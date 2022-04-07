Close menu
Women's World Cup Qualifying
AustriaAustria19:30Northern IrelandNorthern Ireland
Venue: Stadion Wiener Neustadt

2023 Women's World Cup: Austria qualifier 'a cup final' for NI - Kenny Shiels

Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels has described Friday's crucial World Cup qualifier away to Austria as a "cup final".

Austria are level on points with NI in second place, which secures a play-off for next summer's tournament.

The sides drew 2-2 in Belfast in October and the winners will be in a favourable position to progress.

"It's do or die - there are so many words you can use but we have got to win," said Shiels.

With England five points clear at the top of Group D with four games to go, Northern Ireland and Austria look set to battle it out for second place and the play-off spot for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

October's dramatic draw in Belfast, where Austria hit an injury-time equaliser, means the winner will be in a strong position heading into the final three games.

Both sides have to play the Lionesses, who travel to Windsor Park on Tuesday, and face lower-ranked opposition in their final games.

"This is the World Cup, the biggest tournament in the world. We know if we were to beat Austria the chances of qualifying for the play-offs as runners-up - we would be odds on but that is thinking too far ahead," added Shiels.

"We have to think of the here and the now. Everything revolves around beating Austria. Drawing would be satisfactory but that is about it."

We have to take our chances

Since the October fixture, 22 of Northern Ireland's domestic-based players have entered full-time training for Euro 2022, where Shiels' side will again face England and Austria along with a Norway who will have Ada Hegerberg available again after she ended her international exile.

Shiels, who has been in charge since 2019, feels his players have developed mentally as well as physically from their switch to professionalism.

"It is about measuring the psychology of the game. It is about letting players know that there will be periods of the game where we will be against the wall," added Shiels

"There will be periods where we can counter-attack with some positivity and there will be periods where we will have some pressure on them.

"All of those articles happened in Belfast, that is how the game ebbed and flowed. When we get a chance we have to take it."

Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels is aiming to guide the women's team to a maiden World Cup finals
Shiels added match preparations have included going into the "finest possible detail" to deal with an Austrian squad filled with talent, including Hoffenheim forward Nicole Billa who has 41 goals in 76 caps.

"The players have given a lot this week as we prepare for the game, and sometimes you have to ask what more can we do?," he said.

"When you are playing a team like Austria you have to have lots of things up your sleeve.

"There are lots of individual qualities that they have. Six of them played in the Champions League only last week.

"That is the task we face, if we look at the comparatives."

