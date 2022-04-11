Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Aine O'Gorman and Olivia Schough battle for possession during the Republic of Ireland's 1-0 defeat by Sweden in October

2023 Women's World Cup qualifier Venue: Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg Date: Tuesday, 12 April Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Match report on the BBC Sport website

Manager Vera Pauw admits the Republic of Ireland must raise their game if they are to upset Sweden in their 2023 Women's World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

Sweden are second on the FIFA world rankings and have blazed a path in qualifying, scoring 26 goals in six straight wins and conceding only once.

But the Republic ran them close at home in October before losing 1-0.

Pauw's side are currently ahead of Finland and Slovakia in the race for second spot and a play-off place.

The Irish sit 11 points behind the Swedes with one game in hand and Sweden require just a single point from this game to secure qualification for next year's tournament.

Pauw said: "This is the kind of game that we want to be involved in and one that we must experience if we are to achieve our goal of qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

"We are going into a full stadium to play the second-highest ranked team in women's football, so we have no option but to raise our game.

"We have prepared as best as we can within the time frame that we have been given.

"We have four difficult qualifying games to go in our group and we feel ready to take on those challenges.

"We hope to continue the good form that we have shown in recent games and compete against this massive team."

Over 12,000 tickets have already been sold for Tuesday's qualifier at Gothenburg's Gamla Ullevi stadium.

The attendance could well eclipse the arena's record 13,429 crowd that saw Sweden beat Finland 2-1 in November.