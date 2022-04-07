Match ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 1, Barcelona 1.
Ferran Torres scored for Barcelona as they fought back at Eintracht Frankfurt to earn a draw in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.
Ansgar Knauff's superb long-distance strike shortly after half-time raised the prospect of a first Barcelona defeat since December.
But Torres combined brilliantly with Frenkie de Jong before scoring with a low drive.
The hosts had defender Tuta sent off late on but Barca could not capitalise.
That dismissal for two bookings capped a busy evening for English referee Michael Oliver, who earlier awarded Frankfurt a penalty before changing his mind after being sent to the pitchside monitor.
Former Manchester City attacker Torres's goal means the Spanish side, now unbeaten in 22 games and rejuvenated under manager Xavi, will be favourites to advance to the semi-finals when they meet again for the second leg at the Nou Camp next Thursday.
The German side are ninth in the Bundesliga and without a win in four matches.
Line-ups
Frankfurt
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Trapp
- 35Silva MeloBooked at 78mins
- 13Hinteregger
- 2Ndicka
- 36Knauff
- 6JakicBooked at 82minsSubstituted forRodeat 89'minutes
- 8Sow
- 10KosticBooked at 45mins
- 29LindstrømSubstituted forHaugeat 73'minutes
- 15KamadaSubstituted forTouréat 81'minutes
- 19BorréSubstituted forAcheat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Hrustic
- 9Lammers
- 17Rode
- 18Touré
- 20Hasebe
- 21Ache
- 22Chandler
- 23Hauge
- 24da Costa
- 27Barkok
- 31Grahl
- 39Mendes Paciência
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 4Araújo
- 3PiquéSubstituted forLengletat 23'minutes
- 24García
- 18Alba
- 16González
- 5Busquets
- 30PáezSubstituted forde Jongat 62'minutes
- 11TraoréSubstituted forDembéléat 62'minutes
- 25Aubameyang
- 19Torres
Substitutes
- 6Puig Martí
- 7Dembélé
- 12Braithwaite
- 13Murara Neto
- 15Lenglet
- 21de Jong
- 22Mingueza
- 28González Iglesias
- 31Balde Martínez
- 36Tenas
- Referee:
- Srdjan Jovanovic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 1, Barcelona 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Sebastian Rode replaces Kristijan Jakic.
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Ragnar Ache replaces Rafael Borré.
Post update
Attempt missed. Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Almamy Touré.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Almamy Touré.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Ansgar Knauff.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Obite Evan Ndicka.
Booking
Kristijan Jakic (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Kristijan Jakic (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Djibril Sow.
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Almamy Touré replaces Daichi Kamada.
Post update
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Eric García.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Tuta (Eintracht Frankfurt) for a bad foul.
Post update
Pedri (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tuta (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Post update
Attempt missed. Kristijan Jakic (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tuta.