Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Kate McCabe opened the scoring for the Republic

The Republic of Ireland earned a vital World Cup qualifying point away to Sweden after the hosts grabbed a late equaliser to draw 1-1.

Katie McCabe's deflected strike put the visitors in front just before the break in the Group A encounter in Gothenburg.

However, the Swedish pressure told as Kosovare Asllani levelled on 79 minutes.

The draw sees the Republic drop to third in Group A, but with a game in hand on Finland.

For the world number-two-ranked Sweden, the point secures their qualification for next year's finals.

The hosts put the Republic under unrelenting pressure in the first half, while McCabe posed a threat as the visitors always seemed dangerous on the counter-attack.

Vera Pauw's Republic side won their last qualifier 11-0 over Georgia in November, but their free-scoring hosts eclipsed that victory with a 15-0 win in Georgia last week.

Lina Hurtig, unopposed in the six-yard box, failed to make the correct contact to keep her header down and, as the pressure intensified, the girls in green had the woodwork to thank on 32 minutes.

Real Madrid striker Asllani angled her run superbly, but her shot struck the crossbar.

McCabe's snapshot from the edge of the box forced Hedvig Lindahl into action and, moments later, Megan Connolly received the ball on the right touchline.

With a training ground set-piece, she flung in a cross which the hosts failed to deal with and Denise O'Sullivan retrieved possession, laid the ball back for McCabe and the Arsenal attacker's fearsome 44th-minute strike flew into the net via a wicked deflection.

In the second half, the Swedes were denied by the crossbar again as Irish keeper Courtney Brosnan tipped Filippa Angeldal's strike onto the frame of the goal, before Stina Blackstenius missed the chance to bring the sides level with a free header on 72 minutes.

However, the pressure eventually told 11 minutes from time as substitute Olivia Schough picked out Asllani and she cushioned the ball down with her chest before firing it into the bottom corner.

Brosnan then made a terrific save to deny Fridolina Rolfo as the visitors hung on for a precious point.

They face minnows Georgia in their next qualifier in June, before a crunch clash with Finland in September which could well decide who finishes second and claims the play-off spot.