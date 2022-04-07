Josh Vickers: Rotherham goalkeeper out for rest of the season
Last updated on .From the section Rotherham
Rotherham goalkeeper Josh Vickers has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a hand injury.
The 26-year-old suffered the injury in training last week.
The Millers dropped down to third in the League One table in midweek but do have two games in hand on second-placed MK Dons.
"We weren't sure if there was anything they could do but unfortunately he's out for two to three months," boss Paul Warne told the club website.