The Republic of Ireland earned a vital World Cup qualifying point away to Sweden after the hosts grabbed a late equaliser to draw 1-1.
Katie McCabe's deflected strike put the visitors in front just before the break in the Group A encounter in Gothenburg.
However, the Swedish pressure told as Kosovare Asllani levelled on 79 minutes.
The draw sees the Republic drop to third in Group A, but with a game in hand on Finland.
For the world number-two-ranked Sweden, the point secures their qualification for next year's finals.
The hosts put the Republic under unrelenting pressure in the first half, while McCabe posed a threat as the visitors always seemed dangerous on the counter-attack.
Vera Pauw's Republic side won their last qualifier 11-0 over Georgia in November, but their free-scoring hosts eclipsed that victory with a 15-0 win in Georgia last week.
Lina Hurtig, unopposed in the six-yard box, failed to make the correct contact to keep her header down and, as the pressure intensified, the girls in green had the woodwork to thank on 32 minutes.
Real Madrid striker Asllani angled her run superbly, but her shot struck the crossbar.
McCabe's snapshot from the edge of the box forced Hedvig Lindahl into action and, moments later, Megan Connolly received the ball on the right touchline.
With a training ground set-piece, she flung in a cross which the hosts failed to deal with and Denise O'Sullivan retrieved possession, laid the ball back for McCabe and the Arsenal attacker's fearsome 44th-minute strike flew into the net via a wicked deflection.
In the second half, the Swedes were denied by the crossbar again as Irish keeper Courtney Brosnan tipped Filippa Angeldal's strike onto the frame of the goal, before Stina Blackstenius missed the chance to bring the sides level with a free header on 72 minutes.
However, the pressure eventually told 11 minutes from time as substitute Olivia Schough picked out Asllani and she cushioned the ball down with her chest before firing it into the bottom corner.
Brosnan then made a terrific save to deny Fridolina Rolfo as the visitors hung on for a precious point.
They face minnows Georgia in their next qualifier in June, before a crunch clash with Finland in September which could well decide who finishes second and claims the play-off spot.
Line-ups
Sweden
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Lindahl
- 13Ilestedt
- 3SembrantSubstituted forRolföat 56'minutes
- 6ErikssonBooked at 43mins
- 17Seger
- 4GlasSubstituted forBjörnat 77'minutes
- 20BennisonBooked at 12minsSubstituted forAngeldahlat 56'minutes
- 9Asllani
- 2Andersson
- 8HurtigSubstituted forSchoughat 77'minutes
- 11Blackstenius
Substitutes
- 5Kullberg
- 7Janogy
- 10Jakobsson
- 12Falk
- 14Björn
- 15Curmark
- 16Angeldahl
- 18Rolfö
- 19Rytting Kaneryd
- 21Holmgren
- 22Schough
- 23Berglund
R. of Ireland
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Brosnan
- 17Finn
- 5Fahey
- 4Quinn
- 6Connolly
- 18Mustaki
- 15Quinn
- 8Littlejohn
- 10O'Sullivan
- 11McCabe
- 14PayneSubstituted forKiernanat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Ziu
- 3Scott
- 7Kiernan
- 9Barrett
- 12Carusa
- 13O'Gorman
- 16Moloney
- 19O'Riordan
- 20Walsh
- 21Grant
- 22Molloy
- 23Walsh
- Referee:
- Iuliana Elena Demetrescu
- Attendance:
- 12,123
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home78%
- Away22%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away3
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sweden 1, Republic of Ireland Women 1.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Jamie Finn.
Attempt blocked. Filippa Angeldahl (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Post update
Foul by Niamh Fahey (Republic of Ireland Women).
Attempt missed. Fridolina Rolfö (Sweden) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Stina Blackstenius.
Attempt missed. Olivia Schough (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Caroline Seger.
Foul by Nathalie Björn (Sweden).
Post update
Denise O'Sullivan (Republic of Ireland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Caroline Seger (Sweden) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Amanda Ilestedt.
Post update
Post update
Attempt saved. Fridolina Rolfö (Sweden) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kosovare Asllani.
Foul by Magdalena Eriksson (Sweden).
Post update
Leanne Kiernan (Republic of Ireland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Sweden 1, Republic of Ireland Women 1. Kosovare Asllani (Sweden) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Olivia Schough.
Offside, Sweden. Kosovare Asllani tries a through ball, but Stina Blackstenius is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Olivia Schough replaces Lina Hurtig.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Nathalie Björn replaces Hanna Glas.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Jamie Finn.