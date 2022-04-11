Close menu
Women's World Cup Qualifying
SwedenSweden17:30R. of IrelandRepublic of Ireland
Venue: Gamla Ullevi

Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifying: Republic of Ireland must 'raise their game' against Sweden - Pauw

Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Aine O'Gorman and Olivia Schough
Aine O'Gorman and Olivia Schough battle for possession during the Republic of Ireland's 1-0 defeat by Sweden in October
2023 Women's World Cup qualifier
Venue: Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg Date: Tuesday, 12 April Kick-off: 17:30 BST
Coverage: Match report on the BBC Sport website

Manager Vera Pauw admits the Republic of Ireland must raise their game if they are to upset Sweden in their 2023 Women's World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

Sweden are second on the FIFA world rankings and have blazed a path in qualifying, scoring 26 goals in six straight wins and conceding only once.

But the Republic ran them close at home in October before losing 1-0.

Pauw's side are currently ahead of Finland and Slovakia in the race for second spot and a play-off place.

The Irish sit 11 points behind the Swedes with one game in hand and Sweden require just a single point from this game to secure qualification for next year's tournament.

Pauw said: "This is the kind of game that we want to be involved in and one that we must experience if we are to achieve our goal of qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

"We are going into a full stadium to play the second-highest ranked team in women's football, so we have no option but to raise our game.

"We have prepared as best as we can within the time frame that we have been given.

"We have four difficult qualifying games to go in our group and we feel ready to take on those challenges.

"We hope to continue the good form that we have shown in recent games and compete against this massive team."

Over 12,000 tickets have already been sold for Tuesday's qualifier at Gothenburg's Gamla Ullevi stadium.

The attendance could well eclipse the arena's record 13,429 crowd that saw Sweden beat Finland 2-1 in November.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 12th April 2022

  • SwedenSweden17:30R. of IrelandRepublic of Ireland
  • MontenegroMontenegro13:00Bos-HerzeBosnia and Herzegovina
  • ArmeniaArmenia13:30AlbaniaAlbania
  • KazakhstanKazakhstan14:00WalesWales
  • SerbiaSerbia15:00GermanyGermany
  • CroatiaCroatia16:00RomaniaRomania
  • LithuaniaLithuania16:00MoldovaMoldova
  • FinlandFinland16:15GeorgiaGeorgia
  • Czech RepublicCzech Republic16:30IcelandIceland
  • SwitzerlandSwitzerland16:45ItalyItaly
  • LuxembourgLuxembourg17:00North MacedoniaNorth Macedonia
  • DenmarkDenmark17:00AzerbaijanAzerbaijan

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden66002612518
2R. of Ireland4211143117
3Finland52128627
4Slovakia612358-35
5Georgia5005035-350

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain55004304315
2Scotland53111211110
3Hungary6303191459
4Ukraine4112711-44
5Faroe Islands6006247-450

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands64202732414
2Iceland54011821612
3Czech Republic412111745
4Belarus411259-44
5Cyprus7016242-401

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England77006306321
2Austria75113252716
3Northern Ireland74123192213
4Luxembourg5104329-263
5North Macedonia7106648-423
6Latvia5005246-440

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark77003623421
2Football Union of Russia65011931615
3Montenegro6303813-59
4Bos-Herze7214620-147
5Malta7115418-144
6Azerbaijan7106219-173

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway76103913819
2Belgium75114353816
3Poland74211861214
4Albania7214923-147
5Kosovo7115521-164
6Armenia7007058-580

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland76102732419
2Italy76012922718
3Romania631298110
4Croatia7214515-107
5Lithuania6015126-251
6Moldova5005017-170

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany66003122918
2Serbia750220101015
3Portugal64111751213
4Turkey7313918-910
5Israel6006223-210
6Bulgaria6006122-210

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France77003933621
2Slovenia74211951414
3Wales74121851313
4Greece7313822-1410
5Kazakhstan6006223-210
6Estonia6006129-280

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden11001013
2Finland11002113
3R. of Ireland100101-10
5Slovakia100101-10
5Georgia100104-40
1Spain1100100103
2Scotland11002023
3Ukraine11004043
4Hungary100102-20
5Faroe Islands1001010-100
2Czech Republic10101101
3Netherlands10101101
3Belarus11004133
4Iceland100102-20
5Cyprus100114-30
1England11008083
2Austria11008173
3Northern Ireland11004043
4Luxembourg100104-40
5Latvia100118-70
6North Macedonia100108-80
1Denmark11007073
2Football Union of Russia11002023
3Montenegro11003213
4Bos-Herze100123-10
5Azerbaijan100102-20
6Malta100107-70
1Norway1100100103
2Belgium10101101
3Kosovo10101101
4Albania10101101
5Poland10101101
6Armenia1001010-100
1Switzerland11004133
2Italy11003033
3Romania11002023
4Croatia100102-20
5Lithuania100114-30
6Moldova100103-30
2Portugal10101101
2Germany11007073
3Turkey10101101
4Serbia100115-40
5Israel100104-40
6Bulgaria100107-70
1France1100100103
2Wales11006063
3Slovenia11004043
4Estonia100104-40
5Kazakhstan100106-60
6Greece1001010-100
View full Women's World Cup Qualifying tables

Top Stories