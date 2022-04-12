Close menu
Women's World Cup Qualifying
SwedenSweden1R. of IrelandRepublic of Ireland1

Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifying: Republic of Ireland earn vital point in Sweden after going ahead

Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Katie McCabe
Kate McCabe opened the scoring for the Republic

The Republic of Ireland earned a vital World Cup qualifying point away to Sweden after the hosts grabbed a late equaliser to draw 1-1.

Katie McCabe's deflected strike put the visitors in front just before the break in the Group A encounter in Gothenburg.

However, the Swedish pressure told as Kosovare Asllani levelled on 79 minutes.

The draw sees the Republic drop to third in Group A, but with a game in hand on Finland.

For the world number-two-ranked Sweden, the point secures their qualification for next year's finals.

The hosts put the Republic under unrelenting pressure in the first half, while McCabe posed a threat as the visitors always seemed dangerous on the counter-attack.

Vera Pauw's Republic side won their last qualifier 11-0 over Georgia in November, but their free-scoring hosts eclipsed that victory with a 15-0 win in Georgia last week.

Lina Hurtig, unopposed in the six-yard box, failed to make the correct contact to keep her header down and, as the pressure intensified, the girls in green had the woodwork to thank on 32 minutes.

Real Madrid striker Asllani angled her run superbly, but her shot struck the crossbar.

McCabe's snapshot from the edge of the box forced Hedvig Lindahl into action and, moments later, Megan Connolly received the ball on the right touchline.

With a training ground set-piece, she flung in a cross which the hosts failed to deal with and Denise O'Sullivan retrieved possession, laid the ball back for McCabe and the Arsenal attacker's fearsome 44th-minute strike flew into the net via a wicked deflection.

In the second half, the Swedes were denied by the crossbar again as Irish keeper Courtney Brosnan tipped Filippa Angeldal's strike onto the frame of the goal, before Stina Blackstenius missed the chance to bring the sides level with a free header on 72 minutes.

However, the pressure eventually told 11 minutes from time as substitute Olivia Schough picked out Asllani and she cushioned the ball down with her chest before firing it into the bottom corner.

Brosnan then made a terrific save to deny Fridolina Rolfo as the visitors hung on for a precious point.

They face minnows Georgia in their next qualifier in June, before a crunch clash with Finland in September which could well decide who finishes second and claims the play-off spot.

Line-ups

Sweden

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Lindahl
  • 13Ilestedt
  • 3SembrantSubstituted forRolföat 56'minutes
  • 6ErikssonBooked at 43mins
  • 17Seger
  • 4GlasSubstituted forBjörnat 77'minutes
  • 20BennisonBooked at 12minsSubstituted forAngeldahlat 56'minutes
  • 9Asllani
  • 2Andersson
  • 8HurtigSubstituted forSchoughat 77'minutes
  • 11Blackstenius

Substitutes

  • 5Kullberg
  • 7Janogy
  • 10Jakobsson
  • 12Falk
  • 14Björn
  • 15Curmark
  • 16Angeldahl
  • 18Rolfö
  • 19Rytting Kaneryd
  • 21Holmgren
  • 22Schough
  • 23Berglund

R. of Ireland

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Brosnan
  • 17Finn
  • 5Fahey
  • 4Quinn
  • 6Connolly
  • 18Mustaki
  • 15Quinn
  • 8Littlejohn
  • 10O'Sullivan
  • 11McCabe
  • 14PayneSubstituted forKiernanat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Ziu
  • 3Scott
  • 7Kiernan
  • 9Barrett
  • 12Carusa
  • 13O'Gorman
  • 16Moloney
  • 19O'Riordan
  • 20Walsh
  • 21Grant
  • 22Molloy
  • 23Walsh
Referee:
Iuliana Elena Demetrescu
Attendance:
12,123

Match Stats

Home TeamSwedenAway TeamR. of Ireland
Possession
Home78%
Away22%
Shots
Home20
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home16
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sweden 1, Republic of Ireland Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sweden 1, Republic of Ireland Women 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Jamie Finn.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Filippa Angeldahl (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Kosovare Asllani (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Niamh Fahey (Republic of Ireland Women).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fridolina Rolfö (Sweden) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Stina Blackstenius.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Olivia Schough (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Caroline Seger.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Nathalie Björn (Sweden).

  10. Post update

    Denise O'Sullivan (Republic of Ireland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Caroline Seger (Sweden) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Amanda Ilestedt.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Republic of Ireland Women. Niamh Fahey tries a through ball, but Leanne Kiernan is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Fridolina Rolfö (Sweden) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kosovare Asllani.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Magdalena Eriksson (Sweden).

  15. Post update

    Leanne Kiernan (Republic of Ireland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Sweden 1, Republic of Ireland Women 1. Kosovare Asllani (Sweden) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Olivia Schough.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Sweden. Kosovare Asllani tries a through ball, but Stina Blackstenius is caught offside.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Sweden. Olivia Schough replaces Lina Hurtig.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Sweden. Nathalie Björn replaces Hanna Glas.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Jamie Finn.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 12th April 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden76102722519
2Finland6312146810
3R. of Ireland5221154118
4Slovakia612358-35
5Georgia6006041-410

Top Stories