LindstrømSubstituted forHaugeat 73'minutes
  • 15KamadaSubstituted forTouréat 81'minutes
  • 19BorréSubstituted forAcheat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Hrustic
  • 9Lammers
  • 17Rode
  • 18Touré
  • 20Hasebe
  • 21Ache
  • 22Chandler
  • 23Hauge
  • 24da Costa
  • 27Barkok
  • 31Grahl
  • 39Mendes Paciência

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 4Araújo
  • 3PiquéSubstituted forLengletat 23'minutes
  • 24García
  • 18Alba
  • 16González
  • 5Busquets
  • 30PáezSubstituted forde Jongat 62'minutes
  • 11TraoréSubstituted forDembéléat 62'minutes
  • 25Aubameyang
  • 19Torres

Substitutes

  • 6Puig Martí
  • 7Dembélé
  • 12Braithwaite
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 15Lenglet
  • 21de Jong
  • 22Mingueza
  • 28González Iglesias
  • 31Balde Martínez
  • 36Tenas
Referee:
Srdjan Jovanovic

Match Stats

Home TeamFrankfurtAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home16
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home15
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 1, Barcelona 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 1, Barcelona 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Sebastian Rode replaces Kristijan Jakic.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Ragnar Ache replaces Rafael Borré.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Almamy Touré.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Almamy Touré.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Ansgar Knauff.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Obite Evan Ndicka.

  11. Booking

    Kristijan Jakic (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Kristijan Jakic (Eintracht Frankfurt).

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Djibril Sow.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Almamy Touré replaces Daichi Kamada.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Eric García.

  17. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Tuta (Eintracht Frankfurt) for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Pedri (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Tuta (Eintracht Frankfurt).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kristijan Jakic (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tuta.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon65101651116
2Rangers62226518
3Sparta Prague621369-37
4Brøndby IF6024211-92

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Monaco633074312
2Real Sociedad62319639
3PSV Eindhoven62229818
4SK Sturm Graz6024310-72

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spartak Moscow6312109110
2Napoli63121510510
3Leicester6222121118
4Legia Warsaw6204411-76

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt6330106412
2Olympiakos63038719
3Fenerbahçe613278-16
4Royal Antwerp6123610-45

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Galatasaray633073412
2Lazio62317349
3Marseille614167-17
4Lokomotiv Moscow602429-72

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Red Star Belgrade632164211
2Sporting Braga6312129310
3FC Midtjylland62317709
4Ludogorets602438-52

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen6411145913
2Real Betis63121212010
3Celtic63031315-29
4Ferencvárosi TC6105512-73

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham6411113813
2Dinamo Zagreb631296310
3Rapid Vienna620449-56
4KRC Genk6123410-65
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories